The directors are responsible for the selection, preparation and presentation of the selected sustainability information in accordance with the reporting criteria. This responsibility includes the identification of stakeholders and stakeholder requirements, material issues, commitments with respect to sustainability performance and design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation of the Report that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. The directors are also responsible for determining the appropriateness of the measurement and reporting criteria in view of the intended users of the selected sustainability information and for ensuring that those criteria are publicly available to the Report users.

We have been engaged to provide a limited assurance conclusion in our report on the selected sustainability information listed below, marked with a "LA" on page 77 in the Report. The selected sustainability information described below have been prepared in accordance with Absa Bank Botswana Limited's Sustainable Finance Issuance Framework June 2023 reporting criteria available

We have undertaken a limited assurance engagement on selected sustainability information, as described below, and presented in the ABSA Bank Botswana Limited ("the Company") Integrated Report 2023 for the year ended 31 December 2023 ("the Report").

Inherent Limitations

Our limited assurance engagement was not designed to provide a conclusion on the design, implementation or operating effectiveness of controls employed by Absa Bank Botswana Limited to ensure ongoing compliance with the Absa Bank Botswana Limited's Sustainable Finance Issuance Framework June 2023 and, accordingly, we will not express a conclusion thereon.

Our Independence and Quality Management

We have complied with the independence and other ethical requirements of the International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) issued by the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants, which are founded on fundamental principles of integrity, objectivity, professional competence and due care, confidentiality and professional behaviour.

The firm applies the International Standard on Quality Management 1, which requires the firm to design, implement and operate a system of quality management including policies or procedures regarding compliance with ethical requirements, professional standards and applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

Auditor's Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express a limited assurance conclusion on the selected sustainability information as set out in section of the Subject Matter paragraph, based on the procedures we have performed and the evidence we have obtained. We conducted our assurance engagement in accordance with the International Standard on Assurance Engagements (ISAE) 3000 (Revised), Assurance Engagements other than Audits or Reviews of Historical Financial Information, issued by the International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board. That Standard requires that we plan and perform our engagement to obtain the appropriate level of assurance about whether the selected sustainability information are free from material misstatement.

The procedures performed in a limited assurance engagement vary in nature and timing, and are less in extent than for a reasonable assurance engagement. As a result the level of assurance obtained in a limited assurance engagement is substantially lower than the assurance that would have been obtained had we performed a reasonable assurance engagement.

A limited assurance engagement undertaken in accordance with ISAE 3000 (Revised) involves assessing the suitability in the circumstances of Absa Bank Botswana Limited's use of its reporting criteria as the basis of preparation for the selected sustainability information, assessing the risks of material misstatement of the selected sustainability information whether due to fraud or error, responding to the assessed risks as necessary in the circumstances, and evaluating the overall presentation of the selected sustainability information. A

