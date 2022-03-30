Absa Bank Botswana : INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF ABSA BANK BOTSWANA LIMITED 03/30/2022 | 03:45am EDT Send by mail :

Firm of Chartered Accountants 2nd Floor Tel: +267 397 4078 / 365 4000 Fax: +267 397 4079 Plot 22, Khama Crescent PO Box 41015 Gaborone, Botswana Email:eybotswana@za.ey.comPartnership registered in Botswana VAT No: PO3625401112www.ey.com Independent Auditor's Report To the Shareholders of Absa Bank Botswana Limited Report on the Audit of the Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements Opinion We have audited the consolidated and separate financial statements of Absa Bank Botswana Limited and its subsidiaries ('the Group') set out on pages 11 to 139 , which comprise of the consolidated and separate statements of financial position as at 31 December 2021, and the consolidated and separate statements of comprehensive income, the consolidated and separate statements of changes in equity and the consolidated and separate statements of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the consolidated and separate financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies, but excluded the sections marks as "unaudited" in notes 4.3 and 46.1. In our opinion, the consolidated and separate financial statements give a true and fair view of the consolidated and separate financial position of the Group and Company as at 31 December 2021, and its consolidated and separate financial performance and consolidated and separate cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, the requirements of the Companies Act of Botswana (Cap 42:01) and the requirements of the Banking Act (Cap 46:04). Basis for Opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group and Company in accordance with the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants' Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (IESBA Code) and other independence requirements applicable to performing audit of the Group and the Company and in Botswana. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the IESBA Code and in accordance with other ethical requirements applicable to performing the audit of the Group and Company. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Key Audit Matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated and separate financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated and separate financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the consolidated and separate financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated and separate financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying consolidated and separate financial statements. Resident Partner: B Ndwapi (Managing Partner) A full list of Partners is available from this office and the Register of Companies Independent member of Ernst & Young Global Limited. Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in the audit Expected credit losses (ECLs) relating to loans and advances (Group and Company) The disclosures associated with the key audit matter are set out in the consolidated and separate financial statements in the following notes:  Note 2.16.2 - Expected credit losses on financial assets on the consolidated financial statements

 Note 4 - Impact of Covid-19 (excludes any numbers marked as unaudited)

 Note 10- Expected credit losses

 Note 21 - Loans and advances to customers

 Note 22 - Credit risk reconciliation - expected credit loss allowance

 Note 46.7 - Credit risk We identified the audit of expected credit losses (ECL) relating to loans and advances to customers as a key audit matter considering the following:  The Group's loan and advances to customers are material to the consolidated financial statements;

 The high degree of estimation uncertainty, significant judgements and assumptions applied in estimating ECL on loans and advances to customers; and

 The COVID-19 pandemic has created significant economic volatility and uncertainty, requiring increased subjective management judgement in developing its economic forecasts and the estimation of ECL on loans and advances to customers. In particular, we focussed on the following areas of significant judgement and estimation which required the use of specialists, additional audit effort and increased discussions with management during the course of the audit:  Modelled ECL provisions A significant portion of the ECL is calculated on a modelled basis. The development and execution of these models requires significant management judgement, including estimation of the probability of default (PD); exposure at default (EAD) and loss given default (LGD) model parameters. Significant increases in credit risk (SICR) are assessed based on the current risk of default of an account relative to its risk of default at Our audit effort included the following procedures in addressing the key audit matter: We have updated our understanding of management's process over credit origination, credit monitoring and credit remediation and tested the relevant controls identified within these processes.  Modelled ECL provisions With the assistance of our quantitative specialists, we have assessed the design and implementation of the ECL models, including assessing the significant assumptions applied with reference to the requirements of IFRS 9: Financial Instruments: Expected Credit Loss methodology (IFRS 9). We have tested the operating effectiveness of management's ECL modelling controls which support the assumptions used in determining the probability of default (PD), exposure at default (EAD) and loss given default (LGD) parameters included in the models. Our quantitative specialists have reperformed the model calculations using assumptions as per the model documentation, and our independently reperformed PD, EAD and LGD parameters, to test accuracy of ECL calculations. We have assessed the appropriateness of the significant increases in credit risk (SICR) methodologies and calibrations of the models and have tested the stage allocations including the SICR for a sample of portfolios and individual exposures. The reperformed ECL numbers have been compared to the Group's ECL numbers per stage and per portfolio. We have tested the completeness and accuracy of data inputs into the models by tracing a sample of data inputs back to the information sourced by management from internal systems and external data providers. origination. This assessment incorporates judgement and estimation by management, including judgements relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.  Estimation and incorporation ofmultiple forward-looking economic scenariosmacro- These scenario forecasts are developed by Absa's group economics unit and have required increased levels of management judgement, given the COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented event with material impacts on economic activity and incomes.

 Management adjustments Management adjustments are applied to ECL model outputs where the existing models do not fully incorporate factors which impact on the ECL. In the current year, management have recognised that COVID-19 is an extraordinary event. The ECL models are not calibrated to cater for the full impact of the current levels of economic volatility and complexity. Within the Retail portfolios, management thus developed new macro-economic analytical models to determine appropriate adjustments to modelled PDs and LGDs when recognising ECL. Within the Wholesale portfolios existing model approaches were adjusted for the impacts of COVID-19, supplemented by industry sector adjustments. These adjustments are subject to a high degree of subjective management judgement.

 Stage 3 ECL provisions assessed on an individual basis A significant portion of loans and advances to customers are assessed for recoverability on an individual basis, primarily in the Corporate, Investment Bank, and Business Banking portfolios which requires specific audit effort. Significant  Estimation and incorporation of multiple forward-looking macro-economic scenarios We have tested controls over the approval of updated macro-economic forecasts and related ECL impacts. With assistance from our economics specialists, we have assessed the appropriateness of the macro- economic forecasts and scenario weightings by benchmarking these against external evidence and economic data. With the assistance of our quantitative and economics specialists, we have assessed the design and application of the macro-economic analytical models and sensitivity approaches adopted by management. We performed independent ECL quantification analyses on economic forecasts and industry stresses, which incorporated independently estimated economic impacts as a result of the COVID- 19 pandemic considering third party and our own data, to assess the reasonability of the macro- economic management adjustments.

 Management adjustments We reperformed a sample of the management adjustments, challenged the appropriateness of the assumptions and inputs used and have assessed management's governance processes over the management adjustments. We have assessed management's rationale for the macro-economic variable (MEV) adjustments and evaluated them against our understanding of the factors used based on independent data. Where there is a range of uncertain potential outcomes, we have considered a range of possible outcomes, formed an independent view using independent data and discussed with management regarding our views.

 Stage 3 ECL provisions assessed on an individual basis We have tested management's processes and key controls over judgements used to determine whether specific exposures are credit impaired, including the completeness and reasonability of these assessments. Our procedures focused on assessing the reasonability of the estimate of the amount and timing of expected future cash flows used in measuring ECL. We have performed the following for a sample of stage 3 exposures: o Where exposures are collateralised, we tested Absa Group's legal right to the collateral by

judgements, assumptions management to: estimates are applied and by o Determine if the financial asset is credit impaired;

o Evaluate the valuation and recoverability of collateral;

o Determine the expected future cash flows to be collected; and

o Estimate the timing of the future cash flows.  Disclosures related to credit risk Credit Risk disclosures are significant as they rely on material data inputs and explain the management judgement, estimates and assumptions used in determining the ECL, including management adjustments and sensitivity analyses. Due to the extensive nature of these disclosures which are non-routine and very specific to the economic conditions, the assessment of the reasonableness of the disclosures required significant audit effort. inspecting legal agreements and bond registration information, as well as the reasonability of the valuation of the collateral by evaluating key assumptions against available market and internal information. Where management has utilised specialists, we have assessed controls related to their competence and objectivity. o Where future cash flows are estimated based on the loan counterparty's enterprise value, we have tested these valuations with reference to available market information and counterparty specific information.

o We have utilised our valuation specialists for a sample of more complex valuation assessments.  Disclosures related to credit risk We evaluated whether the credit risk disclosures are consistent with the ECL information tested which included the ECL data, models, estimates, management adjustments and macroeconomic forecasts. Other Information The directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the 139-page document titled "Absa Bank Botswana Limited Consolidated and Company Annual Financial Statements 31 December 2021" which includes the Directors' responsibilities and approval, the Corporate governance report and the Directors' report, which we obtained prior to the date of this report, and the Annual Report, which is expected to be made available to us after that date. The other information also includes the sections marked as unaudited in the consolidated and separate financial statements and described in our Opinion paragraph above. Other information does not include the consolidated and separate financial statements and our auditor's report thereon. Our opinion on the consolidated and separate financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express an audit opinion or any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the consolidated and separate financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated and separate financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. Responsibilities of the Directors for the Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements The directors are responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated and separate financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, the requirements of the Companies Act of Botswana (CAP 42:01) and the requirements of the Banking Act (Cap 46:04), and for such internal control as the directors determines is necessary to enable the preparation of the consolidated and separate financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the consolidated and separate financial statements, the director is responsible for assessing the Group's and the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the director either intends to liquidate the Group or Company or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so. Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Group's and the Company's financial reporting processes. Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated and separate financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated and separate financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with ISAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated and separate financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's and Company's internal control.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's and the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated and separate financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group and/or Company to cease to continue as a going concern. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

