21.4 This clause provides that: We propose revising it to state as follows:

"21.4.1 A person will be disqualified from holding the office of Director if he or "21.4.1 No person shall be appointed a Director of the

she is removed under this clause of this Constitution or he or she: Company:

21.4.1.1 dies; 21.4.1.1 if that person is disqualified from becoming a director

of a company under section 146 (2) of the Companies Act and

21.4.1.2 is under 18 years of age; the Banking Requirements; [Note: the instances referred to on

the left are all captured under section 146 (2) of the Companies

21.4.1.3 attains or is over the age of 70 years; Act] and

21.4.1.4 is an un-discharged bankrupt; 21.4.1.2 unless the Central Bank has approved the

appointment of such person in accordance with the Banking

21.4.1.5 is prohibited by the Act from being a Director or officer or promoter or Requirements after determination by the Central Bank that

taking part in the management of the Company; or the relevant person is fit and proper in accordance with the

Banking Requirements.

21.4.1.6 resigns in writing."

21.5.1 The current Constitution provides that: We propose this clause is amended as follows to cover

executive Directors only:

"The Board may appoint one or more of their number to an executive office

including the office of the Chief Executive, Chief Financial Officer, Managing "The Board may appoint one or more of their number to an

Director, joint managing Director, assistant managing Director or manager or any executive office including the office of the Managing Director,

other officer in the management of the Company for such period and on such the Finance Director, and any other executive Director of the

terms as they think fit…" Company for such period and on such terms as they think fit…"

21.6.1 This clause provides that: We propose rewording it to state as follows, as the Company

has passed its first AGM:

At the first Annual Meeting of the Company, all the Directors save the Managing

Director for the time being shall retire. Subject to clause 21.6.4, at every Annual Subject to clause 21.6.4, at every Annual Meeting at least one

Meeting thereafter at least one third of the Directors for the time being shall third of the Directors for the time being shall retire from office.

retire from office. The Directors so to retire in each year shall be those who have The Directors so to retire in each year shall be those who have

been longest in office. been longest in office.

New clause 21.6.4 Not applicable We propose a new clause 21.6.4 which provides as follows, in

compliance with paragraph 3.13 of the Corporate Governance

Guidelines:

"Notwithstanding anything contained in this clause 21.6, a

non-executive Director shall not be a Director of the Company

for a cumulative period of more than 10 years."

21.6.6 This clause provides that: We propose revising the clause to state as follows:

"Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in clause 21.6.2, any "Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in

person employed under a contract with the Company, which contract has a clause 21.6.2, any person employed under a contract with

condition thereof that the person shall be a Director of the Board, that person the Company, which contract has a condition thereof that the

shall not be subject to retirement by rotation as envisaged in clause 21.6.2, but person shall be an executive Director of the Board, that person

the period for which that person shall be a Director and hold office as such shall shall not be subject to retirement by rotation as envisaged in

be determined by the terms and conditions of his contract with the Company, clause 21.6.2, but the period for which that person shall be

provided that less than half of the Directors may be appointed to any such a Director and hold office as such shall be determined by the

position on the condition that they will not be subject to retirement by rotation." terms and conditions of his contract with the Company."

21.7 This clause provides that: We propose revising this clause to state as follows as, in our

view, alternates also require approval by the Central Bank:

"Every Director may, by notice given in writing to the Company, appoint any

person (including any other Director) to act as an alternate Director in the "Subject to obtaining prior approval from the Central Bank,

Director's place, either generally or in respect of a specified meeting or meetings every Director may appoint any person (including any other

during the Director's absence or inability to act as a Director. Every Director Director) to act as an alternate Director in the Director's

may, at the Director's discretion, by notice in writing to the Company, remove place, either generally or in respect of a specified meeting or

that Director's alternate Director." meetings during the Director's absence or inability to act as

a Director. Every Director may, at the Director's discretion,

by notice in writing to the Company, remove that Director's