Notice of an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders
Notice is hereby given of an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of shareholders of Absa Bank Botswana Limited ("Absa" or "the Company"), which will be held at/or about 10.00am on the 27th June 2024 at Protea Hotel Gaborone Masa Square, Plot 54353, New CBD, CNR 1st & Western Commercial Avenue, Gaborone, Botswana.
The purpose of the meeting is to consider and if thought fit, to adopt, with or without amendment, the following:
Special resolution Seeking Shareholder approval: To amend the Constitution1 in terms of Section 43(2) of the Companies Act, Cap 42;01.
Proxies
A member entitled to attend and vote at the above-mentioned meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend, speak and to vote in his/her stead. A proxy need not also be a member. A proxy form is available at the end of the Company's 2023 Integrated Report. Proxy forms are also available at the office of the Company at Absa Bank Botswana Limited, Plot 74358, Building Four, Prime Plaza, Central Business District, Gaborone. Completed proxy forms must be deposited there not less than 48 hours before the meeting.
By order of the Board
Yonta Leburu
Legal Advisors
Sponsoring Brokers
Company Secretary
Desai Law Group
Imara Capital Securities
Address
Building 4 Prime Plaza, Plot 74358
Central Business District
Gaborone Botswana
1 Further details on the proposed amendments to the constitution can be viewed on the "EGM Circular" attached hereto.
Absa Bank Botswana Limited (registered number BW00001237900) is regulated by the Bank of Botswana.
Member of the Deposit Insurance Scheme of Botswana
EGM Circular - Revised Absa Constitution 2024 - Explanatory notes
Definitions
"Act"
Means the Companies Act [Cap 42:01] of the laws of Botswana, as may be amended;
"EGM"
the Extraordinary general meeting to be held on Thursday 27th of June 2024;
"Absa " or "the Company"
Absa Bank Botswana Limited (registration number CO Registration number BW00001237900)
incorporated in the Republic of Botswana, regulated in terms of the Banking Act Cap 46;04 and listed
on the BSE;
"Board"
Board of directors of the Company;
"BSE"
the Botswana Stock Exchange;
"Central Bank"
the Bank of Botswana;
"Constitution"
the Constitution of Absa as amended as at a date hereof;
"Directors"
the Board of Directors of Absa;
"General Meeting"
the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders;
"Listings Requirements"
the listings requirements of the BSE;
"Resolutions"
the resolutions reflected in the Notice of Special Meeting incorporated within this Notice;
"Shareholders"
holders of Ordinary Shares of the Company;
"Special Resolution"
a resolution passed by 75% of the votes of all Shareholders present or represented by proxy at at the
extraordinary or general meeting, and eligible to vote on the matter.
- Introduction
The purpose of this Circular is to furnish information to the Shareholders as to the proposed amendments to the Constitution of the Company by adopting a new Constitution. The resolution proposing the amendment will be tabled at the EGM scheduled for at or about 10.00am on the 27th June 2024 at Protea Hotel Gaborone Masa Square, Plot 54353, New CBD, CNR 1st & Western Commercial Avenue, Gaborone, Botswana.
- Reasons for amendments
The Company seeks to amend the Constitution of the Company to effect the substantive changes outlined below.
The current Constitution was adopted in 2020 and requires revision to align it to current regulatory requirements, in particular the Guidelines on Corporate Governance for banks / financial institutions licenced and supervised by the Central Bank, pursuant to its authority set forth in the
Bank of Botswana Act (CAP 55:01) on 14 November 2022 and implemented with effect from 15 May 2023. In particular, the main amendment is to increase the limit of Directors, from 12 to 15 and increase the limit of Non-Executive Directors from 9 to 13.
- Proposed amendment of Constitution
At the EGM, the Shareholders will be asked to approve, by special resolution: the amendment of the Constitution of the Company in terms of section 43(2) of the Companies Act to align it to current regulatory requirements and good corporate governance practices by adopting a new Constitution, a draft of which has been sent to Shareholders simultaneously with the notice convening the EGM.
The resolution to approve the new Constitution will be incorporated in the notice convening the EGM.
- Recommendation by the Board
The Board considers that the resolution in relation to the proposed amendments to the Constitution is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Directors recommend the Shareholders to vote in favour of such resolution to be approved at the EGM as set out in the notice of the EGM.
- Announcement
The results of the business that is to be voted on at the EGM will be announced on the BSE and in the press within 48 hours of the EGM.
- Documentation available for inspection
Copies of the amended Constitution will be available for inspection during normal business hours on business days from Thursday 6 June 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company.
Absa Bank Botswana Limited (registered number BW00001237900) is regulated by the Bank of Botswana.
Member of the Deposit Insurance Scheme of Botswana
EGM Circular - revised Absa constitution 2024
- Explanatory notes continued
Clause in existing Constitution
Current Constitution
Proposed
Amendments
1.2
The current Constitution lists 23 objects of the
While clause 1.2 is in compliance with the banking laws and regulations, we propose
company.
amending and reducing the wording at clause 1.2 to provide as follows:
"1.2.1 The objects of the Company shall include:
1.2.1.1 conducting "banking business" in accordance with the Banking Act; and
1.2.1.2 conducting any activities or taking any action connected to or supportive of the
banking business, in line with the strategic objectives of the Company and in accordance
with the laws of Botswana."
This amendment will allow the Company to adopt and or adjust its objectives as and
when required to suit the environment and or the strategies of the company as these may
evolve.
2.1.12
The Companies Act has been referred to as simply
We recommend referring to the Companies Act, as "the Companies Act". This will ensure
the "Act".
that there is always certainty as to which Act is being referred to in the body of the
Constitution.
2
Not applicable
We propose including the following new definitions:
"Bank of Botswana Act" means the Bank of Botswana Act, [Cap 55:01], as may be
amended;
"Banking Requirements" means, collectively, the Bank of Botswana Act, the Banking
Act, the Licensing Policy, the Corporate Governance Guidelines and any other regulations,
guidelines or requirements which may be issued under the Bank of Botswana Act or the
Banking Act;
"Central Bank" means the Bank of Botswana established under the Bank of Botswana
Act;
"Companies Act" means the Companies Act [Cap 42:01] of the laws of Botswana, as may
be amended;
"Corporate Governance Guidelines" means the Guidelines on Corporate Governance for
banks / financial institutions licensed and supervised by the Central Bank issued by the
Central Bank, pursuant to its authority set forth in the Bank of Botswana Act (CAP 55:01)
on 14 November 2022, as may be amended;
"Independent Non-ExecutiveDirector" shall have the meaning assigned to it under
the Corporate Governance Guidelines and, to the extent not already covered under the
Corporate Governance Guidelines, as may from time to time be designated under and
in terms of applicable governance regulations such as, but not limited to, King IVTM (as
defined in clause 35 below) and any code of best practice on corporate governance
adopted or recommended by the Securities Exchange;
2
The current Constitution provides the following
We propose that the following terms are reworded as follows:
definitions for the below terms:
"Annual Meeting" means the annual meeting of Shareholders held pursuant to the
"Annual Meeting" means the meeting of
Companies Act; [Note: this provides clarity that the meeting referred to is the annual
Shareholders held pursuant to Act;
meeting contemplated under the Companies Act]
"Banking Act" means the Banking Act, [Cap 46:04]
"Banking Act" means the Banking Act, [Cap 46:04], as may be amended; [Note: last part
included to provide clarity that the reference to the Act includes future amendments of
of the laws of Botswana;
that Act]
"Company" means Absa Botswana Limited;
"Company" means Absa Botswana Limited, registration number BW00001237900;
"General Meeting" means any meeting of the
"General Meeting" means any meeting of the Shareholders of the Company; [Note: this
members or subscribers of the Company, other
allows the term to be clear that it refers to a shareholder meeting]
than a meeting of an interest group;
"Major Transaction" has the same meaning given in the Companies Act; [Note: this is to
"Major Transaction" has the same meaning
ensure that the term and the provisions connected thereto are fully in compliance with
assigned to it in the Companies Act means:
the Companies Act]
1.1.1. the acquisition of, or an agreement to
"Ordinary Resolution" means a resolution of Shareholders approved by a simple majority
acquire, whether contingent or not, assets the
of the votes of those Shareholders entitled to vote and voting on a question; [Note: this
value of which is more than half the value of the
broadens the term to include resolutions passed at meetings, as contemplated in the
Company's assets before the acquisition; or
constitution]
1.1.2. the disposition of, or an agreement to
"Personal Representative" means….
dispose of, whether contingent or not, assets
of the Company the value of which is more than
2.1.24.3 in relation to any other individual Shareholder, a person appointed or deemed
half the value of the Company's assets before the
to have been appointed to administer property under either the Administration of
disposition; or
Estates Act [Cap 31:01], as may be amended, or the Insolvency Act [Cap 52:02], as may
1.1.3. a transaction that has or is likely to have the
be amended, a manager appointed or deemed to have been appointed thereunder, and a
effect of the Company acquiring rights or interests
done of an enduring power of attorney; [Note: amended to include full citations of the
or incurring obligations or liabilities the value of
which is more than half the value of the Company's
Acts]
assets before the transaction;
Absa Bank Botswana Limited (registered number BW00001237900) is regulated by the Bank of Botswana.
Member of the Deposit Insurance Scheme of Botswana
EGM Circular - revised Absa constitution 2024
- Explanatory notes continued
Clause in existing Constitution
Current Constitution
Proposed
Amendments
5.2
7.3.1.3
7.6
8
"Ordinary Resolution" means written a resolution of
"Securities" has the same meaning assigned to it in the Securities Act [Cap 56:08], as
Shareholders approved by a simple majority of the votes
may be amended; [Note: amended to include full citation of the Act]
of those Shareholders entitled to vote and voting on a
question;
"Solvency Test" has the meaning given in the Companies Act; [Note: this is to ensure
"Personal Representative" means…
that the term and the provisions connected thereto are fully in compliance with the
Companies Act]
2.1.24.3 in relation to any other individual Shareholder, a
"Special Resolution" means a resolution of Shareholders approved by a majority of 75
person appointed or deemed to have been appointed to
percent of the votes of the Shareholders entitled to vote and voting on the resolution.
administer property under either the Administration of
[Note: this broadens the term to include resolutions passed at meetings, as
Estates Act, or the Insolvency Act, a manager appointed
contemplated in the constitution]
or deemed to have been appointed thereunder, and a
done of an enduring power of attorney;
"Securities" has the same meaning assigned to it in the
Securities Act;
"Solvency Test" means a full enquiry into the financial
state of the Company which will be satisfied if:
1.1.1 the Company is able to pay its debts as they
become due in the normal course of business; and
1.1.2 the value of the Company's assets is greater than
the sum of the value of its liabilities, including contingent
liabilities
For the purpose of the definition of the solvency test
regard is to be had to the matters referred to in the Act
"Special Resolution" means a written resolution of
Shareholders approved by a majority of 75 percent, or
if a higher majority is required by this Constitution, that
higher majority, of the votes of the Shareholders entitled
to vote and voting on the resolution.
The current Constitution provides that:
We propose redrafting the sentence to read better as follows:
"Shares in the Company (including different classes of
"Shares in the Company (including different classes of Shares), which have any one or
Shares) may be issued which have any one or more of the
more of the following features, may be issued:"
following features:"
This clause provides that, before the Board issues Shares,
We propose this is amended to provide that the Board shall:
it shall:
"have obtained a resolution of Shareholders' approval for
"have obtained an Ordinary resolution of Shareholders' approval for the issue of shares"
the issue of shares."
The current Constitution provides that:
We propose this is amended to provide that the Board shall:
"A copy of the Directors' certificate given in respect of the
"A copy of the Directors' certificate given in respect of the consideration for the issue of
consideration for the issue of Shares shall be filed with
Shares shall be filed with the registrar of companies..."
the registrar..."
The current Constitution provides that:
We propose amending clause 8 as follows by deleting sub-clauses 8.1 and 8.2 and
8. "Commission"
amending the title of the clause and sub-clause 8.3 (since the Bank does not usually pay
commission to subscribers of its shares):
8.1 The Company may pay a commission, not
exceeding 5%, to any person in consideration of
his subscribing or agreeing to subscribe, whether
absolutely or conditionally, for any Shares in the
Company, or procuring or agreeing to procure
subscriptions, whether absolute or conditional,
for any Shares in the Company at any rate not
exceeding five per centum of the price at which the
said Shares are issued.
Absa Bank Botswana Limited (registered number BW00001237900) is regulated by the Bank of Botswana.
Member of the Deposit Insurance Scheme of Botswana
EGM Circular - revised Absa constitution 2024
- Explanatory notes continued
Clause in existing Constitution
Current Constitution
Proposed
Amendments
8.2 Such commission may be satisfied by
8. "Brokerage commission"
payment in cash or by the allotment of
Shares, or partly in one way and partly in the
The Company may on any issue of Shares pay such brokerage commission to any party
other as shall be authorised or sanctioned by
as may be lawful.
the Company in General Meeting.
8.3 The Company may also on any issue of Shares
pay such brokerage as may be lawful."
9
The current Constitution provides that:
We propose amending this clause 9 as follows to comply with appendix 3C of the
9
"TRANSFER OF SHARES"
Listings Rules:
Subject to the provisions of this Constitution,
"TRANSFER OF SHARES / SECURITIES"
Shares may be transferred by entry of the
9.1 Subject to the provisions of this Constitution, Shares and securities of the Company
name of the transferee in the register in
shall be freely transferable and may be transferred by entry of the name of the
accordance with the share transfer system
transferee in the register in accordance with the share transfer system which
which operates in relation to the trading of
operates in relation to the trading of Securities on the Securities Exchange.
Securities on the Securities Exchange.
9.2 Any securities registered in the name of a deceased or insolvent shareholder shall be
forfeited if the executor fails to register them in his own name or the name of an heir.
10.1.1
The current Constitution provides that:
We propose redrafting the sentence to read better as follows:
"The Board may authorise a distribution by the
"The Board may authorise a distribution by the Company at any time, and of an amount,
Company at a time, and of an amount, and to
and to the Shareholders, it thinks fit provided it is satisfied on reasonable grounds that
the Shareholders, it thinks fit if it is satisfied
the Company will, immediately after the distribution, satisfy the Solvency Test."
on reasonable grounds that the Company will,
immediately after the distribution, satisfy the
Solvency Test."
19.2.2
This clause provides that a special meeting of
We propose this clause is amended to provide that the meeting:
shareholders:
"shall be called by the Board on the written request of Shareholders holding not
"shall be called by the Board on the written request
less than sixty percent of the voting rights entitled to be exercised on the issue, as
of Shareholders holding not less than five percent
prescribed under and in terms of section 106 (2) of the Companies Act ."
of the voting rights entitled to be exercised on the
issue."
19.3.3
The current constitution provides that:
We propose that the clause is amended to provide for scanned copies as well, as follows:
"A facsimile of such signed resolution is as valid and
"A facsimile or scanned copy of such signed resolution is as valid and effectual as the
effectual as the original signed document."
original signed document."
19.6.2 and 33.3
Clause 19.6.2 provides that:
We propose this clause is amended to provide that notice of a GM shall be made twenty-
"Not less than ten days' notice of a meeting of
one clear days before such a meeting in line with section 5.9 of the Listings Rules, as
follows:
the Board shall be given to every Director, the
Securities Exchange, members and auditor of
"Not less than twenty-one clear days' notice of a meeting of Shareholders shall be given
the Company and published in the X-News and a
to every Director, the Securities Exchange, the Shareholders and the auditor of the
national newspaper and the notice shall include
Company and published in the X-News and a national newspaper and the notice shall
the date, time and place of the meeting and the
include the date, time and place of the meeting and the agenda to be discussed. The
agenda to be discussed. The agenda may be varied
agenda may be varied at any time prior to the meeting provided notice of amendment is
at any time prior to the meeting provided notice of
given to every Director, the Securities Exchange, the Shareholders and the auditor of the
amendment is given to all Directors and alternate
Company at least seven business days prior to the meeting."
Directors at least three business days prior to the
meeting."
While clause 33.3 also provides that:
"A copy of every balance sheet, including every
We propose this clause is amended as follows in line with section 5.9 of the Listings
Rules:
document required by law to be annexed thereto,
which is to be laid before the Company in Annual
"A copy of the annual report for the relevant financial year which shall include the
Meeting, together with a copy of the Directors'
audited financial statements reported upon by the Company's auditor, which is to be laid
report and the auditors' report (if auditors have
before the Company in Annual Meeting, shall, not less than twenty-one clear days before
been appointed) shall, not less than ten clear
the date of the meetings, be sent to the Securities Exchange and every Shareholder
working days before the date of the meetings,
(whether he is or is not entitled to receive notices of General Meetings of the Company),
be sent to every member (whether he is or is not
every holder of debentures of the Company (whether he is or is not so entitled) and all
entitled to receive notices of General Meetings of
other persons so entitled, but this paragraph shall not require a copy of such documents
the Company), every holder of debentures of the
to be sent to any person of whose address the Company is not aware or to more than
Company (whether he is or is not so entitled) and all
one of the joint holders any shares or debentures."
other persons so entitled, but this paragraph shall
not require a copy of such documents to be sent to
any person of whose address the Company is not
aware or to more than one of the joint holders any
shares or debentures."
Absa Bank Botswana Limited (registered number BW00001237900) is regulated by the Bank of Botswana.
Member of the Deposit Insurance Scheme of Botswana
EGM Circular - revised Absa constitution 2024
- Explanatory notes continued
Clause in existing Constitution
Current Constitution
Proposed
Amendments
19.6
20.3.5
21.1
21.1
21.2.1
21.2.3
21.3.1
This clause deals with notice for shareholder
The clauses are proposed to be deleted as they are misplaced. The provision relating to
meetings however clauses 19.6.3 and 19.6.4
irregular notice of a GM is in clause 19.8 and means of issuing a notice of a GM are in
provide that:
clause 16.6.2.
"19.6.3 An irregularity in the notice of a meeting is
waived if all Directors entitled to receive notice of
the meeting attend the meeting without protest
as to the irregularity or if all Directors entitled to
receive notice of the meeting agree to the waiver.
19.6.4 Notice of a meeting may be given by any
means, including by telephone, by email or by
telefax. Notice given by a letter addressed to
a Director at his or her last known residential
address will be deemed to have been received by
the Director the day following the date the letter
is posted."
The current constitution provides that:
We recommend amending the clause to refer to a 'juristic' person as opposed to
'body corporates' as this is a broader term covering other legal entities (who may be
"A body corporate which is a Shareholder may
shareholders) beyond body corporates.
appoint a representative to attend a meeting of
Shareholders on its behalf in the same manner as
"A juristic person which is a Shareholder may appoint a representative to attend a
that in which it could appoint a proxy."
meeting of Shareholders on its behalf in the same manner as that in which it could
appoint a proxy."
This clause provides that:
We propose that this clause is amended to provide as follows:
"The minimum number of Directors shall be 5 and
"The minimum number of Directors shall be five and the maximum number shall be
the maximum number shall be 12, at least half of
fifteen, at least two-thirds of which shall be resident in Botswana."
which shall be resident in Botswana."
This clause provides that
We propose that the clause be amended as follows to comply with paragraph 3.5 of the
Corporate Governance Guidelines, the Board shall be constituted as follows:
the Board shall be constituted as follows:
21.1.2.2 such number of non-executive Directors not exceeding thirteen appointed from
21.1.2.2 such number of non-executive Directors
members of the public who have the necessary knowledge and experience to contribute
not exceeding 9 appointed from members of
successfully to the development of the Company; and
the public who have the necessary knowledge
and experience to contribute successfully to the
21.1.2.3 at least two-thirds of the Directors shall be Independent Non-Executive
development of the Company. The majority of
Directors.
non-executive Directors shall be independent non-
executive.
This clause provides that:
We propose that the clause be amended as follows:
"Directors shall be the persons appointed from
"Subject to obtaining prior approval from the Central Bank in accordance with the
time to time as Directors by an ordinary resolution
Banking Requirements, a Director shall be a person appointed from time to time as such
of Shareholders, who have not been removed or
by an Ordinary Resolution of Shareholders."
been disqualified or resigned from office under this
Constitution"
This clause provides that:
We propose that the clause be amended as follows:
"A Director holds office until his or her resignation,
"Subject to the limitation in clause 21.6.4, a Director holds office until he or she resigns,
retirement, disqualification or removal in
retires, is disqualified or removed as a Director in accordance with the Companies Act,
accordance with this Constitution."
the Banking Requirements and or this Constitution."
See clause 21.6.4 below for reference.
This clause provides that:
We propose that this clause is deleted as it is a repetition of clauses 21.2.1 and 21.2.2.
In addition to the appointment or removal of
Directors under clause 21.2 of this Constitution, a
Director may be appointed or removed from office
by an ordinary resolution.
Absa Bank Botswana Limited (registered number BW00001237900) is regulated by the Bank of Botswana.
Member of the Deposit Insurance Scheme of Botswana
EGM Circular - revised Absa constitution 2024
- Explanatory notes continued
Clause in existing Constitution
Current Constitution
Proposed
Amendments
21.4
This clause provides that:
We propose revising it to state as follows:
"21.4.1 A person will be disqualified from holding the office of Director if he or
"21.4.1 No person shall be appointed a Director of the
she is removed under this clause of this Constitution or he or she:
Company:
21.4.1.1 dies;
21.4.1.1 if that person is disqualified from becoming a director
of a company under section 146 (2) of the Companies Act and
21.4.1.2 is under 18 years of age;
the Banking Requirements; [Note: the instances referred to on
the left are all captured under section 146 (2) of the Companies
21.4.1.3 attains or is over the age of 70 years;
Act] and
21.4.1.4 is an un-discharged bankrupt;
21.4.1.2 unless the Central Bank has approved the
appointment of such person in accordance with the Banking
21.4.1.5 is prohibited by the Act from being a Director or officer or promoter or
Requirements after determination by the Central Bank that
taking part in the management of the Company; or
the relevant person is fit and proper in accordance with the
Banking Requirements.
21.4.1.6 resigns in writing."
21.5.1
The current Constitution provides that:
We propose this clause is amended as follows to cover
executive Directors only:
"The Board may appoint one or more of their number to an executive office
including the office of the Chief Executive, Chief Financial Officer, Managing
"The Board may appoint one or more of their number to an
Director, joint managing Director, assistant managing Director or manager or any
executive office including the office of the Managing Director,
other officer in the management of the Company for such period and on such
the Finance Director, and any other executive Director of the
terms as they think fit…"
Company for such period and on such terms as they think fit…"
21.6.1
This clause provides that:
We propose rewording it to state as follows, as the Company
has passed its first AGM:
At the first Annual Meeting of the Company, all the Directors save the Managing
Director for the time being shall retire. Subject to clause 21.6.4, at every Annual
Subject to clause 21.6.4, at every Annual Meeting at least one
Meeting thereafter at least one third of the Directors for the time being shall
third of the Directors for the time being shall retire from office.
retire from office. The Directors so to retire in each year shall be those who have
The Directors so to retire in each year shall be those who have
been longest in office.
been longest in office.
New clause 21.6.4
Not applicable
We propose a new clause 21.6.4 which provides as follows, in
compliance with paragraph 3.13 of the Corporate Governance
Guidelines:
"Notwithstanding anything contained in this clause 21.6, a
non-executive Director shall not be a Director of the Company
for a cumulative period of more than 10 years."
21.6.6
This clause provides that:
We propose revising the clause to state as follows:
"Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in clause 21.6.2, any
"Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in
person employed under a contract with the Company, which contract has a
clause 21.6.2, any person employed under a contract with
condition thereof that the person shall be a Director of the Board, that person
the Company, which contract has a condition thereof that the
shall not be subject to retirement by rotation as envisaged in clause 21.6.2, but
person shall be an executive Director of the Board, that person
the period for which that person shall be a Director and hold office as such shall
shall not be subject to retirement by rotation as envisaged in
be determined by the terms and conditions of his contract with the Company,
clause 21.6.2, but the period for which that person shall be
provided that less than half of the Directors may be appointed to any such
a Director and hold office as such shall be determined by the
position on the condition that they will not be subject to retirement by rotation."
terms and conditions of his contract with the Company."
21.7
This clause provides that:
We propose revising this clause to state as follows as, in our
view, alternates also require approval by the Central Bank:
"Every Director may, by notice given in writing to the Company, appoint any
person (including any other Director) to act as an alternate Director in the
"Subject to obtaining prior approval from the Central Bank,
Director's place, either generally or in respect of a specified meeting or meetings
every Director may appoint any person (including any other
during the Director's absence or inability to act as a Director. Every Director
Director) to act as an alternate Director in the Director's
may, at the Director's discretion, by notice in writing to the Company, remove
place, either generally or in respect of a specified meeting or
that Director's alternate Director."
meetings during the Director's absence or inability to act as
a Director. Every Director may, at the Director's discretion,
by notice in writing to the Company, remove that Director's
alternate Director."
Absa Bank Botswana Limited (registered number BW00001237900) is regulated by the Bank of Botswana.
Member of the Deposit Insurance Scheme of Botswana
EGM Circular - revised Absa constitution 2024
- Explanatory notes continued
Clause in existing Constitution
Current Constitution
Proposed
Amendments
21. 9.2 and 21.9.3
These clauses provide that:
We propose revising this clause to state as follows, as the Banking Act is clear
the Board is accountable to the depositors via the Central Bank:
"The Board has, and may exercise, all the powers necessary
for managing, and for directing and supervising the
"The Board has, and may exercise, all the powers necessary for managing, and
management of, the business and affairs of the Company,
for directing and supervising the management of, the business and affairs of
except to the extent that this Constitution or the Act
the Company, except to the extent that this Constitution, the Companies Act
expressly requires those powers to be exercised by the
and or the Banking Act expressly requires those powers to be exercised by the
Shareholders or any other person."
Shareholders or any other person."
"In the exercise of its powers the Board shall report to and
"In the exercise of its powers the Board shall report to and be accountable to its
be accountable to its Shareholders."
Shareholders and the Central Bank, in accordance (i) with the Companies Act and
the Banking Requirements and (ii) any other applicable legislative or regulatory
requirement pertaining to the business and affairs of the Company."
23.1
This clause provides that:
We propose revising this clause to state as follows as the agreement referred to
in the clause is inapplicable in a listed environment:
"Subject to any agreement in writing between the
Shareholders relating to funding of the Company as may
"Subject to the provisions of this Constitution and the Banking Requirements,
have been entered into, the Board may borrow or raise
the Board may borrow or raise money from time to time as follows:"
money from time to time as follows:"
21.2.1
The current Constitution provides that:
We propose amending this clause to provide that it is also subject to the Banking
Act as follows:
"Subject to the provisions of the Act a may create and issue
secured or unsecured debentures, which may be effected
"Subject to the provisions of the Companies Act and the Banking Act, the
by means of a pledge, cession, mortgage bond, collateral
Company may create and issue secured or unsecured debentures, which may
mortgage bond, notarial bond, notarial surety bond,
be effected by means of a pledge, cession, mortgage bond, collateral mortgage
collateral notarial bond or any form of collateral security
bond, notarial bond, notarial surety bond, collateral notarial bond or any form
over incorporeal rights, movable and immovable property,
of collateral security over incorporeal rights, movable and immovable property,
issued in favour of one or more debenture-holders or to a
issued in favour of one or more debenture-holders or to a trustee for debenture-
trustee for debenture-holders, on the basis that…"
holders, on the basis that…"
New clause 24.1.3
Not applicable
We propose a new clause providing as follows, in accordance with
King IVTM, the Corporate Governance Guidelines and internal policies:
"The chairperson of the Board shall not become a chairperson of any committee
of the Board and shall not be a member of the audit committee of the Board."
24.4.1
This clause provides that:
We propose revising the clause to provide that:
"A quorum for a meeting of the Board shall be a minimum
"A quorum for a meeting of the Board shall be a majority of the
of three non-executive Directors"
Directors. "
24.5.5
This clause provides that:
We propose deletion of this clause as it is a repetition of clause 28.2.
A Director may not vote in respect of any transaction in
which the Director is interested as defined in the Act, and if
the Director does so the Director's vote will not be counted
and the Director will not be counted in the quorum present
at the meeting.
Absa Bank Botswana Limited (registered number BW00001237900) is regulated by the Bank of Botswana.
Member of the Deposit Insurance Scheme of Botswana
EGM Circular - revised Absa constitution 2024
- Explanatory notes continued
Clause in existing Constitution
Current Constitution
Proposed
Amendments
24.7.2 and 37.
Provides that:
Generally amended clause to provide for email transmissions in addition to facsimile.
Any such resolution may consist of several
documents (including facsimile or other similar
means of communication) in like form each signed
or assented to by one or more Directors. A fax
transmission of a Director's signed resolution
shall be acceptable evidence that such resolution
has been signed by the Director whose signature
appears on the fax transmission.
32
The current Constitution provides that:
We propose that the reference to 'statute' in the clause is replaced with 'applicable laws'
"32.2…The duties of the auditors shall be regulated
"32.2…The duties of the auditors shall be regulated in accordance with the applicable
in accordance with the statutes."
laws."
32.3 "Subject to the provisions of the statutes, all
32.3 "Subject to the provisions of the applicable laws, all acts done by any person acting
acts done by any person acting as an Auditor shall,
as an Auditor shall, as regards all persons dealing in good faith with the Company, be
as regards all persons dealing in good faith with
valid, notwithstanding that there was some defect in his appointment or that at the time
the Company, be valid, notwithstanding that there
of his appointment he was not qualified for appointment."
was some defect in his appointment or that at the
time of his appointment he was not qualified for
appointment."
By order of the Board
Yonta Leburu
Legal Advisors
Sponsoring Brokers
Company Secretary
Desai Law Group
Imara Capital Securities
Address
Building 4 Prime Plaza, Plot 74358
Central Business District
Gaborone Botswana
Absa Bank Botswana Limited (registered number BW00001237900) is regulated by the Bank of Botswana.
Member of the Deposit Insurance Scheme of Botswana
9
Extraordinary general meeting proxy form
Please complete in block letters.
I / We
of
being a shareholder (s) of Absa Bank Botswana Limited, hereby appoint
or failing him/her
or failing him/her
as my/our proxy to vote for me/us on my/our behalf at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held at 10.00am on the 27th June 2024 at Protea Hotel Gaborone Masa Square, Plot 54353, New CBD, CNR 1st & Western Commercial Avenue, Gaborone, Botswana, which will be held for purposes of passing the proposed resolutions and to vote for / against the resolutions and or abstain from voting in respect of the following:
For
Against
Abstain
Special resolution 1
As witness my hand this______________ day of ___________________2024
Signature
Witness
Note:
- Each shareholder entitled to attend and vote at this meeting is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to act in the alternative to attend, vote and speak in his stead. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the company.
- Any alteration or correction made to this form of proxy (including the deletion of alternatives) must be initialled by the signatory/ signatories.
- This form of proxy should be signed and returned to the business address of the Company, Head Office Fifth Floor, Building 4, Prime Plaza, Plot 74358, Gaborone, Central Business District or emailed to investor@dss.co.bw no later than 48 hours before the meeting.
Absa Bank Botswana Limited (registered number BW00001237900) is regulated by the Bank of Botswana.
Member of the Deposit Insurance Scheme of Botswana
