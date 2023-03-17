Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Botswana
  4. Botswana Stock Exchange
  5. Absa Bank Botswana Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABSA   BW0000000025

ABSA BANK BOTSWANA LIMITED

(ABSA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Botswana Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-15
5.560 BWP    0.00%
Absa Bank Botswana : Notice to our valued shareholders
PU
01/04Absa Bank Botswana : Closed period announcement
PU
2022Absa Bank Botswana : NOTICE TO OUR VALUED SHAREHOLDERS - FALSE MEDIA COVERAGE ON ABSA BANK BOTSWANA LIMITED (“the Company”) BY THE EXCHANGE AFRICA
PU
Absa Bank Botswana : NOTICE TO OUR VALUED SHAREHOLDERS

03/17/2023 | 02:16am EDT
NOTICE TO OUR VALUED SHAREHOLDERS

Absa Bank Botswana Limited ("the Company") is required, in line with the Botswana Stock Exchange ("BSE") Listings Requirements, to announce through the BSE and to shareholders any circumstances or events that have, or are likely to have, a material effect on the financial results of the Company for the period to be reported on.

The Board of the Company therefore hereby advises shareholders that the Company's consolidated full year results for the year ended 31 December 2022 will be higher than those reported for the year ended 31 December 2021. Profit before tax is expected to be higher by between 30 - 40 percent, (approximately P198 million to P264 million) than that reported for the year ended 31 December 2021, which amounted to P659 million.

The full details will be provided to shareholders at the announcement of the full year financial results due to be released on 30 March 2023.

Accordingly, the shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercises caution when trading in the Company's securities until the results are formally published.

By order of the Board of Directors

Daniel Neo Moroka

Board Chairman

16 March 2023

Disclaimer

ABSA Bank Botswana Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 06:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 1 570 M 118 M 118 M
Net income 2021 503 M 37,8 M 37,8 M
Net cash 2021 3 040 M 229 M 229 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,87x
Yield 2021 8,07%
Capitalization 4 738 M 356 M 356 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 1 069
Free-Float 30,0%
Income Statement Evolution
