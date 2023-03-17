Absa Bank Botswana : NOTICE TO OUR VALUED SHAREHOLDERS

NOTICE TO OUR VALUED SHAREHOLDERS

Absa Bank Botswana Limited ("the Company") is required, in line with the Botswana Stock Exchange ("BSE") Listings Requirements, to announce through the BSE and to shareholders any circumstances or events that have, or are likely to have, a material effect on the financial results of the Company for the period to be reported on.

The Board of the Company therefore hereby advises shareholders that the Company's consolidated full year results for the year ended 31 December 2022 will be higher than those reported for the year ended 31 December 2021. Profit before tax is expected to be higher by between 30 - 40 percent, (approximately P198 million to P264 million) than that reported for the year ended 31 December 2021, which amounted to P659 million.

The full details will be provided to shareholders at the announcement of the full year financial results due to be released on 30 March 2023.

Accordingly, the shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercises caution when trading in the Company's securities until the results are formally published.

By order of the Board of Directors

Daniel Neo Moroka

Board Chairman

16 March 2023