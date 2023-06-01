Absa Bank Botswana : NOTICE TO OUR VALUED SHAREHOLDERS

NOTICE TO OUR VALUED SHAREHOLDERS

The Board of Absa Bank Botswana Limited ("the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of KPMG Botswana as the Company's external auditors with effect from 1 June 2023.

KPMG Botswana takes over from Ernst and Young Botswana, whose term came to an end with the 2022 financial year audit. KPMG Botswana's appointment is subject to regulatory approval, and shareholders' approval by way of a resolution to be passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on 29 June 2023.

By order of the Board of Directors

1 June 2023