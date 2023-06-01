Advanced search
    ABSA   BW0000000025

ABSA BANK BOTSWANA LIMITED

(ABSA)
End-of-day quote Botswana Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-30
5.850 BWP   -.--%
Absa Bank Botswana : Notice to our valued shareholders
PU
Absa Bank Botswana Limited Approves Final Dividend, Payable on May 22, 2023
CI
Absa Bank Botswana : Independent auditor's report to the shareholders of absa bank botswana limited
PU
Absa Bank Botswana : NOTICE TO OUR VALUED SHAREHOLDERS

06/01/2023 | 09:37am EDT
NOTICE TO OUR VALUED SHAREHOLDERS

The Board of Absa Bank Botswana Limited ("the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of KPMG Botswana as the Company's external auditors with effect from 1 June 2023.

KPMG Botswana takes over from Ernst and Young Botswana, whose term came to an end with the 2022 financial year audit. KPMG Botswana's appointment is subject to regulatory approval, and shareholders' approval by way of a resolution to be passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on 29 June 2023.

By order of the Board of Directors

1 June 2023

Disclaimer

ABSA Bank Botswana Ltd. published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 13:36:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 1 570 M 114 M 114 M
Net income 2021 503 M 36,4 M 36,4 M
Net cash 2021 3 040 M 220 M 220 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,87x
Yield 2021 8,07%
Capitalization 4 985 M 361 M 361 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 1 069
Free-Float 30,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Keabetswe Pheko-Moshagane Managing Director & Executive Director
Cynthia Morapedi Financial Controller
Daniel Neo Moroka Chairman
Krishnan Menon Chief Operating Officer
Titose Musa Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABSA BANK BOTSWANA LIMITED13.37%361
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.07%169 614
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK5.85%74 356
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-5.86%48 380
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.13%44 471
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-11.06%40 619
