Resolution 4 - To re- elect as a Director, Kgotlayarona For Against Abstain

Ramaphane, who retires by rotation in accordance with the

Constitution, and who being eligible, offers himself for re-

election.

Resolved that Kgotlayarona Ramaphane, who retires by

rotation in accordance with the Constitution, be re-elected as

a Director.

Number of votes cast 831 941 168 0 0

Percentage of votes cast 100% 0.00% 0.00%

Percentage of total shares in issue 97.63% 0.00% 0.00%

Resolution 5 - To re- elect as a Director, Sethunya Makepe- For Against Abstain

Garebatho who retires by rotation in accordance with the

Constitution, and who being eligible, offers herself for re-election.

Resolved that, Sethunya Makepe-Garebatho, who retires by

rotation in accordance with the Constitution, be re-elected as

a Director.

Number of votes cast 831 840 962 206 100 000

Percentage of votes cast 100% 0.00% 0.00%

Percentage of total shares in issue 97.62% 0.00% 0.01%

Resolution 6 - To approve the remuneration of the Directors for For Against Abstain

the ensuing year

Resolved that the Directors remuneration for the ensuing year

be approved.

Number of votes cast 831 810 962 130 000 206

Percentage of votes cast 99.98% 0.02% 0.00%

Percentage of total shares in issue 97.63% 0.00% 0.00%

Resolution 7- To approve the remuneration of the Auditors, For Against Abstain

Ernst and Young Botswana for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Resolved that the auditor's remuneration for the year ended

31 December 2022 be approved.

Number of votes cast 831 940 962 206 0

Percentage of votes cast 100% 0.00% 0.00%

Percentage of total shares in issue 97.63% 0.00% 0.00%

Resolution 8 - To approve the appointment of Auditors KPMG For Against Abstain

Botswana for the ensuing year

Resolved that Messrs KPMG Botswana be appointed auditors

of the company

Number of votes cast 831 941 168 0 0

Percentage of votes cast 100% 0.00% 0.00%

Percentage of total shares in issue 97.63% 0.00% 0.00%

Resolution 9 - Special Resolution 1 - To approve, by special For Against Abstain

resolution, any substantial gifts made by the Company, details of

which are available at the Company's registered office for perusal.

Resolved that the substantial gifts by the Company be 831 940 962 0 206

approved. 100% 0.00% 0.00%

97.63% 0.00% 0.00%

For more information, please contact:

Puseletso Nyamambi Yonta Leburu

Acting Head of Compliance Company Secretary

Absa Bank Botswana Limited Absa Bank Botswana Limited