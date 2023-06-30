Results of the Absa Bank Botswana

Limited 37th Annual General Meeting

Registration number BW00001237900

Share code ABBL ISIN BW 000 000 0025 (Incorporated in the Republic of Botswana)

Absa Bank Botswana Limited ("the Company") announces that the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") was held on 29 June

2023 and all tabled resolutions were passed by the required majority. A total of 831 763 319 Proxy votes were received from shareholders holding approximately 97.61% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company, and all shareholders were entitled to vote.

ABSA BANK BOTSWANA LIMITED AGM 29 JUNE 2023

TOTAL

Total shares in issue

852 161 252

Proxies received - number of holders

79

Proxies received - holding (shares)

831 763 319

Proxies received as % of total shares

97.61%

In attendance and voting - number of shareholders

6

In attendance and voting - holding (shares)

177 849

In attendance voted as % of total shares

0.02%

Total number of holders voting

85

Total shares held by those voting

831 941 168

Shares voting as a % of total shares in issue

97.63%

Resolution 1 - To receive and adopt the Annual Financial

For

Against

Abstain

Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 together with

the Directors' and Independent Auditor's reports thereon

Resolved that the Annual Financial Statements for the year

ended 31 December 2022 together with the Directors and

Independent Auditors report thereon be approved.

Number of votes cast

831 940 962

0

206

Percentage of votes cast

100%

0.00%

0.00%

Percentage of total shares in issue

97.63%

0.00%

0.00%

Resolution 2 - To approve the declared interim dividend of 12.09

For

Against

Abstain

thebe per share and final dividend of 40 thebe per share for the

year ended 31 December 2022

Resolved that a declared interim dividend of 12.09 thebe per

share and final dividend of 40 thebe per share for the year

ended 31 December 2022 be approved.

Number of votes cast

831 940 962

0

206

Percentage of votes cast

100%

0.00%

0.00%

Percentage of total shares in issue

97.63%

0.00%

0.00%

Resolution 3 - To re- elect as a Director, Daniel Neo Moroka, who

For

Against

Abstain

retires by rotation in accordance with the Constitution, and who

being eligible, offers himself for re-election.

Resolved that, Daniel Neo Moroka who retires by rotation in

accordance with the Constitution, be re-elected as a Director.

Number of votes cast

831 811 168

130 000

0

Percentage of votes cast

99.98%

0.02%

0.00%

Percentage of total shares in issue

97.63%

0.00%

0.00%

Resolution 4 - To re- elect as a Director, Kgotlayarona

For

Against

Abstain

Ramaphane, who retires by rotation in accordance with the

Constitution, and who being eligible, offers himself for re-

election.

Resolved that Kgotlayarona Ramaphane, who retires by

rotation in accordance with the Constitution, be re-elected as

a Director.

Number of votes cast

831 941 168

0

0

Percentage of votes cast

100%

0.00%

0.00%

Percentage of total shares in issue

97.63%

0.00%

0.00%

Resolution 5 - To re- elect as a Director, Sethunya Makepe-

For

Against

Abstain

Garebatho who retires by rotation in accordance with the

Constitution, and who being eligible, offers herself for re-election.

Resolved that, Sethunya Makepe-Garebatho, who retires by

rotation in accordance with the Constitution, be re-elected as

a Director.

Number of votes cast

831 840 962

206

100 000

Percentage of votes cast

100%

0.00%

0.00%

Percentage of total shares in issue

97.62%

0.00%

0.01%

Resolution 6 - To approve the remuneration of the Directors for

For

Against

Abstain

the ensuing year

Resolved that the Directors remuneration for the ensuing year

be approved.

Number of votes cast

831 810 962

130 000

206

Percentage of votes cast

99.98%

0.02%

0.00%

Percentage of total shares in issue

97.63%

0.00%

0.00%

Resolution 7- To approve the remuneration of the Auditors,

For

Against

Abstain

Ernst and Young Botswana for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Resolved that the auditor's remuneration for the year ended

31 December 2022 be approved.

Number of votes cast

831 940 962

206

0

Percentage of votes cast

100%

0.00%

0.00%

Percentage of total shares in issue

97.63%

0.00%

0.00%

Resolution 8 - To approve the appointment of Auditors KPMG

For

Against

Abstain

Botswana for the ensuing year

Resolved that Messrs KPMG Botswana be appointed auditors

of the company

Number of votes cast

831 941 168

0

0

Percentage of votes cast

100%

0.00%

0.00%

Percentage of total shares in issue

97.63%

0.00%

0.00%

Resolution 9 - Special Resolution 1 - To approve, by special

For

Against

Abstain

resolution, any substantial gifts made by the Company, details of

which are available at the Company's registered office for perusal.

Resolved that the substantial gifts by the Company be

831 940 962

0

206

approved.

100%

0.00%

0.00%

97.63%

0.00%

0.00%

For more information, please contact:

Puseletso Nyamambi

Yonta Leburu

Acting Head of Compliance

Company Secretary

Absa Bank Botswana Limited

Absa Bank Botswana Limited

puseletso.nyamambi@absa.africa

yonta.leburu@absa.africa

ENDS

