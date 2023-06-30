Results of the Absa Bank Botswana
Limited 37th Annual General Meeting
Registration number BW00001237900
Share code ABBL ISIN BW 000 000 0025 (Incorporated in the Republic of Botswana)
Absa Bank Botswana Limited ("the Company") announces that the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") was held on 29 June
2023 and all tabled resolutions were passed by the required majority. A total of 831 763 319 Proxy votes were received from shareholders holding approximately 97.61% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company, and all shareholders were entitled to vote.
ABSA BANK BOTSWANA LIMITED AGM 29 JUNE 2023
TOTAL
Total shares in issue
852 161 252
Proxies received - number of holders
79
Proxies received - holding (shares)
831 763 319
Proxies received as % of total shares
97.61%
In attendance and voting - number of shareholders
6
In attendance and voting - holding (shares)
177 849
In attendance voted as % of total shares
0.02%
Total number of holders voting
85
Total shares held by those voting
831 941 168
Shares voting as a % of total shares in issue
97.63%
Resolution 1 - To receive and adopt the Annual Financial
For
Against
Abstain
Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 together with
the Directors' and Independent Auditor's reports thereon
Resolved that the Annual Financial Statements for the year
ended 31 December 2022 together with the Directors and
Independent Auditors report thereon be approved.
Number of votes cast
831 940 962
0
206
Percentage of votes cast
100%
0.00%
0.00%
Percentage of total shares in issue
97.63%
0.00%
0.00%
Resolution 2 - To approve the declared interim dividend of 12.09
For
Against
Abstain
thebe per share and final dividend of 40 thebe per share for the
year ended 31 December 2022
Resolved that a declared interim dividend of 12.09 thebe per
share and final dividend of 40 thebe per share for the year
ended 31 December 2022 be approved.
Number of votes cast
831 940 962
0
206
Percentage of votes cast
100%
0.00%
0.00%
Percentage of total shares in issue
97.63%
0.00%
0.00%
Resolution 3 - To re- elect as a Director, Daniel Neo Moroka, who
For
Against
Abstain
retires by rotation in accordance with the Constitution, and who
being eligible, offers himself for re-election.
Resolved that, Daniel Neo Moroka who retires by rotation in
accordance with the Constitution, be re-elected as a Director.
Number of votes cast
831 811 168
130 000
0
Percentage of votes cast
99.98%
0.02%
0.00%
Percentage of total shares in issue
97.63%
0.00%
0.00%
Resolution 4 - To re- elect as a Director, Kgotlayarona
For
Against
Abstain
Ramaphane, who retires by rotation in accordance with the
Constitution, and who being eligible, offers himself for re-
election.
Resolved that Kgotlayarona Ramaphane, who retires by
rotation in accordance with the Constitution, be re-elected as
a Director.
Number of votes cast
831 941 168
0
0
Percentage of votes cast
100%
0.00%
0.00%
Percentage of total shares in issue
97.63%
0.00%
0.00%
Resolution 5 - To re- elect as a Director, Sethunya Makepe-
For
Against
Abstain
Garebatho who retires by rotation in accordance with the
Constitution, and who being eligible, offers herself for re-election.
Resolved that, Sethunya Makepe-Garebatho, who retires by
rotation in accordance with the Constitution, be re-elected as
a Director.
Number of votes cast
831 840 962
206
100 000
Percentage of votes cast
100%
0.00%
0.00%
Percentage of total shares in issue
97.62%
0.00%
0.01%
Resolution 6 - To approve the remuneration of the Directors for
For
Against
Abstain
the ensuing year
Resolved that the Directors remuneration for the ensuing year
be approved.
Number of votes cast
831 810 962
130 000
206
Percentage of votes cast
99.98%
0.02%
0.00%
Percentage of total shares in issue
97.63%
0.00%
0.00%
Resolution 7- To approve the remuneration of the Auditors,
For
Against
Abstain
Ernst and Young Botswana for the year ended 31 December 2022.
Resolved that the auditor's remuneration for the year ended
31 December 2022 be approved.
Number of votes cast
831 940 962
206
0
Percentage of votes cast
100%
0.00%
0.00%
Percentage of total shares in issue
97.63%
0.00%
0.00%
Resolution 8 - To approve the appointment of Auditors KPMG
For
Against
Abstain
Botswana for the ensuing year
Resolved that Messrs KPMG Botswana be appointed auditors
of the company
Number of votes cast
831 941 168
0
0
Percentage of votes cast
100%
0.00%
0.00%
Percentage of total shares in issue
97.63%
0.00%
0.00%
Resolution 9 - Special Resolution 1 - To approve, by special
For
Against
Abstain
resolution, any substantial gifts made by the Company, details of
which are available at the Company's registered office for perusal.
Resolved that the substantial gifts by the Company be
831 940 962
0
206
approved.
100%
0.00%
0.00%
97.63%
0.00%
0.00%
For more information, please contact:
Puseletso Nyamambi
Yonta Leburu
Acting Head of Compliance
Company Secretary
Absa Bank Botswana Limited
Absa Bank Botswana Limited
puseletso.nyamambi@absa.africa
yonta.leburu@absa.africa
ENDS
Disclaimer
ABSA Bank Botswana Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2023 13:54:31 UTC.