18 March 2022

NOTICE TO OUR VALUED SHAREHOLDERS

Thabo Kagiso Matthews Appointed Independent Non-Executive Director of Absa Bank

Botswana Limited

The Board of Directors of Absa Bank Botswana Limited ("the Bank "), is pleased to announce the appointment of Thabo Kagiso Matthews as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Bank with effect from 15 March 2022. The appointment is subject to conclusion of the voting of shareholders at the Bank's Annual General Meeting in June 2022.

Mr. Matthews is a seasoned executive and has worked in senior management roles for Barclays Bank, Mascom Wireless, KPMG Consulting, Accenture and Deloitte Consulting. He was also the Managing Director of Sechaba Brewery Holdings Limited from January 2020 to June 2021.

For much of his career, Mr. Matthews has provided management consulting services to organisations in the public and private sector in Botswana and South Africa. After heading Deloitte Botswana's consulting offering, he established his own consulting firm providing services to clients directly and through subcontractor services. He recently expanded his entrepreneurial interests by venturing into the information technology and transportation spaces. He is the Managing Director of Fibre Sourcing Botswana.

Mr. Matthews's experience on various boards and board committees of companies and other organisations has enhanced his business development and governance experience. He previously served on the boards of Botswana Life Retirement Annuity Fund, Bayport Financial Services, Standard Chartered Bank Education Trust, Sechaba Brewery Holdings Limited and Kgalagadi Breweries Limited. He is currently a council member and trustee of Maru-A-Pula Secondary School.

Mr. Matthews holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics and Computer Science from Sussex University (United Kingdom).

On behalf of Management, Employees and Stakeholders of the Bank, the Board welcomes Thabo into this new role and is confident that his wealth of experience will be invaluable to the Bank and inspire further delivery of the Bank's ambition.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Daniel Neo Moroka

Chairman of the Board of Directors