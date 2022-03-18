Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Botswana
  4. Botswana Stock Exchange
  5. Absa Bank Botswana Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABSA   BW0000000025

ABSA BANK BOTSWANA LIMITED

(ABSA)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Botswana Stock Exchange  -  03-16
4.64 BWP    --.--%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NOTICE TO OUR VALUED SHAREHOLDERS: THABO KAGISO MATTHEWS APPOINTED INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF ABSA BANK BOTSWANA LIMITED

03/18/2022 | 03:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

18 March 2022

NOTICE TO OUR VALUED SHAREHOLDERS

Thabo Kagiso Matthews Appointed Independent Non-Executive Director of Absa Bank

Botswana Limited

The Board of Directors of Absa Bank Botswana Limited ("the Bank "), is pleased to announce the appointment of Thabo Kagiso Matthews as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Bank with effect from 15 March 2022. The appointment is subject to conclusion of the voting of shareholders at the Bank's Annual General Meeting in June 2022.

Mr. Matthews is a seasoned executive and has worked in senior management roles for Barclays Bank, Mascom Wireless, KPMG Consulting, Accenture and Deloitte Consulting. He was also the Managing Director of Sechaba Brewery Holdings Limited from January 2020 to June 2021.

For much of his career, Mr. Matthews has provided management consulting services to organisations in the public and private sector in Botswana and South Africa. After heading Deloitte Botswana's consulting offering, he established his own consulting firm providing services to clients directly and through subcontractor services. He recently expanded his entrepreneurial interests by venturing into the information technology and transportation spaces. He is the Managing Director of Fibre Sourcing Botswana.

Mr. Matthews's experience on various boards and board committees of companies and other organisations has enhanced his business development and governance experience. He previously served on the boards of Botswana Life Retirement Annuity Fund, Bayport Financial Services, Standard Chartered Bank Education Trust, Sechaba Brewery Holdings Limited and Kgalagadi Breweries Limited. He is currently a council member and trustee of Maru-A-Pula Secondary School.

Mr. Matthews holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics and Computer Science from Sussex University (United Kingdom).

On behalf of Management, Employees and Stakeholders of the Bank, the Board welcomes Thabo into this new role and is confident that his wealth of experience will be invaluable to the Bank and inspire further delivery of the Bank's ambition.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Daniel Neo Moroka

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Disclaimer

ABSA Bank Botswana Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 07:30:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ABSA BANK BOTSWANA LIMITED

- No features available -

More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 312 M 114 M 114 M
Net income 2020 297 M 25,7 M 25,7 M
Net cash 2020 3 350 M 290 M 290 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,4x
Yield 2020 3,31%
Capitalization 3 954 M 342 M 342 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,28x
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 1 089
Free-Float 100%
Chart ABSA BANK BOTSWANA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Absa Bank Botswana Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Keabetswe Pheko-Moshagane Managing Director & Executive Director
Cynthia Morapedi Financial Controller
Alfred M. U. Dube Chairman
Krishnan Menon Chief Operating Officer
Titose Musa Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABSA BANK BOTSWANA LIMITED0.00%342
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.24%158 547
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.5.67%72 458
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK9.59%70 808
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)12.68%57 720
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-1.24%55 049