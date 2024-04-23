Agenda:

1. Constitution of the Meeting

The Secretary to read the notice convening the meeting and determine if a quorum is present.

2. Ordinary Business

(i) Audited Financial Statements, Directors' and Auditors' reports for the year ended December 31, 2023:

To receive, consider and if thought ﬁt, adopt the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 together with the reports of the Directors, the Board Chairman, the Managing Director and the Auditor.

(ii) Dividend

To ratify the interim dividend of Kshs. 0.20 per ordinary share paid on October 12, 2023 and to declare a ﬁnal dividend of Kshs. 1.35 per ordinary share payable net of withholding tax, on or about May 16, 2024 to shareholders on the Register of Members as at the close of business on April 30, 2024.

(iii) Election of Directors

a) Directors retiring by rotation

In accordance with Articles 103, 104 and 105 of the Company's Articles of Association, the following Directors retire by rotation and being eligible, offer themselves for re-election:

Louis Otieno Charles Murito Board Audit and Risk Committee members

In accordance with the provisions of Section 769 of the Companies Act, 2015, the following Directors, being members of the Board Audit & Risk Committee be appointed by shareholders to continue serving as members of the Board Audit and Risk Committee:

Christine Sabwa (Chair) Louis Otieno Fulvio Tonelli Patricia Ithau Kedibone Imathiu

Remuneration of Directors

To receive, consider and if thought ﬁt approve the Directors' Remuneration Report and to authorize the Board to ﬁx the Directors' remuneration for the year ending December 31, 2024.

(v) Appointment and Remuneration of Auditors

To consider and if thought ﬁt, re-appoint KPMG Kenya, Certiﬁed Public Accountants, (who have expressed their willingness to continue in ofﬁce in accordance with section 721 of the Companies Act No. 17 of 2015) as the External Auditors of the Company, and to authorize the Board of Directors to ﬁx their remuneration in line with section 724 of the Companies Act.

(vi) Any Other Business

To transact any other business of the Company for which due notice has been received.

By Order of the Board

Wilson K. Murage

Company Secretary (Acting)

April 23, 2024

Notes: