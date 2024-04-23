Absa Bank Kenya PLC
Proxy Form
Custody and Registrars Services Limited
IKM Place, Tower B, 1st Floor, 5th Ngong Avenue
P.O. Box 8484-00100, Nairobi
*I/We
of
being *a
member/members of Absa Bank Kenya PLC, hereby appoint:
of (address, email and telephone number)
or failing *him/her
of (address, email and telephone number)
and failing *him/her the Chairman of the meeting as *my/our proxy to vote for *me/us on *my/our behalf at the Forty-Fifth Annual General Meeting of Absa Bank Kenya PLC to be held on Thursday May 16, 2024 and at any adjournment thereof.
As witness
*I/we afﬁx *my/our *hand/hands this
day of
2024
Signature(s)
Unless otherwise instructed, the proxy will vote as *he/she thinks ﬁt.
Notes
- In accordance with Section 298(1) of the Companies Act, 2015 shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the AGM are entitled to appoint a proxy to vote on their behalf. A proxy need not be a member of the Company but if not the Chairman of the AGM, the appointed proxy will need access to a mobile telephone. This proxy form is available on the Company's website www.absabank.co.ke. Physical copies of the proxy form are also available at the following address: Custody and Registrars Services ofﬁces, IKM Place, Tower B, 1st Floor, 5th Ngong Avenue. To be valid, the proxy form must be duly completed by the shareholder, or his attorney duly authorized in writing. If the shareholder is a body corporate, the instrument appointing the proxy shall be given under its common seal (if any) or under the hand(s) of an authorized ofﬁcer(s) or duly authorized attorney(s) of such body corporate. A completed form of proxy should be emailed to proxy@candrgroup.co.ke in pdf format or deliv- ered to Custody and Registrars Services, IKM Place, Tower B, 1st Floor, 5th Ngong Avenue Nairobi or be posted to Custody and Registrars Services, P. O. Box 8484-00100 Nairobi, so as to reach the Registrar not later than 10.00 a.m. on Tuesday May 14, 2024. The duly completed form must be supported by a copy of ID/ valid Pass- port of the member and include the ID/Passport, email or telephone number of the proxy to facilitate registra- tion. Any proxy registration that is rejected will be communicated to the shareholder concerned no later than 4pm on Wednesday May 15, 2024 to allow time to address any issues.
- In accordance with Section 283 (3) of the Companies Act, 2015, the following documents may be viewed on the Company's website www.absabank.co.ke i) a copy of AGM Notice and this proxy form; ii) the Company's Integrated Report together with the audited ﬁnancial statements for the year 2023.
Disclaimer
ABSA Bank Kenya plc published this content on 23 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2024 04:39:01 UTC.