In accordance with Section 298(1) of the Companies Act, 2015 shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the AGM are entitled to appoint a proxy to vote on their behalf. A proxy need not be a member of the Company but if not the Chairman of the AGM, the appointed proxy will need access to a mobile telephone. This proxy form is available on the Company's website

www.absabank.co.ke.

Custody and Registrars Services

proxy@candrgroup.co.ke

not later than 10.00 a.m. on Tuesday May 14, 2024