The Board of Directors of Absa Bank Kenya PLC is pleased to announce that Wilson Kahoro Murage has been confirmed to the role of Company Secretary of Absa Kenya with effect from 28 May 2024, following the conclusion of a competitive recruitment process and receipt of regulatory approvals.

Prior to this confirmation, Mr. Murage has served as the Interim Company Secretary since October 2023. We take this opportunity to wish Mr. Murage continued success in this role.