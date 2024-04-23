About this report Our bank Our strategy Our performance Governance Financial review Shareholder information

About this report

Welcome to our 2023 Integrated Report

This report is our opportunity to present our value creation journey to date, offering insight into how we have engaged in delivering on our strategy, transforming our business to be locally relevant and future fit, and creating value by "empowering Africa's tomorrow, together …one story at a time" and being a "Force for Good".

Integrated thinking

Integrated thinking underpins the way in which we manage our business and reporting by taking into consideration the capitals that we use or affect and trade-offs made to achieve our strategy. It takes into account the connectivity and interdependencies between the range of factors that affect our ability to create value over time. An integrated approach enables us to focus on maximising value creation and preservation while minimising erosion as we manage our environmental, social and governance (ESG) impacts, responding to legitimate stakeholder needs and interests and navigating material external factors, risks and opportunities.

Value creation

Value creation, preservation and erosion result from the application of our capitals in pursuit of our strategic intent and the eventual outputs and outcomes achieved for our stakeholders. Sustainable value creation is foremost as we execute our strategy with a primary focus on our stakeholders, including society, and is underpinned by our purpose.

Material matters

This report provides context to what we deem our material matters - those with the ability to significantly influence value creation over the short, medium and long term. These matters inform our strategy and influence our approach to managing risks and pursuing opportunities. The determination and assessment of materiality to the business is an ongoing process driven by both external and internal reviews. This is defined through a four-step process of identifying, validating, applying and assessing materiality. Our materiality determination process is discussed in further detail on page 41-42.