About this report
Broad view of our reporting approach,
y
Welcome to our 2023 Integrated Report
including the reporting boundary for the
y
Integrated thinking
Financial capital
Our shareholders' equity and funding from investors and customers,
Manufactured capital
Our business structure and operational processes, including our physical and
Human capital
Our culture and our people, investing in their development and our
Social and relationship capital
Our citizenship and strong stakeholder
Intellectual capital
Our brand and franchise value, research and development, innovation
Natural capital
Our impact on natural resources through our operations and
integrated report and the incorporation of
y
Value creation
integrated thinking in our approach to
y
Material matters
management and reporting.
y
Integrated reporting scope and boundary
which are used to support our business and operational activities, including credit extension.
digital infrastructure, that provide the framework and mechanics of how we do business and create value.
collective knowledge, skills and experience to enable delivery of innovative and competitive solutions for our customers.
relationships, including rapport with the communities in which we operate, recognising the role that the banking sector plays in building a
strong and thriving ecosystem.
capacity, reputation and strategic partnerships, as well as the products that we offer to our customers.
business activities.
Our bank
We offer insights into who we are and why we exist. We explain our purpose, aspirations and values and the attributes that we intentionally seek to portray. In addition, we showcase the segments, products and services that are core to value creation and detail our value-creation business model.
- Absa Group presence
- Our purpose, values, aspirations and strategy
- Absa ownership and reporting structure
- Absa Bank Kenya PLC at a glance
- Our structure
- Our products, services and channels
- Our value-creating business model
Stakeholders
Customers
Employees
Society and
Partners
Regulators and
Investors
and unions
communities
government
Our ability to create, protect and preserve value is dependent on resources and relationships. We are inter-connected with our stakeholders and our contribution to their aspirations is a critical aspect of our strategy and business model. Engaging with stakeholders in a structured and well-coordinated manner, through meaningful, transparent communication, enables us to cultivate relationships that can serve as valuable capital in both good and challenging times. The range and extent of engagements is vast, and our approach is informed by the specific stakeholder as well as the need for engagement. Overarchingly, our intent is to be responsive to their needs and expectations while ensuring we create stakeholder value.
Our strategy
Information on our strategy and how we focus on sustainable value creation. Related to strategy, we also discuss key material matters, including the external environment, key risks and opportunities, and stakeholder needs and expectations, and how these have affected our strategic intent and the creation of value.
Page 19
- Reflections from the Chairman
- Reflections from the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
- Our operating environment
- Legal and regulatory review
- Managing risk
- Stakeholders
- Material matters
- Strategy review
- Strategic trade-offs and impacts on our capitals
- Resource allocation
*King IV Report on Corporate Governance for South Africa, 2016™
Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
Our performance
Insight into our performance in 2023 and how
y
Reflections from the Chief Financial Officer
it has impacted the six capitals and the
y
Human capital
prospects for future value creation.
y
Intellectual and manufactured capital
y
Social and relationship capital
y
Natural capital
Sustainability Report and Climate Report expected in June 2024
Governance
Information on how we enhance the creation and preservation of value through good governance and ethical leadership while protecting the Bank from value erosion.
- Our Board of Directors
- Our Country Management Committee
- Corporate Governance Statement
- Board Committee reports
- The Absa Way and key policies
- Directors' remuneration report
About this report
Welcome to our 2023 Integrated Report
This report is our opportunity to present our value creation journey to date, offering insight into how we have engaged in delivering on our strategy, transforming our business to be locally relevant and future fit, and creating value by "empowering Africa's tomorrow, together …one story at a time" and being a "Force for Good".
Integrated thinking
Integrated thinking underpins the way in which we manage our business and reporting by taking into consideration the capitals that we use or affect and trade-offs made to achieve our strategy. It takes into account the connectivity and interdependencies between the range of factors that affect our ability to create value over time. An integrated approach enables us to focus on maximising value creation and preservation while minimising erosion as we manage our environmental, social and governance (ESG) impacts, responding to legitimate stakeholder needs and interests and navigating material external factors, risks and opportunities.
Value creation
Value creation, preservation and erosion result from the application of our capitals in pursuit of our strategic intent and the eventual outputs and outcomes achieved for our stakeholders. Sustainable value creation is foremost as we execute our strategy with a primary focus on our stakeholders, including society, and is underpinned by our purpose.
Material matters
This report provides context to what we deem our material matters - those with the ability to significantly influence value creation over the short, medium and long term. These matters inform our strategy and influence our approach to managing risks and pursuing opportunities. The determination and assessment of materiality to the business is an ongoing process driven by both external and internal reviews. This is defined through a four-step process of identifying, validating, applying and assessing materiality. Our materiality determination process is discussed in further detail on page 41-42.
About this report
Our bank
Our strategy
Our performance
Governance
Financial review
Shareholder information
Integrated reporting scope and boundary
We aim to provide shareholders with a concise yet sufficiently informed view of Absa's strategy, governance, performance, and prospects in the context of our operating environment, reporting on how value is created, protected or eroded over time. The financial information reporting boundary is defined by control and significant influence over entities as indicated in the diagram below.
Our value creation,
Strategy and
reporting boundary
Our purpose
preservation or
Governance
Material matters
business model
erosion
Stakeholders
Investors
Customers
integratedOur
Ourreportingfinancial boundary(definedcontrolby andsignificantinfluence)
Subsidiaries
AbsaGroup1
Employees
Society
A material issue is a matter that can or could have a significant effect on value creation in the short, medium or long term.
Once material matters have been validated, we apply our strategy in order to respond expeditiously.
Identify
Validate and
prioritise
ApplyAssess
We determine the validity of these matters according to their relevance to our current operating context. This includes validating the matters with the highest potential to significantly impact the viability of our business.
Assessing the material issues and their solutions on a continuous basis allows us to ensure that our strategy remains relevant.
Regulators
Planet
Reporting suite
The Annual Integrated report is intended to provide information to investors on how the Bank creates and protects value while minimising value erosion over the short, medium and long term. This report covers a specific mandate and is supplemented by diverse other publications which provide additional or complementary disclosures relevant to broader stakeholder groups.
Dynamic materiality
Reporting on matters that reflect Absa's significant impacts on the economy, environment and people
Reporting on the subset of sustainability matters that are material for enterprise value creation
Reporting on matters that are recognised in financial performance including assumptions and cash flow projections
Absa Bank Kenya annual reporting suite 2023
Environmental, social and governance disclosures
2023 Sustainability report
2023 Task force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report
Annual Integrated Report
Financial and risk disclosures
2023 Quarterly Investor Briefings
2023 Half Year Investor Briefing
2023 Q3 Financial Results
30 June 2023 Unaudited group results
2023 Q1 Financial Statement
Absa Group presence
Absa is a Pan-African group, inspired by the people we serve and determined to be a globally respected organisation that Africa can be proud of.
We have operated in Africa for over 100 years. We are committed to finding tailored solutions to uniquely local challenges, and everything we do focuses on creating value for our stakeholders. As a financial services provider, we play an integral role in the economic life of individuals, businesses, and nations. We empower and enable - from investing in our employees to uplifting our communities and enabling our customers' ambitions. We unlock opportunities through imagination, energy and passion, finding innovative solutions.
Empowering Africa's tomorrow, together …one story at a time
We meet every challenge with tenacity, ingenuity, positivity and creativity by doing things in a way that is unique to our continent.
That is Africanacity
We serve customers through an extensive branch and self-service terminal network, digital channels, financial advisers, relationship bankers and dealerships, originators, alliances and joint ventures.
About this report
Our bank
Our strategy
Our performance
Governance
Financial review
Shareholder information
Our purpose
Purpose is at the core of everything we do
Absa aspires to be a truly purpose-led organisation. This means making a proud and positive contribution to the world around us and putting our purpose at the core of everything we do.
This year, we began an immersive and inclusive journey to assess whether our purpose statement, bringing possibilities to life, continues to reflect who we want to be as a business. We started by unpacking the building blocks that sit at the intersection of what the world needs, what we have to offer, and what will make us proud. To do this, we conducted offsite workshops with our senior leadership team, engaged with our employees through surveys and virtual platforms, and held discussions with the Board and ExCo. What emerged were key themes around our role in powering Africa's possibilities, enabling our clients to realise their dreams, investing in people and exemplifying integrity. Building on this input, we finalised our new purpose statement in January 2023:
Empowering Africa's tomorrow, together
…one story at a time
15
919
6 416
35 451
114 895
3 million
point-of-sale
digitally active
countries
branches
ATMs
employees
(PoS) devices
customers
Country1
Employees
PoS
ATMs
Branches
Founded
Botswana
1 073
4 810
114
32
1950
Ghana
1 187
1 361
166
52
1917
Kenya
2 130
5 209
196
83
1916
Mauritius
754
1 585
38
9
1919
Mozambique
767
1 473
93
45
2002
Seychelles
270
2 060
22
6
1959
South Africa
25 719
92 026
5 364
559
1888
Tanzania2
1 478
1 418
242
62
1945
Uganda
922
2 124
79
39
1927
Zambia
786
2 720
104
32
1918
Nigeria3
Namibia3
Czech Republic4
UK5
USA5
14 employees
1 employee
136 employees
30 employees
10 employees
1 Banks are wholly owned apart from the following where we hold majority
3
Representative office.
stakes: Botswana 67.8%, Kenya 68.5%, Mozambique 98.7%, NBC, Tanzania
4
Technical (IT support resources to the Group).
5
Each word signifies a clear meaning and emotion:
Empowering
As a financial institution we empower and enable - from investing in our colleagues to uplifting our communities and enabling our clients' ambitions.
Empowering is active, every moment, walking together as partners.
We unlock opportunities for our clients through imagination, energy and passion, and finding innovative solutions.
Empowering ensures we invest in people and their capabilities.
Africa's
Our heartbeat is African. We are committed to a Pan-African presence and contribution.
We cherish our home; we care for it, and we invest in it.
We feel a sense of wellbeing and warmth. Africa is a home we are proud of.
It is the continent of our birth more than 100 years ago.
tomorrow
We value our heritage and embrace the challenge of reimagining a better tomorrow - for our colleagues, our clients, and our communities. We know that every action we take, has a consequence for a meaningful tomorrow.
We relentlessly deliver on our commitments today with a long-term mindset through good times and bad.
We are stewards of a sustainably better world. Tomorrow embodies the aspiration of youth and future generations. Tomorrow represents one day to many years.
together
We are a trusted and caring partner, committed to working with all our stakeholders.
We embrace diversity and inclusivity. This strengthens us, unleashes everyone's full energy and enables better outcomes.
We are a collective, holding ourselves and each other accountable for our outcomes.
We are stronger together than alone.
We listen to many perspectives while remaining decisive. We work together to bring our strategic ambitions to life.
…one story at a time
Brick by brick we build a masterpiece - no matter how big or small.
We embrace Africa's heritage of storytelling. Stories bind us.
We see you. We hear your story - it inspires us to act and grounds us in what is real.
We believe that being purpose-led is essential, enabling the Group to navigate difficult choices with agility and ensuring we meet the needs of our broader stakeholders while also rallying and inspiring our people and clients. Ultimately, an embedded sense of purpose will support our long-term sustainability. Part of delivering on this purpose is having clear leadership commitments.
55% and Seychelles 99.8%.
Securities entity.
2 Absa Bank Tanzania (ABT) and National Bank of Commerce (NBC) combined.
6 South Africa 9.7 million and ARO 1.7 million customers.
Our organisational purpose is unique and clearly articulated. It is brought to life in the interactions of our leadership, management, employees, customers, suppliers, host governments and local communities. Our conduct and how we do things are consistent with our purpose.
8
Absa Bank Kenya PLC 2023 Integrated Report and Financial Statements
Absa Bank Kenya PLC 2023 Integrated Report and Financial Statements
9
Absa ownership and reporting structure
Absa Group Limited structure
Absa Group Limited
Our performance
Absa Bank Kenya PLC at a glance
Absa Bank Limited*
100%
Absa Bank Botswana Limited
67.8%
Absa Bank Kenya PLC
68.5%
Absa Bank Mozambique, SA
98.1%
Absa Bank Uganda Limited
100%
National Bank of Commerce Limited**
55%
Absa Financial Services Limited*
100%
Absa Bank Ghana Limited
100%
Absa Bank (Mauritius) Limited
100%
Absa Bank (Seychelles) Limited
99.8%
Absa Bank Zambia PLC
100%
Absa Bank Tanzania Limited
100%
Absa Bank Kenya PLC (Absa or Bank), through its subsidiary entities, is a financial services provider with over 100 years of experience in the Kenyan market. A tier-one financier, the Bank offers an integrated set of products and services across retail, business and corporate banking, as well as bancassurance, investment, asset and wealth management services. Absa operates through an extensive network of 84 branches, 208 ATMs countrywide, and 60 cash deposit machines supported by internet and mobile banking channels.
Absa Bank Kenya PLC structure
Absa Group Limited
Other public shareholders
68.5%
31.5%
Absa Bank Kenya PLC
Absa Securities Limited
100%
Absa Kenya Nominees Limited
100%
Absa Asset Management Limited
100%
Absa Bancassurance Intermediary Limited
100%
Absa Pension Services Limited
100%
- In South Africa
- In Tanzania
Absa is a customer-obsessed and digitally enabled bank that offers best-in-classtechnology-driven solutions and services. The Bank has built a strong track record in the corporate and retail space enabling business growth, wealth preservation and customer journeys and aspirations.
As one of the largest financial services institutions in the country, Absa is an integral player in the Kenyan economy and society. A purpose-led Bank, Absa seeks to have a shaping role in society and to support the developmental objectives of the country by creating social impact through its core business functions, thus being a force for good.
Key features of the Bank and its performance include:
16.4bn
362.7bn
62.2bn
Headline earnings
Deposits
Market capitalisation
(2022: 14.6bn)
(2022: 303.8bn)
(2022: 66.8bn)
(2021: 10.9bn)
(2021: 269bn)
(2021: 64.4bn)
23.7%
42%
335.7bn
Return on equity
Cost-to-income ratio
Net customer loans
(2022: 22.9% )
(2022: 41% )
(2022: 283.6bn )
(2021: 19.3%)
(2021: 46%)
(2021: Shs 234bn)
2 130
51:49
1 047 422
Employees
Employee gender (F:M)
Customers
(2022: 2 070)
(2022: 50:50)
(2022: 1 009 287)
(2021: 1 979)
(2021: 51:49)
(2021: 917 507)
Our structure
We deliver a wide range of financial products and services through three customer-facing segments to meet the needs of our customers.
Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB)
Retail and Business Banking (RBB)
Serving
Global, regional and mid-to-large corporates, including
Individuals, micro, small and medium enterprises, regional
global development organisations, financial institutions and
and local corporates, financial institutions, non-
public sector institutions.
governmental organisations and public sector institutions.
Products and
Specialist solutions across corporate and transactional
Comprehensive suite of banking and insurance offerings,
services
banking, investment banking, financing, risk management,
including transactional banking, card solutions, lending
advisory products and services.
solutions, deposit-taking, risk management, investment
Assist with the sourcing of foreign currency, ensuring the
products and card-acquiring services.
choice of the correct product or solution to suit a
customer's international transacting needs.
Our products, services and channels
Products
Bank accounts
Enjoy fast, easy and affordable banking tailored to suit your specific needs with a range of services and rewards through a variety of current, savings and fixed-deposit accounts suitable for personal, business, corporate, Islamic, prestige and premier banking.
Credit products
Benefit from a broad range of lending products, including personal and business loans, overdraft facilities, credit cards, mortgage, asset finance, and insurance premium financing.
Bancassurance
Investment, asset and fund management
Focus areas
Digital platforms: Integrated, end-to-end digital and
technology enablement to support client experience, new
products and efficiencies.
Data and analytics: Transforming data into client value,
proactively engaging clients via predictive analytics.
Thriving CIB organisation and people: Innovation culture,
inclusivity, diversity, high performance and productivity, as
well as colleague value proposition and experience.
Shaping role in society: Strategic partnerships with clients,
thought leadership, education delivery and reform, and
embedding sustainable development goals in core business
operations.
Markets:
Product expansion: Partnering with other financial
institutions on the continent to expand our footprint into
francophone West Africa. Collaborating with other Absa
Group entities to maximise customers' service delivery.
Digital platforms: Maximise solution provision in the
market through digital platforms and collaborative relations
across the Absa Group.
Data and analytics: Leveraging the capabilities of the
recently established Data Office, we look to build on data
Product relevance: Rationalise our product offering to meet customer needs in insurance, flexible transactional accounts, mobile micro loans, diversified card offering, unsecured lending and an expanded mortgage outreach.
Sales effectiveness: Scale our digital fulfilment to improve on productivity and cost efficiency driven by capabilities in data analytics.
Transaction migration: Develop enhanced digital capabilities that provide flexible and efficient service delivery with a drive for adoption of digital channels by our customers in various segments.
Service and customer experience: Promote a service culture of easier, faster, better customer service through quarterly service improvement plans at regional and branch level, training, and service recognition awards.
Relationship deepening: Increase engagements to drive retention and value-based concessionary offerings through portfolio pricing in recognition of loyalty.
In collaboration with our bancassurance entity and approved
Managing client funds to strategically embed them in the
licensed insurers, we offer a comprehensive range of life and
appropriate economic cycles for maximum return generation.
short-term insurance options suitable for personal and business
Take advantage of our wealth solutions through our subsidiary
needs.
entity.
Wezesha Biashara
Women in Business
SME proposition that funds existing businesses to grow through
Proposition that focuses on supporting women entrepreneurs
unsecured loans of up to Shs 10 million, up to 95% asset
and enterprises through financing, advisory, capacity building,
financing, LPO financing and much more.
networking and access to markets.
Services
Absa App
Timiza
ChatBanking (Abby)
Our mobile app provides the solution
Get an instant loan, send money, pay your
This is a world-first secure banking service
that allows customers to bank using
to all your basic banking needs, right
bills or purchase airtime, and get
Facebook or WhatsApp.
at your fingertips.
insurance with the Timiza App.
NovoFX App
Credit card
Internet Banking
Make international payments anytime,
With an Absa card, you get much more
If you love living online, internet banking
anywhere, for free.
than financial freedom-you are in control.
could be the perfect solution for you.
Open an Absa account online within 10 minutes and start transacting!
and scientific insights to expand Customer Value Proposition
(CVP).
Thriving markets business and people: Developing a
competitive Employee Value Proposition (EVP) and
attracting the best human capital to meet the evolving
market needs.
Shaping role in society: Providing thought leadership and
driving policy development through tools such as the Africa
Financial Market Index (AFMI), a barometer of how Africa's
financial markets have performed and participating in key
market associations, including the Bond Market
Stakeholders' Forum (BMSF) and the Treasurers' Forum.
Hello Money *224#
Hello Money Customers dial *224# to access Hello Money without the need for data. Customers can send money to anyone via CashSend, even if the receiving party does not have an Absa account.
Channels
Physical channels
Agency banking
ATMs, branches and POS: Physical footprint of 83
Enjoy a world of convenience with agency
branches, 196 ATMs, 60 cash deposit machines
banking. Deposit and withdraw money from your
and 5 209 POS devices.
Absa account countrywide.
Call centre
Call to speak to an agent on sales, service and general enquiries.
Our inputs - the resources and relationships on which we rely
Availability, quality and affordability of capitals
Financial capital
y
Deposits - Shs 303.8bn
y
Forex liquidity challenges in entire sector
Our strong capital base, as well as diversified sources of deposits and funding from investors and clients, are used to support our clients,
y
Market capitalisation - Shs 66.8bn
y
Improved deposits
including the extension of credit and facilitating payments and transactions, and to reward shareholders for the capital invested.
Intellectual capital
Our intangible assets, including brand, reputation and franchise value; research and development capabilities; innovation capacity, knowledge and expertise; as well as strategic partnerships, help us grow our business.
- Reputable and leading brand
- Strong brand knowledge and growing affinity
- Innovative and new products
- Best in class cyber security protocol
- Investments in data and analytics
- Enhanced Timiza platform and agency banking proposition
- Strong brand and presence in key markets
- Financial, commercial, technical, risk and management skills and expertise at Board, management and employee level
- Innovative digital portfolio and customer value propositions.
- Product and service innovation
- Key skills required, particularly IT skills, are in short supply due to increased competition and costs, requiring upskilling and enhancement of employee proposition
Human capital
Our culture and our people, our collective knowledge, and our skills and experience, enable innovative and competitive solutions for our clients and create value for all stakeholders.
- 2 070 employees
- Shs 10.7bn paid in employee benefits
- 60% enabled to work from home
- Customer obsessed and performance focused culture
- A vibrant, fun and great place to work
- Employee attrition rate - 7.1%
- Awards - Top Employer Award 2022
- Colleague experience index - 73.4%
- Job satisfaction - 7.81
- Availability of strategically important skills
- Access to experienced management and leadership
- Enhanced skills development including personal and future skills
- Pipeline of ready leaders to replace strategic exits
- Improving colleague experience
Manufactured capital
Our business structure and operational processes, including our fixed assets, such as property and equipment, and digital assets, including digital products and information technology (IT) systems, provide the framework and mechanics of how we do business and create value.
- 83 branches
- 196 ATMs
- 60 cash deposit machines
- Core Banking and Digital Channels availability - 99%,
- ATM uptime - 96%.
- Transactions now taking place outside the branch - 92%
- 60% of back-office processes fully digitised
- Alternative channels - mobile and internet banking
- Alternative channels
- Strategically placed branches
- Enhanced and expanded digital proposition
Social and relationship capital
Relationships with stakeholders, especially the communities within the areas we operate in, are central to our business environment. We acknowledge our role in contributing to both a prosperous society and a strong financial ecosystem.
- Customer experience index 71.9%
- 36 ReadytoWork interns
- 231 740 youth empowered through ReadytoWork
- 10 703 women entrepreneurs benefited from Women in Business
- 574 students benefited from scholarship programme (cumulatively)
- Consumers participating in financial education
- Treating customer fairly score - 86.1%
- Sustainable strategic partnerships
- Sustainable investments
- Robust stakeholder relationships management
- Progressive women in business proposition
- Strong and trusted brand
- Best-in-classyouth empowerment programme
Natural capital
The direct use and impact that we have on natural resources through our own operations, including energy, water and climate, and our influence through our business activities.
- Sustainability programme established
- Sustainable premises
- Sustainable use of natural resources
- Signatory of the Principles for Responsible Banking (PRB)
- Aligning to Principles of Sustainable Insurance
- Resource efficiency
- Green building certification
Our business activities - what we do
Our outputs - what we produce
Outcomes - how we create, erode value and
Stakeholders Actions to enhance
preserve value for stakeholders
outcomes
A fully integrated business offering delivered through our customer-first digital solutions, ecosystems of financial services, lifestyle and value chain offerings.
1. Providing payment services and a safe place to save and invest
- Accepting customers' deposits, issuing debt, facilitating payments and cash management, providing transactional banking, savings and investment management products and international trade service.
We provide a range of banking, advisory and insurance offerings for individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, corporates, financial institutions, banks, governments and development finance institutions. We generate revenue through fees, interest from lending, and insurance activities.
Funding and deposits
- Saving products
- Investment products and services
- Fund-raisingfor lending and investment
Output: Innovation of new products
Credit extension
Financial capital
- 6% - growth in total assets
- 19% - growth in customer deposits
- 18% - growth in revenue
- 42% - normalised cost-to- income ratio
- 23.7% - normalised return on equity
- Employee wages and benefits Shs 11.7bn
- Payments to providers of capital Shs 8.4bn
- Payments to government Shs 16.2bn
- Community investments Shs 150m
- Total capital financing Shs 335.7bn
- Green investment Shs 26.9bn
- Local procurement spend Shs 4.5bn
- Diversify revenue streams
- Cost reduction through digitisation
- Enhanced operational efficiency
2. Providing funds for purchases and growth
- Extending secured and unsecured credit based on customers' credit standing, affordability and risk appetite. Trade and supplier finance, working capital solutions, access to international capital markets and interbank lending.
3. Managing business and financial risks
- Providing solutions, including fixed-rate loans, pricing and research, as well as hedging, which includes interest rate and foreign exchange.
Extend credit through responsible and sustainable lending practices
- Business loans
- Personal loans
- Asset finance
- Cards
- Mortgages
Output: Net interest income
Asset and wealth management
Provide solutions to manage, protect and grow wealth
Output: Gains and losses from investment activities
Intellectual Capital
y
Improved customer engagement
y Recorded improved Net Promoter Scores (NPS) at branch level
y
AI in fraud analytics
- Improved availability of Timiza platform for customers with 1 125 276 loans advanced in 2023
Human capital
y
Enhanced operational efficiency
y
2 130 service-oriented employees
through technology
y
Employee training and
y
Awards - Top Employer Award 2023
development
y
Colleague experience index - 75.3%
y
Enhanced organisational culture to
y
Job satisfaction - 8.02
drive innovation
4. Providing financial and business support
- Providing individual and business advice, advisory on large corporate deals and investment research.
5. Protecting against risks (insurance)
- Providing savings and investment policies and compensation for a specified loss, such as damage, illness or death, in return for premium payments.
Facilitate transactions
Enable payments and transactions
Output: Net fee and commission income
Bancassurance
Offer insurance solutions
Output:
- Changes in insurance contract liabilities
- Net insurance premium income
- Net claims and benefits payable on insurance contracts
Manufactured capital
- 83 Branches
- 196 ATMs
- 60 cash deposit machines
- Digitally active clients up by 12%
- Disbursed Timiza loans worth Shs 20.7bn
- Core Banking and Digital Channels availability - 99%
- ATM uptime - 99%.
- 60% of back-office processes fully digitised
- Deployment and improvement of digital propositions
- Increased platform stability
Markets and trading
Provide trading and global-market-related solutions
Output: Gains and losses from banking and trading activities
Other outputs from our business operations include carbon emissions and other effluent and waste.
Social and relationship capital
y
Leveraging strategic partnerships
y
Full regulatory compliance
y
Shifting from debt-led customer
relationships to transactional
y
252 014 youth empowered through ReadytoWork
relationships,
y
15 939 women entrepreneurs benefited from women in business
y
Winning customer primacy
y
Consumers participating in financial education
y
Treating customers fairly score 90%
Natural capital
y
Just carbon transition
y Branch energy improvement programme
- 8.3% reduction in energy footprint
- 728 095 trees planted
Impacts
Economic impact
Benefits to our people
y
Payments to government entities Shs 16.2bn
y
40% of our Board is made up of women
y
Spend on local vendors Shs 4.5bn
y
49% of our management constitutes women
y
51% of our employees are women
Contribution to our communities
Impact on the environment
y
20 274 youth trained through ReadytoWork totaling to
y
Total trees planted to date is 1 031 759
252 014 to date
y
Shs 26.9bn disbursed to support climate finance
y
574 needy students supported to access university
y
4 066 tCO
e carbon emissions recorded
education to date
2
- 65 schools supported with computer labs to date
- Shs 219m allocated for sustainability and citizenship initiatives
- 12% of our active suppliers are women, youth and PWDs
We are committed to being a force for good in society and have selected SDGs 4, 8, 10 and 12 as those where can make the most significant impact with a focus on incorporating additional goals in the future.
Our strategy
Awards
Kenya Bankers Association SFI (Sustainability) Awards 2023
- Best in Sustainable Finance
- Best in Bank Operations
- 1st Runner up for Promoting Gender Inclusivity
- 2nd Runner up: Most Innovative Brand
- 2nd Runner up: Overall KBA SFI Awards
2023 Edition.
Think Business
Awards 2023
- Best Bank in Asset Finance -Winner
- 1st Runners up: Best Bank in Agency Banking-
- 2nd runners up: Best Bank in Retail Banking
- 2nd runners up: Best Bank in Product Innovation
- 2nd Runners up: Best Bank in Trade Financing
Best Bank for
Trade Finance in Africa
- Best Bank for Cash Management in Africa
- Best Trade Finance Platform Initiative in Africa
- Best API Initiative of the Year in Kenya
Reflections from the Chairman
20
Reflections from the Managing Director
and Chief Executive Officer
22
Our operating environment
24
Legal and regulatory review
27
Managing risk
29
Stakeholders
33
Material matters
41
Strategy review
43
Strategic trade-offs and impacts on our capitals
46
Resource allocation
47
Employer of the year awards
Finnovex East Africa Awards 2023
Service Excellence Awards 2023
2023 (EYA 2023)
y Excellence in Digital Banking
y 2nd Place: Best Internal Customer
y
Winner: Human Resource practice and
Experience
Industrial Relations
y
1st runners up: Learning and Development
