  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kenya
  4. Nairobi Stock Exchange
  5. Absa Bank Kenya PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABSA   KE0000000067

ABSA BANK KENYA PLC

(ABSA)
End-of-day quote Nairobi Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-11
11.95 KES    0.00%
03:18pNew Ecobank CEO to pursue stabilisation and profits, says group chairman
RE
09/09Kenya - Jeremy Awori Leaves Absa Bank After Nearly 10 Years
AQ
05/25ABSA BANK KENYA PLC : 1st quarter results
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Ecobank CEO to pursue stabilisation and profits, says group chairman

09/12/2022 | 03:18pm EDT
DAKAR (Reuters) - The newly appointed chief executive officer (CEO) of pan-African bank Ecobank Jeremy Awori will focus on increasing the bank's profitability, reducing costs and pursuing the bank's stabilisation in Nigeria, its largest single market.

Ecobank, which operates in 33 African countries, appointed the outgoing CEO and managing director of Absa Bank Kenya as its next chief executive officer, it said in a statement on Monday.

Awori will replace Ade Ayeyemi, who will retire after seven years at the age of 60.

Alain Nkontchou, the bank's group chairman, told Reuters on Monday that Ayeyemi joined at a "challenging time when the lender was beset by impaired loans, issues at its Nigeria subsidiary, problems with its balance sheet, and an acquisition that was not well digested."

Nkontchou said the bank was on track to be stabilised, costs had been reduced, and profitability increased, enabling it to pay a dividend last year for the first time since 2016.

"The mission hasn't changed, which is to increase the bank's profitability." he said. With the balance sheet rebuild, it aims to reduce the cost-to-income ratio to a target of around 50% or below, he added.

The bank's cost-to-income ratio was at 58.9% in full year 2021, and 62.75% in 2020.

Ecobank reported a 24% increase in profit before tax year-on-year in the first half of 2022 at $261 million, while revenue rose 10% to $909.8 million.

STABILISING NIGERIA

Nkontchou said the stabilisation of its operations in Nigeria remains a challenging point that was being addressed.

Although Nigeria is its largest single market which contributed 23% of the group's net revenue in 2021, the business has been hobbled over the years by low profitability, high costs and a burden of non-performing loans.

Nigeria alone accounted for around 67% of the bank's non-performing loans as of the end of 2021.

Nkontchou said a key drive for the new CEO would be to reduce Nigeria's non-performing loans ratio, and provide more capital to the entity.

"Ideally (the capital) will be internally generated and focused on areas where we can be really competitive," he said, adding that the bank would be looking to broaden its customer base, tapping on the strength of its digital platform.

Founded in 1985, Ecobank expanded its footprint rapidly across West, Central and Eastern Africa.

Nkontchou said the time for large expansion across Africa was probably over.

"It is not the priority, it is more about consolidating," he added.

(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

By Bate Felix


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABSA BANK KENYA PLC 0.00% 11.95 End-of-day quote.0.84%
ABSA GROUP LIMITED 2.70% 187.51 End-of-day quote.22.92%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 1.75% 454.36 Real-time Quote.-16.80%
ECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED 0.00% 11.1 End-of-day quote.27.59%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 1.97% 149.47 Real-time Quote.-16.30%
Financials
Sales 2021 32 213 M - -
Net income 2021 10 870 M - -
Net Debt 2021 21 880 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,92x
Yield 2021 9,28%
Capitalization 64 907 M 539 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,46x
EV / Sales 2021 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 1 979
Free-Float 30,4%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Jeremy Awori Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yusuf Kungu Omari Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Charles Kahara Muchene Chairman
James N. Muchiri Chief Operating Officer
Kenneth Kanyarati Director-Compliance & Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABSA BANK KENYA PLC0.84%539
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-24.74%349 475
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-21.47%280 751
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-10.91%213 078
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.52%171 939
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.11%154 698