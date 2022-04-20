Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Absa Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABG   ZAE000255915

ABSA GROUP LIMITED

(ABG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  04-18
183.10 ZAR   +3.11%
04:55aABSA : ASN838/ASN839/ASN840 - New Financial Instruments Listing
PU
04/20ABSA GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/19ABSA : ASN837 - New Financial Instrument Listing
PU
Absa : ASN838/ASN839/ASN840 - New Financial Instruments Listing

04/20/2022
ABSA BANK LIMITED

(Incorporated with limited liability on 26 November 1986 under registration number 1986/004794/06 in the Republic of South Africa)

Bond Code: ASN838 ISIN No: ZAG000185372 Bond Code: ASN839 ISIN No: ZAG000185364 Bond Code: ASN840 ISIN No: ZAG000185356

NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS LISTING

The JSE Limited has granted financial instruments listings to ABSA BANK LIMITED "ASN838; ASN839; ASN840" notes under its Master Structured Note Programme Memorandum. Copies of the Master Structured Note Programme and Pricing Supplements are available on the issuer's website at https://www.absa.africa/absaafrica/investor-relations/debt-investors/

Authorised Programme size

R60,000,000,000.00

Total Notes in issue

R42,996,582,643.86 (Including these Tranches)

Full Note details are as follows:

Instrument Type

Credit-linked Note

Bond Code

ASN838

Nominal Issued

R280,000,000.00

Issue Price

100%

Coupon

3 Month JIBAR as at 21 April 2022 plus 186bps

Coupon Rate Indicator

Floating

Trade Type

Price

Final Maturity Date

21 April 2027

Books Close Date

11 January, 11 April, 11 July, 11 October

Interest Payment/Determination Date

21 January, 21 April, 21 July, 21 October

Last Day to Register

By 17:00 on 10 January, 10 April, 10 July, 10 October

Issue Date

21 April 2022

Date Convention

Following

First Interest Commencement/Determination Date

21 April 2022

First Interest Payment Date

21 July 2022

ISIN No.

ZAG000185372

Additional Information

Unsubordinated Unsecured

Full Note details are as follows:

Instrument Type

Credit-Linked Note

Bond Code

ASN839

Nominal Issued

R280,000,000.00

Issue Price

100%

Coupon

3 Month JIBAR as at 21 April 2022 plus 181bps

Coupon Rate Indicator

Floating

Trade Type

Price

Final Maturity Date

21 April 2027

Books Close Date

11 January, 11 April, 11 July, 11 October

Interest Payment/Determination Date

21 January, 21 April, 21 July, 21 October

Last Day to Register

By 17:00 on 10 January, 10 April, 10 July, 10 October

Issue Date

21 April 2022

Date Convention

Following

First Interest Commencement/Determination Date

14 April 2022

First Interest Payment Date

21 July 2022

ISIN No.

ZAG000185364

Additional Information

Unsubordinated Unsecured

Full Note details are as follows:

Instrument Type

Credit-Linked Note

Bond Code

ASN840

Nominal Issued

R280,000,000.00

Issue Price

100%

Coupon

3 Month JIBAR as at 21 April 2022 plus 181bps

Coupon Rate Indicator

Floating

Trade Type

Price

Final Maturity Date

21 April 2027

Books Close Date

11 January, 11 April, 11 July, 11 October

Interest Payment/Determination Date

21 January, 21 April, 21 July, 21 October

Last Day to Register

By 17:00 on 10 January, 10 April, 10 July, 10 October

Issue Date

21 April 2022

Date Convention

Following

First Interest Commencement/Determination Date

21 April 2022

First Interest Payment Date

21 July 2022

ISIN No.

ZAG000185356

Additional Information

Unsubordinated Unsecured

20 April 2022

Debt Sponsor

Absa Corporate and Investment Bank, a division of Absa Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Absa Group Limited published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 08:54:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
