Absa : ASN838/ASN839/ASN840 - New Financial Instruments Listing

ABSA BANK LIMITED

(Incorporated with limited liability on 26 November 1986 under registration number 1986/004794/06 in the Republic of South Africa)

Bond Code: ASN838 ISIN No: ZAG000185372 Bond Code: ASN839 ISIN No: ZAG000185364 Bond Code: ASN840 ISIN No: ZAG000185356

NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS LISTING

The JSE Limited has granted financial instruments listings to ABSA BANK LIMITED "ASN838; ASN839; ASN840" notes under its Master Structured Note Programme Memorandum. Copies of the Master Structured Note Programme and Pricing Supplements are available on the issuer's website at https://www.absa.africa/absaafrica/investor-relations/debt-investors/