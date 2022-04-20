Absa : ASN838/ASN839/ASN840 - New Financial Instruments Listing
ABSA BANK LIMITED
(Incorporated with limited liability on 26 November 1986 under registration number 1986/004794/06 in the Republic of South Africa)
Bond Code: ASN838 ISIN No: ZAG000185372 Bond Code: ASN839 ISIN No: ZAG000185364 Bond Code: ASN840 ISIN No: ZAG000185356
NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS LISTING
The JSE Limited has granted financial instruments listings to ABSA BANK LIMITED " ASN838; ASN839; ASN840 " notes under its Master Structured Note Programme Memorandum. Copies of the Master Structured Note Programme and Pricing Supplements are available on the issuer's website at https://www.absa.africa/absaafrica/investor-
relations/debt-investors/
Authorised Programme size
R60,000,000,000.00
Total Notes in issue
R42,996,582,643.86 (Including these Tranches)
Full Note details are as follows:
Instrument Type
Credit-linked Note
Bond Code
ASN838
Nominal Issued
R280,000,000.00
Issue Price
100%
Coupon
3 Month JIBAR as at 21 April 2022 plus 186bps
Coupon Rate Indicator
Floating
Trade Type
Price
Final Maturity Date
21 April 2027
Books Close Date
11 January, 11 April, 11 July, 11 October
Interest Payment/Determination Date
21 January, 21 April, 21 July, 21 October
Last Day to Register
By 17:00 on 10 January, 10 April, 10 July, 10 October
Issue Date
21 April 2022
Date Convention
Following
First Interest Commencement/Determination Date
21 April 2022
First Interest Payment Date
21 July 2022
ISIN No.
ZAG000185372
Additional Information
Unsubordinated Unsecured
Full Note details are as follows:
Instrument Type
Credit-Linked Note
Bond Code
ASN839
Nominal Issued
R280,000,000.00
Issue Price
100%
Coupon
3 Month JIBAR as at 21 April 2022 plus 181bps
Coupon Rate Indicator
Floating
Trade Type
Price
Final Maturity Date
21 April 2027
Books Close Date
11 January, 11 April, 11 July, 11 October
Interest Payment/Determination Date
21 January, 21 April, 21 July, 21 October
Last Day to Register
By 17:00 on 10 January, 10 April, 10 July, 10 October
Issue Date
21 April 2022
Date Convention
Following
First Interest Commencement/Determination Date
14 April 2022
First Interest Payment Date
21 July 2022
ISIN No.
ZAG000185364
Additional Information
Unsubordinated Unsecured
Full Note details are as follows:
Instrument Type
Credit-Linked Note
Bond Code
ASN840
Nominal Issued
R280,000,000.00
Issue Price
100%
Coupon
3 Month JIBAR as at 21 April 2022 plus 181bps
Coupon Rate Indicator
Floating
Trade Type
Price
Final Maturity Date
21 April 2027
Books Close Date
11 January, 11 April, 11 July, 11 October
Interest Payment/Determination Date
21 January, 21 April, 21 July, 21 October
Last Day to Register
By 17:00 on 10 January, 10 April, 10 July, 10 October
Issue Date
21 April 2022
Date Convention
Following
First Interest Commencement/Determination Date
21 April 2022
First Interest Payment Date
21 July 2022
ISIN No.
ZAG000185356
Additional Information
Unsubordinated Unsecured
20 April 2022
Debt Sponsor
Absa Corporate and Investment Bank, a division of Absa Bank Limited
Disclaimer
Absa Group Limited published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 08:54:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about ABSA GROUP LIMITED
Sales 2022
93 021 M
6 223 M
6 223 M
Net income 2022
21 450 M
1 435 M
1 435 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
7,36x
Yield 2022
7,00%
Capitalization
152 B
10 166 M
10 166 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,63x
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,53x
Nbr of Employees
35 267
Free-Float
78,9%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ABSA GROUP LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
183,10 ZAR
Average target price
202,50 ZAR
Spread / Average Target
10,6%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.