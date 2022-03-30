Log in
    ABG   ZAE000255915

ABSA GROUP LIMITED

(ABG)
  Report
03-28
192.36 ZAR   +0.19%
11:04aABSA : Changes to Absa Group Board Committees
PU
03/29Absa Group Announces Executive Changes
CI
03/29Absa Group Appoints Arrie Rautenbach as Chief Executive Officer
CI
Absa : Changes to Absa Group Board Committees

03/30/2022 | 11:04am EDT
ABSA GROUP LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa (Registration number: 1986/003934/06) JSE share code: ABG

ISIN: ZAE000255915 Bond issuer code: ABGI ("Absa Group" or "Group")

CHANGES TO ABSA GROUP BOARD COMMITTEES

In accordance with paragraphs 3.59 of the Equity Listings Requirements and 6.39 of the Debt Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, shareholders are informed that Arrie Rautenbach (newly appointed Group Chief Executive Officer) has been appointed as a member of the Group Risk and Capital Management Committee (GRCMC), Group Credit Risk Committee (GCRC), Information Technology Committee (ITC) and Social, Sustainability and Ethics Committee (SSEC) with immediate effect. Jason Quinn (Group Financial Director) has become an attendee of the SSEC and remains a member of the GRCMC, GCRC and ITC, as well as the chairman of the Models Committee (MC).

Johannesburg

30 March 2022

Enquiries: Nadine Drutman +27 (0) 11 350 5347

E-mail:Nadine.Drutman@absa.africa

Lead Independent Sponsor:

J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited

Joint Sponsor:

Absa Bank - Corporate and Investment Bank

Disclaimer

Absa Group Limited published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 15:02:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
