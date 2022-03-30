Absa : Changes to Absa Group Board Committees

ABSA GROUP LIMITED
CHANGES TO ABSA GROUP BOARD COMMITTEES
In accordance with paragraphs 3.59 of the Equity Listings Requirements and 6.39 of the Debt Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, shareholders are informed that Arrie Rautenbach (newly appointed Group Chief Executive Officer) has been appointed as a member of the Group Risk and Capital Management Committee (GRCMC), Group Credit Risk Committee (GCRC), Information Technology Committee (ITC) and Social, Sustainability and Ethics Committee (SSEC) with immediate effect. Jason Quinn (Group Financial Director) has become an attendee of the SSEC and remains a member of the GRCMC, GCRC and ITC, as well as the chairman of the Models Committee (MC).
Johannesburg
30 March 2022
