Absa : Disposal of securities by Barclays PLC

Absa Group Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 1986/003934/06

JSE share code: ABG

Bond code: ABGI

ISIN: ZAE000255915

("Absa Group" or "the Group")

DISPOSAL OF SECURITIES BY BARCLAYS PLC ("Barclays")

In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008 and section 3.83(b) of the JSE Listings Requirements, shareholders are hereby advised that Absa Group has received formal notification from Barclays that the company has disposed of an interest in the ordinary shares of the Group, such that the total interest in the ordinary shares of the Group held by Barclays now amounts to 7.44% of the total issued ordinary shares of the Group.

As required in terms of Section 122 of the Companies Act, the required notice will be filed with the Takeover Regulation Panel.

Johannesburg 26 April 2022

Enquiries:

Alan Hartdegen (+2711) 350-2598

E-mail:Alan.Hartdegen@absa.africa

Lead Independent Sponsor to Absa Group:

J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited

Joint Sponsor to Absa Group:

Corporate and Investment Bank, a division of Absa Bank