  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Absa Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABG   ZAE000255915

ABSA GROUP LIMITED

(ABG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  04-24
165.60 ZAR   -0.27%
04:20aABSA : Disposal of securities by Barclays PLC
PU
04/25ABSA : New Financial Instrument Listing - ASN842; ASN845; ASN846 & ASN847
PU
04/22ABSA : Interest Payment Notification - BIABS and ABGI
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Absa : Disposal of securities by Barclays PLC

04/26/2022 | 04:20am EDT
Absa Group Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 1986/003934/06

JSE share code: ABG

Bond code: ABGI

ISIN: ZAE000255915

("Absa Group" or "the Group")

DISPOSAL OF SECURITIES BY BARCLAYS PLC ("Barclays")

In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008 and section 3.83(b) of the JSE Listings Requirements, shareholders are hereby advised that Absa Group has received formal notification from Barclays that the company has disposed of an interest in the ordinary shares of the Group, such that the total interest in the ordinary shares of the Group held by Barclays now amounts to 7.44% of the total issued ordinary shares of the Group.

As required in terms of Section 122 of the Companies Act, the required notice will be filed with the Takeover Regulation Panel.

Johannesburg 26 April 2022

Enquiries:

Alan Hartdegen (+2711) 350-2598

E-mail:Alan.Hartdegen@absa.africa

Lead Independent Sponsor to Absa Group:

J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited

Joint Sponsor to Absa Group:

Corporate and Investment Bank, a division of Absa Bank

Disclaimer

Absa Group Limited published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 08:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
