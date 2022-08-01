Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Absa Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABG   ZAE000255915

ABSA GROUP LIMITED

(ABG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
170.02 ZAR   +0.40%
05:44aABSA : Interest Payment Notification - ABGI and BIABS
PU
05:13aSouth African factory activity shrinks in July during power crisis - Absa PMI
RE
07/29ABSA : New Financial Instrument Listing - ASN889
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Absa : Interest Payment Notification - ABGI and BIABS

08/01/2022 | 05:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ABSA GROUP LIMITED

(formerly known as Barclays Africa Group Limited)

(Incorporated with limited liability in South Africa under registration number 1986/003934/06) Bond Issuer Code: ABGI

("ABSA Group" or "ABGI")

ABSA BANK LIMITED

(Incorporated with limited liability in South Africa under registration number 1986/004794/06) Bond Issuer Code: BIABS

(""Absa")

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments and their respective interest payment dates.

Note

ISIN

Coupon Rate (%)

Interest Amount (ZAR)

Interest Payment Date

ABFN32

ZAG000155409

5,858

13,655,559.73

15 August 2022

ABFN33

ZAG000155391

5,908

10,045,542.36

15 August 2022

ABFN53

ZAG000183278

5,678

22,564,838.68

15 August 2022

ABFN54

ZAG000183286

5,858

22,272,436.99

15 August 2022

ABFN55

ZAG000183294

6,008

8,882,457.64

15 August 2022

ASN278

ZAG000153305

6,458

5,957,283.84

15 August 2022

ASN583

ZAG000174707

7,278

997.983.29

15 August 2022

BGL17

ZAG000146002

8,358

8,126,723.84

15 August 2022

AGL03

ZAG000166125

6,655

44,887,883.84

17 August 2022

01 August 2022

Debt sponsor to ABSA Group Limited and Absa Bank Limited:

Absa Bank Limited, acting through its Corporate and Investment Banking division

Disclaimer

Absa Group Limited published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 09:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ABSA GROUP LIMITED
05:44aABSA : Interest Payment Notification - ABGI and BIABS
PU
05:13aSouth African factory activity shrinks in July during power crisis - Absa PMI
RE
07/29ABSA : New Financial Instrument Listing - ASN889
PU
07/27ABSA : Interest Payment Notification - BIABS
PU
07/21South African rand, Turkish lira slip ahead of cenbank verdicts
RE
07/11ABSA : Interest Payment Notification - ABGI and BIABS
PU
07/01Grit Real Estate Completes $4 Million Sale of Absa House Building in Mauritius
MT
07/01ABSA : Results f Absa Group Remuneration Implementation Report Shareholder Engagement
PU
06/30ABSA : Strengthens Executive team, Refines Operating Model
PU
06/29ABSA : Interest Payment Notification - ABGI and BIABS
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 94 483 M 5 686 M 5 686 M
Net income 2022 21 693 M 1 305 M 1 305 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,77x
Yield 2022 8,03%
Capitalization 141 B 8 491 M 8 491 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,49x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 35 267
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart ABSA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Absa Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABSA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 170,02 ZAR
Average target price 206,00 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arrie Rautenbach Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jason P. Quinn Group Financial Director & Executive Director
Matthews Sello Moloko Chairman
Wilhelm Krige General Manager-Group Strategy
Akash Singh Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABSA GROUP LIMITED11.45%8 491
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION0.31%95 416
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-8.03%54 411
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-12.60%27 590
FIRSTRAND LIMITED7.81%22 115
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.23.50%15 767