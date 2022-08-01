Absa : Interest Payment Notification - ABGI and BIABS

ABSA GROUP LIMITED

(formerly known as Barclays Africa Group Limited)

(Incorporated with limited liability in South Africa under registration number 1986/003934/06) Bond Issuer Code: ABGI

("ABSA Group" or "ABGI")

ABSA BANK LIMITED

(Incorporated with limited liability in South Africa under registration number 1986/004794/06) Bond Issuer Code: BIABS

(""Absa")

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments and their respective interest payment dates.

Note ISIN Coupon Rate (%) Interest Amount (ZAR) Interest Payment Date ABFN32 ZAG000155409 5,858 13,655,559.73 15 August 2022 ABFN33 ZAG000155391 5,908 10,045,542.36 15 August 2022 ABFN53 ZAG000183278 5,678 22,564,838.68 15 August 2022 ABFN54 ZAG000183286 5,858 22,272,436.99 15 August 2022 ABFN55 ZAG000183294 6,008 8,882,457.64 15 August 2022 ASN278 ZAG000153305 6,458 5,957,283.84 15 August 2022 ASN583 ZAG000174707 7,278 997.983.29 15 August 2022 BGL17 ZAG000146002 8,358 8,126,723.84 15 August 2022 AGL03 ZAG000166125 6,655 44,887,883.84 17 August 2022

01 August 2022

Debt sponsor to ABSA Group Limited and Absa Bank Limited:

Absa Bank Limited, acting through its Corporate and Investment Banking division