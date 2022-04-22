Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Absa Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    ABG   ZAE000255915

ABSA GROUP LIMITED

(ABG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  04-20
168.45 ZAR   -4.83%
06:48aABSA : Interest Payment Notification - BIABS and ABGI
PU
03:51aBarclays halves its stake in South African bank Absa in £526m sell-off
AQ
04/21FTSE 100 Lags Wider Market Amid Basic Resources Weakness
DJ
Absa : Interest Payment Notification - BIABS and ABGI

04/22/2022 | 06:48am EDT
ABSA GROUP LIMITED

(formerly known as Barclays Africa Group Limited)

(Incorporated with limited liability in South Africa under registration number 1986/003934/06) Bond Issuer Code: ABGI

("ABSA Group" or "ABGI")

ABSA BANK LIMITED

(Incorporated with limited liability in South Africa under registration number 1986/004794/06)

Bond Issuer Code: BIABS

(""Absa")

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments and their respective interest payment dates.

Note

ISIN

Coupon Rate (%)

Interest Amount (ZAR)

Interest Payment Date

ASN787

ZAG000183096

5,458

11,102,917.81

28 April 2022

ASN789

ZAG000183104

5,508

13,581,369.86

28 April 2022

ASN790

ZAG000183153

5,508

8,148,821.91

28 April 2022

AGT04

ZAG000171893

8,458

25,494,265.81

28 April 2022

ASN381

ZAG000163791

6,156

563,990.79

29 April 2022

ASN420

ZAG000166612

6,258

3,017,556.16

29 April 2022

ASN471

ZAG000169848

5,333

642,882.19

29 April 2022

ASN472

ZAG000169863

6,208

748,361.64

29 April 2022

ASN692

ZAG000179508

5,933

715,210.96

29 April 2022

ASN694

ZAG000179581

5,933

8,582,531.51

29 April 2022

ASN695

ZAG000179565

6,888

332,133.70

29 April 2022

22 April 2022

Debt sponsor to ABSA Group Limited and Absa Bank Limited:

Absa Bank Limited, acting through its Corporate and Investment Banking division

Disclaimer

Absa Group Limited published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 10:47:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
