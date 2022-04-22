Absa : Interest Payment Notification - BIABS and ABGI

ABSA GROUP LIMITED

(formerly known as Barclays Africa Group Limited)

(Incorporated with limited liability in South Africa under registration number 1986/003934/06) Bond Issuer Code: ABGI

("ABSA Group" or "ABGI")

ABSA BANK LIMITED

(Incorporated with limited liability in South Africa under registration number 1986/004794/06)

Bond Issuer Code: BIABS

(""Absa")

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments and their respective interest payment dates.

Note ISIN Coupon Rate (%) Interest Amount (ZAR) Interest Payment Date ASN787 ZAG000183096 5,458 11,102,917.81 28 April 2022 ASN789 ZAG000183104 5,508 13,581,369.86 28 April 2022 ASN790 ZAG000183153 5,508 8,148,821.91 28 April 2022 AGT04 ZAG000171893 8,458 25,494,265.81 28 April 2022 ASN381 ZAG000163791 6,156 563,990.79 29 April 2022 ASN420 ZAG000166612 6,258 3,017,556.16 29 April 2022 ASN471 ZAG000169848 5,333 642,882.19 29 April 2022 ASN472 ZAG000169863 6,208 748,361.64 29 April 2022 ASN692 ZAG000179508 5,933 715,210.96 29 April 2022 ASN694 ZAG000179581 5,933 8,582,531.51 29 April 2022 ASN695 ZAG000179565 6,888 332,133.70 29 April 2022

22 April 2022

Debt sponsor to ABSA Group Limited and Absa Bank Limited:

Absa Bank Limited, acting through its Corporate and Investment Banking division