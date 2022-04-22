Absa : Interest Payment Notification - BIABS and ABGI

ABSA GROUP LIMITED
(formerly known as Barclays Africa Group Limited)
(Incorporated with limited liability in South Africa under registration number 1986/003934/06) Bond Issuer Code: ABGI
("ABSA Group" or "ABGI")
ABSA BANK LIMITED
(Incorporated with limited liability in South Africa under registration number 1986/004794/06)
Bond Issuer Code: BIABS
(""Absa")
INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments and their respective interest payment dates.
|
Note
|
ISIN
|
Coupon Rate (%)
|
Interest Amount (ZAR)
|
Interest Payment Date
|
ASN787
|
ZAG000183096
|
5,458
|
11,102,917.81
|
28 April 2022
|
ASN789
|
ZAG000183104
|
5,508
|
13,581,369.86
|
28 April 2022
|
ASN790
|
ZAG000183153
|
5,508
|
8,148,821.91
|
28 April 2022
|
AGT04
|
ZAG000171893
|
8,458
|
25,494,265.81
|
28 April 2022
|
ASN381
|
ZAG000163791
|
6,156
|
563,990.79
|
29 April 2022
|
ASN420
|
ZAG000166612
|
6,258
|
3,017,556.16
|
29 April 2022
|
ASN471
|
ZAG000169848
|
5,333
|
642,882.19
|
29 April 2022
|
ASN472
|
ZAG000169863
|
6,208
|
748,361.64
|
29 April 2022
|
ASN692
|
ZAG000179508
|
5,933
|
715,210.96
|
29 April 2022
|
ASN694
|
ZAG000179581
|
5,933
|
8,582,531.51
|
29 April 2022
|
ASN695
|
ZAG000179565
|
6,888
|
332,133.70
|
29 April 2022
22 April 2022
Debt sponsor to ABSA Group Limited and Absa Bank Limited:
Absa Bank Limited, acting through its Corporate and Investment Banking division
Disclaimer
