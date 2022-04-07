Absa : Publication of 2021 Integrated Report and notice of Annual General Meeting

Absa Group Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 1986/003934/06

JSE share code: ABG

ISIN: ZAE000255915

("Absa Group" or "the Company")

PUBLICATION OF 2021 INTEGRATED REPORT AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

2021 Integrated Report and audited financial statements

Shareholders are advised that the Company's 2021 Integrated Report will be lodged with the JSE Limited (JSE) and also be available on Absa Group's website

(https://www.absa.africa/absaafrica/investor-relations/annual-reports/)on 7 April 2022.

In addition to the Integrated Report, we have also published our Remuneration Report, Economic, Social and Governance Report, as well as our Broad-Based Black Economic

Empowerment Report, along with our BEE certificate.

The Group's audited annual results and full annual financial statements, as well as the Pillar 3 Risk Management Report, were published on Monday, 14 March 2022. Ernst & Young Inc. and

KPMG Inc. audited the Group's results and their unmodified audit reports are contained in the annual financial statements, which are available for inspection at the registered office of the Company and also available on the Group's website at the address provided above.

Notice of the Annual General Meeting

Notice is hereby given that Absa Group's Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on Friday,

3 June 2022 at 10h00 as a virtual meeting via electronic communication, as permitted by the JSE and in terms of the provisions of the Companies Act 71 of 2008, and the Company's

Memorandum of Incorporation. The notice of AGM and summarised annual financial statements will be distributed to shareholders today, 7 April 2022.

Shareholders wishing to participate in the AGM are requested to register for participation on https://meetnow.global/za (click on the Absa logo) or contact the Company Secretary, Nadine Drutman, at groupsec@absa.africa or nadine.drutman@absa.africa,as soon as possible, but

not later than 10h00 on Wednesday, 1 June 2022. Proof of identification, as set out on page 12 of the notice of AGM, will be required before such shareholders will be allowed to participate in the AGM.

Dematerialised shareholders other than 'own name' registration wishing to participate and vote in the virtual annual general meeting should request the necessary letter of representation from their broker/CSDP and submit a copy thereof to Computershare at proxy@computershare.co.za as soon as possible, but not later than Thursday, 2 June 2022 at 10:00, for administrative purposes, in order to participate in the meeting.

All shareholders are, however, encouraged to submit their votes by proxy, either to their broker/CSDP (dematerialised shareholders) or to proxy@computershare.co.za (certificated shareholders) before the meeting, if possible by Thursday, 2 June 2022 at 10:00.

In terms of section 59(1)(b) of the Companies Act, 71 of 2008, the record date for the purpose of determining which shareholders are entitled to participate in and vote at the AGM (being the date on which a shareholder must be registered in the Company's securities register in order to participate in and vote at the AGM) is Friday, 27 May 2022. Therefore, the last day to trade in Absa Group shares in order to be in the register is Tuesday, 24 May 2022.

Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act: Annual Compliance Report

In accordance with paragraph 16.20(g) and Appendix 1 to Section 11 of the JSE Listings

Requirements, notice is hereby given that the Company´s annual compliance report in terms of section 13G(2) of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act has been published today and is available on the Company´s website at: https://www.absa.africa/about-us/who-we-are/

Johannesburg

7 April 2022

Enquiries:

Nadine Drutman (Group Company Secretary)

Nadine.Drutman@absa.africa

Tel: 011 350 5347

Independent lead sponsor to Absa Group:

J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited

Joint sponsor to Absa Group:

Absa Bank Limited - Corporate and Investment Bank