Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Absa Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABG   ZAE000255915

ABSA GROUP LIMITED

(ABG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  04-05
186.07 ZAR   +2.28%
10:33aABSA : Publication of 2021 Integrated Report and notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
04/06ABSA : New Financial Instrument Listing - ASN821; ASN822; ASN823; ASN824; ASN825 & ASN826
PU
04/06ABSA : Interest Payment Notification - ABGI and BIABS
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Absa : Publication of 2021 Integrated Report and notice of Annual General Meeting

04/07/2022 | 10:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Absa Group Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 1986/003934/06

JSE share code: ABG

ISIN: ZAE000255915

("Absa Group" or "the Company")

PUBLICATION OF 2021 INTEGRATED REPORT AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

2021 Integrated Report and audited financial statements

Shareholders are advised that the Company's 2021 Integrated Report will be lodged with the JSE Limited (JSE) and also be available on Absa Group's website

(https://www.absa.africa/absaafrica/investor-relations/annual-reports/)on 7 April 2022.

In addition to the Integrated Report, we have also published our Remuneration Report, Economic, Social and Governance Report, as well as our Broad-Based Black Economic

Empowerment Report, along with our BEE certificate.

The Group's audited annual results and full annual financial statements, as well as the Pillar 3 Risk Management Report, were published on Monday, 14 March 2022. Ernst & Young Inc. and

KPMG Inc. audited the Group's results and their unmodified audit reports are contained in the annual financial statements, which are available for inspection at the registered office of the Company and also available on the Group's website at the address provided above.

Notice of the Annual General Meeting

Notice is hereby given that Absa Group's Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on Friday,

3 June 2022 at 10h00 as a virtual meeting via electronic communication, as permitted by the JSE and in terms of the provisions of the Companies Act 71 of 2008, and the Company's

Memorandum of Incorporation. The notice of AGM and summarised annual financial statements will be distributed to shareholders today, 7 April 2022.

Shareholders wishing to participate in the AGM are requested to register for participation on https://meetnow.global/za (click on the Absa logo) or contact the Company Secretary, Nadine Drutman, at groupsec@absa.africa or nadine.drutman@absa.africa,as soon as possible, but

not later than 10h00 on Wednesday, 1 June 2022. Proof of identification, as set out on page 12 of the notice of AGM, will be required before such shareholders will be allowed to participate in the AGM.

Dematerialised shareholders other than 'own name' registration wishing to participate and vote in the virtual annual general meeting should request the necessary letter of representation from their broker/CSDP and submit a copy thereof to Computershare at proxy@computershare.co.za as soon as possible, but not later than Thursday, 2 June 2022 at 10:00, for administrative purposes, in order to participate in the meeting.

All shareholders are, however, encouraged to submit their votes by proxy, either to their broker/CSDP (dematerialised shareholders) or to proxy@computershare.co.za (certificated shareholders) before the meeting, if possible by Thursday, 2 June 2022 at 10:00.

In terms of section 59(1)(b) of the Companies Act, 71 of 2008, the record date for the purpose of determining which shareholders are entitled to participate in and vote at the AGM (being the date on which a shareholder must be registered in the Company's securities register in order to participate in and vote at the AGM) is Friday, 27 May 2022. Therefore, the last day to trade in Absa Group shares in order to be in the register is Tuesday, 24 May 2022.

Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act: Annual Compliance Report

In accordance with paragraph 16.20(g) and Appendix 1 to Section 11 of the JSE Listings

Requirements, notice is hereby given that the Company´s annual compliance report in terms of section 13G(2) of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act has been published today and is available on the Company´s website at: https://www.absa.africa/about-us/who-we-are/

Johannesburg

7 April 2022

Enquiries:

Nadine Drutman (Group Company Secretary)

Nadine.Drutman@absa.africa

Tel: 011 350 5347

Independent lead sponsor to Absa Group:

J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited

Joint sponsor to Absa Group:

Absa Bank Limited - Corporate and Investment Bank

Disclaimer

Absa Group Limited published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 14:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ABSA GROUP LIMITED
10:33aABSA : Publication of 2021 Integrated Report and notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
04/06ABSA : New Financial Instrument Listing - ASN821; ASN822; ASN823; ASN824; ASN825 & ASN826
PU
04/06ABSA : Interest Payment Notification - ABGI and BIABS
PU
04/05ABSA : New Financial Instrument Listing - ASN818 & ASN820
PU
04/01Absa shareholder PIC disappointed with lender's choice of CEO
RE
04/01South Africa factory activity expands at faster pace in March- Absa PMI
RE
03/30ABSA : Changes to Absa Group Board Committees
PU
03/29Absa Group Announces Executive Changes
CI
03/29Absa Group Appoints Arrie Rautenbach as Chief Executive Officer
CI
03/29MARIA RAMOS : S.Africa's Absa appoints insider Rautenbach as CEO
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 93 141 M 6 359 M 6 359 M
Net income 2022 21 450 M 1 464 M 1 464 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,48x
Yield 2022 6,76%
Capitalization 154 B 10 542 M 10 542 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,66x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 35 267
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart ABSA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Absa Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABSA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 186,07 ZAR
Average target price 200,10 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 7,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arrie Rautenbach Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jason P. Quinn Group Financial Director & Executive Director
Matthews Sello Moloko Chairman
Wilhelm Krige General Manager-Group Strategy
Saviour Chibiya Managing Director-Regional Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABSA GROUP LIMITED21.97%10 542
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION14.53%108 232
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-1.95%60 519
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-4.38%31 164
FIRSTRAND LIMITED23.88%28 829
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED15.70%18 706