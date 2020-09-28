Log in
ABSA GROUP LIMITED    ABG   ZAE000255915

ABSA GROUP LIMITED

(ABG)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 09/25
81.8 ZAR   -2.68%
12:15pABSA : Share purchases on behalf of the Trust, 28 September 2020
PU
09/01South Africa's Absa PMI expands on easing lockdown
RE
08/26Market doubts as South Africa's Nedbank hopes worst is over
RE
Absa : Share purchases on behalf of the Trust, 28 September 2020

09/28/2020 | 12:15pm EDT

Absa Group Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 1986/003934/06 Share Code: ABG

ISIN: ZAE000255915 ("Absa Group")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES ON BEHALF OF THE GROUP EMPLOYEE INCENTIVE TRUST

In accordance with paragraph 3.92 of the JSE Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that the following ordinary shares have been bought on the open market to settle obligations of the Absa Group Employee Incentive Trust ("Trust") under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP), the Share Value Plan (SVP) and the Share Incentive Plan (SIP) rules.

Shares are held by Absa Stockbrokers on behalf of the Trust, for delivery to the participants during the remainder of 2020 and first half of 2021.

Date of transaction:

21

September 2020

Number of shares purchased:

12

000 Absa Group ordinary shares

Purchase price:

8 302.57 cents per share

Total value:

R996 308.40

Nature of transaction:

On-market purchase of shares for the LTIP, SVP and SIP on behalf

of the Trust.

Date of transaction:

22

September 2020

Number of shares purchased:

764 000 Absa Group ordinary shares

Purchase price:

8 316.64 cents per share

Total value:

R63 539 129.60

Nature of transaction:

On-market purchase of shares for the LTIP , SVP and SIP on behalf

of the Trust.

Date of transaction:

23

September 2020

Number of shares purchased:

764 000 Absa Group ordinary shares

Purchase price:

8 386.52 cents per share

Total value:

R64 073 012.80

Nature of transaction:

On-market purchase of shares for the LTIP , SVP and SIP on behalf

of the Trust.

Clearance to deal was obtained for the abovementioned transaction.

Johannesburg

25 September 2020

Enquiries:

Nadine Drutman - Group Company Secretary (+2711) 350-5347

E-mail: Nadine.Drutman@absa.africa

Lead Independent Sponsor:

J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited

Joint Sponsor:

Absa Bank Limited - Corporate and Investment Bank

Disclaimer

Absa Group Limited published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 16:14:00 UTC
