Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Absa Group Limited    ABG   ZAE000255915

ABSA GROUP LIMITED

(ABG)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 10/09
88.93 ZAR   -0.36%
03:45aABSA : and Bank Chairman succession, 09 October 2020
PU
10/08Ugandan banks jolted by court ruling on syndicated loans
RE
10/01South Africa's Absa PMI extends recovery in September on easing lockdown
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Absa : and Bank Chairman succession, 09 October 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 03:45am EDT

Absa Group Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 1986/003934/06

JSE share code: ABG

ISIN: ZAE000255915 ("Absa Group")

Absa Bank Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Registration number: 1986/004794/06

JSE share code: ABSP

ISIN: ZAE000079810 ("Absa Bank")

CHAIRMAN SUCCESSION PLANNING

Shareholders are hereby informed that the Absa Group and Absa Bank boards have commenced a succession process to ensure an orderly transition when the term of the current Chairman, Wendy Lucas-Bull, expires in approximately 18 months on 31 March 2022.

In terms of SARB Directive 4/2018, a director can no longer remain on the board of a bank as an independent non-executive director beyond a period of 9 years.

Ms Lucas-Bull joined the Absa Group Board as an independent non-executive director and Chairman on 1 April 2013 and will have served 9 years by the end of March 2022. She is also Chairman of Absa Bank and Absa Financial Services Limited.

The succession process will consider internal and external candidates and the timing will accommodate an appropriate onboarding, induction and eventual handover by Ms Lucas- Bull to the new appointee.

An announcement will be made when the succession process is completed.

Johannesburg

9 October 2020

Enquiries:

Nadine Drutman (Group Company Secretary)

Nadine.Drutman@absa.africa

Tel: 011 350 5347

Independent lead sponsor to Absa Group:

J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited

Joint sponsor to Absa Group and Sponsor to Absa Bank:

Corporate and Investment Bank, a division of Absa Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Absa Group Limited published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 07:44:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ABSA GROUP LIMITED
03:45aABSA : and Bank Chairman succession, 09 October 2020
PU
10/08Ugandan banks jolted by court ruling on syndicated loans
RE
10/01South Africa's Absa PMI extends recovery in September on easing lockdown
RE
09/29Pandemic spurs Africa's mobile telcos to ramp up banking bid
RE
09/29Pandemic spurs Africa's mobile telcos to ramp up banking bid
RE
09/28ABSA : Share purchases on behalf of the Trust, 28 September 2020
PU
09/01South Africa's Absa PMI expands on easing lockdown
RE
08/26Market doubts as South Africa's Nedbank hopes worst is over
RE
08/24S.Africa's Absa shares up as investors look past profit plunge
RE
08/24ABSA : 2020 Interim Financial Results Media Statement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 80 293 M 4 872 M 4 872 M
Net income 2020 7 381 M 448 M 448 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 73 657 M 4 478 M 4 469 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,92x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 38 472
Free-Float 75,3%
Chart ABSA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Absa Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABSA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 114,60 ZAR
Last Close Price 88,93 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 54,1%
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aaron Daniel Mminele Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wendy Elizabeth Lucas-Bull Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Quinn Finance Director & Director
Colin Beggs Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Bambatha Matlare Deputy CEO & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABSA GROUP LIMITED-40.44%4 478
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-18.90%48 137
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION2.60%44 727
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-23.50%19 884
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-37.66%13 345
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION-34.46%11 736
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group