ABSA GROUP LIMITED

ABSA GROUP LIMITED

(ABG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 02/03
118 ZAR   +1.29%
07:49aABSA : donates R10 million to the GBVF Response Fund
PU
01/31South Africa's Absa PMI expands slightly in January
RE
01/20ABSA : to serve on Global Payment Security Standards Council's Board of Advisors
PU
Absa : donates R10 million to the GBVF Response Fund

02/04/2021 | 01:49pm EST
4 February, 2021

Absa Group today pledged R10 million to the newly-established Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) Private Sector Response Fund, and will also provide free banking services to the fund for 12 months.

Launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Fund seeks to bring together all sectors of society and will serve as a vehicle to mobilise resources to support and enable scalable programmes, targeting both prevention and response to GBVF across South Africa.

'Gender-based violence does not only hurt its direct victims, but society as a whole. At Absa we recognise that as a large organisation it touches the lives of people from all walks of life, and we have a responsibility to play a shaping role in our society,' said Absa Group Chief Executive Officer Daniel Mminele.

Absa will also provide further support to the fund in the form of:

  • Project management capacity for the establishment of the Fund;
  • Designing and setting up a website and basic marketing activities and;
  • Developing a donation and disbursement process - in conjunction with the administrator.

'Gender-based violence is not just a law enforcement problem, but a problem for all of society that demands everyone to respond meaningfully and consistently in order for women and girls to be safe at all times' Mminele said.

Absa's pledge to the GBVF Response Fund builds on various initiatives undertaken in 2019 and 2020. Some of the initiatives have included signing up to the UN's HeforShe programme, working with men in communities and within Absa to break the cycle of violence, hosting a number of dialogues around gender-based violence, and collaborating with various institutions to ensure a portion of public procurement spend is earmarked for women-owned businesses.

Absa's pledge will contribute towards changing social norms and behaviour, as well as broadening access to justice for victims.

Disclaimer

Absa Group Limited published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 18:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
