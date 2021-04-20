Absa : Discussions with Group Chief Executive, 20 April 2021

ABSA GROUP LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa (Registration number: 1986/003934/06) Share Code: ABG

ISIN: ZAE000255915

Bond Issuer Code: ABGI ("Absa Group" or "Group")

ABSA BANK LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1986/004794/06)

JSE share code: ABSP

ISIN: ZAE000079810

Bond Issuer Code: BIABS ("Absa Bank")

DISCUSSIONS WITH ABSA GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE

In response to press speculation, shareholders are advised that the boards of directors of Absa Group and Absa Bank ("Boards") and their Group Chief Executive, Mr Daniel Mminele, have been engaged in various discussions surrounding his working relationship with the Boards. Mr Mminele and the Boards are working on a suitable separation arrangement and a further announcement will be published shortly after midday.

Johannesburg

20 April 2021

Enquiries: Alan Hartdegen +27 (0) 72 576 2713

E-mail: Alan.Hartdegen@absa.africa

Lead Independent Sponsor:

J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited

Joint Sponsor:

Absa Bank - Corporate and Investment Bank

1