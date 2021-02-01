Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Absa Group Limited    ABG   ZAE000255915

ABSA GROUP LIMITED

(ABG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

South Africa's Absa PMI expands slightly in January

02/01/2021 | 04:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's manufacturing activity expanded slightly in January, the seasonally-adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed on Monday.

The index, a gauge of manufacturing activity in Africa's most industrialised economy, inched up to 50.9 points in January from 50.3 in December.

The figure was above the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction but well short of the average in the final quarter of 2020, suggesting a slow economic rebound.

There was a fourth consecutive decline in the business activity sub-index, although there were gains in the sub-indices tracking new sales orders and expected business conditions in six months' time.

South Africa's economy, already in recession before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, is forecast to have shrunk by at least 7% in 2020.

An economic recovery this year will probably be hampered by a second wave of coronavirus infections, power cuts and high levels of unemployment.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Alexander Winning)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ABSA GROUP LIMITED
01/20ABSA : to serve on Global Payment Security Standards Council's Board of Advisors
PU
01/18PRESS RELEASE : Heirs Holdings Significantly Expands Oil and Gas Portfolio
DJ
2020ABSA : wins awards at the Banking Tech awards ceremony
PU
2020SIPHO PITYANA : AngloGold Ashanti chair Pityana resigns, Maria Ramos to take ove..
RE
2020MARIA RAMOS : AngloGold Ashanti Names Maria Ramos as Chair Effective Immediately
DJ
2020ABSA : director resignation, 3 December 2020
PU
2020ABSA : South Africa statement on limited data leak
PU
2020ABSA : Purchasing Managers' Index November 2020
PU
2020ABSA : Pillar 3 as at 30 September 2020
PU
2020ABSA : market update, 19 November 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 81 595 M 5 411 M 5 411 M
Net income 2020 7 565 M 502 M 502 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 94 629 M 6 263 M 6 275 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,16x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 38 472
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart ABSA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Absa Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABSA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 133,40 ZAR
Last Close Price 114,25 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 33,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Aaron Daniel Mminele Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wendy Elizabeth Lucas-Bull Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Quinn Group Finance Director, Director & Debt Officer
Colin Beggs Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Bambatha Matlare Deputy CEO & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABSA GROUP LIMITED-4.68%6 263
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-7.07%58 733
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-1.77%48 195
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-7.72%25 647
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-6.39%17 729
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION-18.41%11 191
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ