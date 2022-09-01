Log in
    ABG   ZAE000255915

ABSA GROUP LIMITED

(ABG)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-30
178.02 ZAR   -2.08%
05:15aSouth African factory activity expands in August - Absa PMI
RE
05:00aSouth africa's absa purchasing managers' index rises to 52.1 poi…
RE
04:57aGlobal Growth Fears Drag Down FTSE 100
DJ
South African factory activity expands in August - Absa PMI

09/01/2022 | 05:15am EDT
A worker moves a vehicle door as operations begin after flooding in April shut down the Toyota South Africa Motors plant, in Durban

(Reuters) - South African manufacturing activity expanded in August as business output rose while new sales orders declined at a slower pace than before, a survey showed on Thursday.

The seasonally-adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) was at 52.1 points in August from 47.6 points in July, rising above the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction.

"The business activity index rose back above the neutral 50 point mark for the first time since March. Since then, output was hampered by the flooding in KwaZulu-Natal and significant electricity supply disruptions," Absa said in a statement.

"Domestic demand is likely continuing to benefit from the reopening effect, while some respondents also mentioned the return of production at Toyota's flood-affected factory as supporting demand across the value chain."

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Promit Mukherjee)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 95 564 M 5 607 M 5 607 M
Net income 2022 22 500 M 1 320 M 1 320 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,82x
Yield 2022 7,85%
Capitalization 148 B 8 671 M 8 671 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,55x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 35 267
Free-Float 86,4%
Managers and Directors
Arrie Rautenbach Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jason P. Quinn Group Financial Director & Executive Director
Matthews Sello Moloko Chairman
Wilhelm Krige General Manager-Group Strategy
Akash Singh Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABSA GROUP LIMITED16.70%8 671
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION1.78%95 978
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-5.44%55 904
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-13.04%27 451
FIRSTRAND LIMITED5.54%21 107
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.24.36%15 541