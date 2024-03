March 11, 2024 at 02:09 am EDT

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African lender Absa Group on Monday posted a marginal rise in annual profit as it benefited from pre-provision growth, though the impact was offset by higher credit impairments.

The lender posted headline earnings of 20.9 billion rand ($1.11 billion) for the year ended Dec. 31, up 1% compared to the corresponding period a year earlier.

It declared a dividend of 13.70 rand per share, up 5%.

($1 = 18.7725 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Jamie Freed)