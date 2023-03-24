Advanced search
    ABG   ZAE000255915

ABSA GROUP LIMITED

(ABG)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
179.70 ZAR   +4.08%
04:40aSouth African lender Absa targets net zero carbon emissions by 2050
RE
04:40aAbsa : Announces Net Zero Targets as Part of Broader Sustainability/Sustainable Finance Goals
PU
03/22Telkom Appoints New Chair
MT
South African lender Absa targets net zero carbon emissions by 2050

03/24/2023 | 04:40am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of South Africa's Absa bank is seen outside an Absa branch in Cape Town

JOHANNESBURG, March 24 (Reuters) - South African lender Absa Group aims to cut its net carbon emissions to zero by 2050 by curtailing lending to coal, oil and gas projects as well as increasing its exposure to renewables, it said on Friday.

"Absa Group, Africa's largest funder of renewables, announced today its long-term ambition to reach net zero state by 2050 for scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions," it said in a statement.

South African banks - among the biggest on the continent - have come under fire from activists and environmentalists for continuing to fund fossil fuel projects, in contrast with many of their global peers.

Nedbank Group is the only lender to have committed to zero coal funding in any jurisdiction from 2025.

"While we recognise Africa's particular vulnerability to climate change, our approach to net zero also takes cognisance of the development needs of Africa's people," Punki Modise, Absa Group's chief strategy and sustainability officer, said in the statement.

Absa said its loan portfolio's exposure to coal would reduce to 0.03% by 2050, from 0.2% in 2023, while oil exposure would shrink to 0.32% from 1.41%.

Gas, being a transition fuel, will be a bit higher while renewable energy lending will increase at a compound annual growth rate of 26% by 2025, it said.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABSA GROUP LIMITED 4.08% 179.7 End-of-day quote.-7.32%
BRENT OIL -1.51% 74.36 Delayed Quote.-11.87%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.47% 446.34 Real-time Quote.-2.83%
NEDBANK GROUP LIMITED 2.38% 212.91 End-of-day quote.0.16%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.59% 145.48 Real-time Quote.-4.99%
WTI -1.04% 68.795 Delayed Quote.-12.95%
Financials
Sales 2023 106 B 5 883 M 5 883 M
Net income 2023 24 337 M 1 348 M 1 348 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,35x
Yield 2023 8,77%
Capitalization 149 B 8 277 M 8 277 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,41x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 35 451
Free-Float 93,9%
Technical analysis trends ABSA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 180,73 ZAR
Average target price 225,77 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arrie Rautenbach Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jason P. Quinn Group Financial Director & Executive Director
Matthews Sello Moloko Chairman
Johnson Idesoh Group Chief Information & Technology Officer
Akash Singh Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABSA GROUP LIMITED-7.32%8 277
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-3.46%78 258
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-2.62%57 323
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-4.35%24 509
FIRSTRAND LIMITED0.13%19 329
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.-1.92%15 487
