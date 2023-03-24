South African lender Absa targets net zero carbon emissions by 2050

JOHANNESBURG, March 24 (Reuters) - South African lender
Absa Group aims to cut its net carbon emissions to zero
by 2050 by curtailing lending to coal, oil and gas projects as
well as increasing its exposure to renewables, it said on
Friday.
"Absa Group, Africa's largest funder of renewables,
announced today its long-term ambition to reach net zero state
by 2050 for scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions," it said in a statement.
South African banks - among the biggest on the continent -
have come under fire from activists and environmentalists for
continuing to fund fossil fuel projects, in contrast with many
of their global peers.
Nedbank Group is the only lender to have committed
to zero coal funding in any jurisdiction from 2025.
"While we recognise Africa's particular vulnerability to
climate change, our approach to net zero also takes cognisance
of the development needs of Africa's people," Punki Modise, Absa
Group's chief strategy and sustainability officer, said in the
statement.
Absa said its loan portfolio's exposure to coal would reduce
to 0.03% by 2050, from 0.2% in 2023, while oil exposure would
shrink to 0.32% from 1.41%.
Gas, being a transition fuel, will be a bit higher while
renewable energy lending will increase at a compound annual
growth rate of 26% by 2025, it said.
