    ABSI   US00091E1091

ABSCI CORPORATION

(ABSI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:24 2022-06-10 pm EDT
3.150 USD   -4.55%
06/01Small Cap Biotechnology Companies Release Positive Quarterly Results (IPA, AVIR, LQDA, ABSI, APVO)
AQ
05/31Stifel Nicolaus Adjusts Price Target for Absci to $10 From $28, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
05/11ABSCI CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Absci : Corporate Presentation, May 2022

06/10/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
Translating ideas into drugs™

Corporate Presentation, May 2022

May 2022

© 2022 Absci Corp. All rights reserved.

Disclaimers

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this presentation that are not historical facts are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements containing the words "will," "may," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "forecast," "estimates," "expects," "predicts," "aim," and "intends," or similar expressions.

We intend these forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position and value of program portfolio, future programs, forms of revenue, including fees, milestones and royalties, research and technological development activities, efforts to scale fully in silico capabilities, growth plans and hiring efforts, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, and we make this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. We can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations, or strategies will be attained or achieved, and, furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to the development of our technology, our ability to secure milestone payments and royalties, and our ability to attract, hire and retain key personnel; along with those risks set forth in our most recent periodic report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Market and Statistical Information

This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and growth and other industry data. These data involve a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. We have not independently verified the data generated by independent parties and cannot guarantee their accuracy or completeness.

Corporate Presentation, May 2022

2

It's time for AI to transform drug discovery

Jumper, J., Evans, R., Pritzel, A. et al. Highly accurate protein structure prediction with AlphaFold. Nature 596, 583-589 (2021).

Corporate Presentation, May 2022

3

Proteins are complex, making it difficult to generate the quality of data needed for training AI models

Aspirin,

Small Molecule Drugs

Protein Therapeutics

~21 atoms

Consistent chemical

Produced by living cells

manufacturing methods

subject to variability

Well-defined homogenous

Complex, heterogeneous

structures

structures

Discovery & manufacturing

Discovery & manufacturing

mostly process independent

strongly process dependent

Completely characterizable

Not entirely characterizable

Generally non-immunogenic

May be immunogenic

Monoclonal antibody, ~25,000 atoms

Training AI models requires high-quality data on multiple parameters to optimize desired drug function, manufacturability, developability, and immunogenicity - Absci's assays are capable of characterizing complex biologics & generating data to train AI

Corporate Presentation, May 2022

4

Absci unlocks AI for biologics via high-throughput proprietary data, generated in-house

Our synthetic biology platform is capable of screening

1010 cells per week via ACE AssayTM technology to generate data for AI model training

DenoviumTM Engine (AI platform)

versus 105 cells via a typical mammalian screening platform

Corporate Presentation, May 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Absci Corporation published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 18:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8,34 M - -
Net income 2022 -116 M - -
Net cash 2022 146 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,61x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 306 M 306 M -
EV / Sales 2022 19,2x
EV / Sales 2023 6,58x
Nbr of Employees 212
Free-Float 68,2%
Technical analysis trends ABSCI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 3,30 $
Average target price 15,90 $
Spread / Average Target 382%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sean McClain President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory T. Schiffman Chief Financial Officer
Ivana Magovcevic-Liebisch Chairman
Matthew Weinstock Chief Technology Officer
Zachariah Jonasson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABSCI CORPORATION-59.76%315
MODERNA, INC.-47.22%59 079
LONZA GROUP AG-26.86%43 656
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-23.21%41 776
SEAGEN INC.-8.31%26 560
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-26.14%18 743