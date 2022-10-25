Advanced search
    ABSI   US00091E1091

ABSCI CORPORATION

(ABSI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:53 2022-10-25 pm EDT
3.080 USD   +17.11%
Absci : AI Data Presentation, October 2022
Absci : Corporate Presentation, October 2022
Absci Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
Absci : Corporate Presentation, October 2022

10/25/2022 | 03:07pm EDT
We translate ideas into drugs™

Corporate Presentation

October 2022

©2022 Absci Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Corporate Presentation, October 2022

Disclaimers

Forward-LookingStatements

Certain statements in this presentation that are not historical facts are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements containing the words "will," "may," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "forecast," "estimates," "expects," "predicts," "advancing," "aim," and "intends," or similar expressions. We intend these forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our strategy, financial performance and results of operations, including our expectations and guidance regarding cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, our projected cash usage, needs and runway, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, internal research and technological development activities, advancements toward in silico drug design, research and technology development collaboration efforts, growth plans, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, and we make this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. We can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations, or strategies will be attained or achieved, and, furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to the development of our technology, our ability to secure milestone payments and royalties, and our ability to effectively collaborate on research, drug discovery and development activities with our partners or potential partners; along with those risks set forth in our most recent periodic report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Market andStatistical Information

This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and growth and other industry data. These data involve a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. We have not independently verified the data generated by independent parties and cannot guarantee their accuracy or completeness.

Trademark usage

This presentation/document/webpage contains references to our trademarks and service marks and to those belonging to third parties. Absci®,, SoluPro® and SoluPure® are Absci registered trademarks with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. We also use various other trademarks, service marks and trade names in our

business, including the Absci logo mark ( ) , the Absci AI logo mark (), the Unlimit with us mark ( ), the unlimit symbol ( ), Bionic protein, Bionic Enzyme, Bionic Antibody, Bionic SoluPro, Denovium, Denovium Engine, Drug Creation, Integrated Drug Creation, HiPrBind, HiPrBind Assay, Translating Ideas into Drugs, Translating Ideas into Impact, We Translate Ideas into Drugs, and We Translate Ideas into Impact. All other trademarks, service marks or trade names referred to in this presentation/document/webpage are the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, the trademarks and trade names in this presentation/document/webpage may be referred to with or without the trademark symbols, but references which omit the symbols should not be construed as any indicator that their respective owners will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, their rights thereto.

Corporate Presentation, October 2022

2

One of the biggest breakthroughs in biotech came from big tech AI

Jumper, J., Evans, R., Pritzel, A. et al. Highly accurate protein structure prediction with AlphaFold. Nature 596, 583-589 (2021).

Corporate Presentation, October 2022

3

The Context

Proteins are complex, making it difficult to generate the quality of data needed for training AI models

Aspirin,

~21 atoms Small molecule drugs

Protein therapeutics

§

Consistent and reproducible

§

Produced by living cells subject

chemical manufacturing methods

to variability

§

Well-defined

§

Complex,

homogenous structures

heterogeneous structures

§

Completely characterizable

§

Not entirely characterizable

§

Generally non-immunogenic

§

May be immunogenic

§

Fastest growing drug segment

Monoclonal antibody, ~25,000 atoms

Training AI models requires high-quality data on multiple parameters to optimize desired drug function, manufacturability,

developability, and immunogenicity - Absci's proprietary assays are capable of characterizing complex biologics and generating billions of high-quality data points to train AI

Corporate Presentation, October 2022

4

The Problem

Biologic drug discovery is a complex combinatorial challenge

~2062 mAb CDR variants1 exceeds ~1080 atoms in the universe2

1Assuming 62 positions (6 unique CDRs of approximately 7-13 residues in length) to vary with 20 possible amino acids per position 2https://www.thoughtco.com/number-of-atoms-in-the-universe-603795

Corporate Presentation, October 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Absci Corporation published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 19:06:03 UTC.


