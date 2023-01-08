Advanced search
    ABSI   US00091E1091

ABSCI CORPORATION

(ABSI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2023-01-06 pm EST
2.430 USD   +2.10%
Absci to Participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
GL
03:13pAbsci to Participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
GL
Absci to Participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
GL
Absci to Participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/08/2023 | 03:13pm EST
VANCOUVER, Wash. and NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci Corporation (Nasdaq: ABSI), a generative AI drug creation company, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA.

Absci management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 10th at 5:15 p.m. Pacific Time (8:15 p.m. Eastern Time). This presentation time has been updated from a previous announcement and reflects the current schedule. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the company’s investor relations website at: investors.absci.com.

About Absci

Absci is the drug and target discovery company harnessing deep learning AI and synthetic biology to expand the therapeutic potential of proteins. We built our Integrated Drug Creation™ platform to identify novel drug targets, discover optimal biotherapeutic candidates, and generate the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Biotech and pharma innovators partner with us to create the next generation of protein-based drugs, including Bionic™ proteins containing nonstandard amino acids, and other novel drug designs that may be impossible to make with other technologies. Our goal is to enable the development of better medicines by Translating Ideas into Drugs™. For more information visit www.absci.com and follow us on social media: Twitter: @Abscibio, LinkedIn: @absci, and subscribe to our Absci YouTube channel.

Availability of Other Information about Absci

Investors and others should note that we routinely communicate with investors and the public using our website (www.absci.com) and our investor relations website (investors.absci.com), including without limitation, through the posting of investor presentations, SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts on these websites, as well as on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube. The information that we post on these websites and social media outlets could be deemed to be material information. As a result, investors, the media, and others interested in Absci are encouraged to review this information on a regular basis. The contents of our website and social media postings, or any other website that may be accessed from our website or social media postings, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Investor Contact
investors@absci.com 

Media Contact
press@absci.com 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9,27 M - -
Net income 2022 -108 M - -
Net cash 2022 157 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,10x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 225 M 225 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,29x
EV / Sales 2023 8,68x
Nbr of Employees 212
Free-Float 68,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sean McClain President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory T. Schiffman Chief Financial Officer
Ivana Magovcevic-Liebisch Chairman
Zachariah Jonasson Independent Director
Karen K. McGinnis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABSCI CORPORATION15.71%225
MODERNA, INC.0.41%69 287
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.0.23%38 144
LONZA GROUP AG1.06%36 497
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-5.04%27 681
SEAGEN INC.5.96%25 282