ABSCI CORPORATION

Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-22 pm EDT
1.690 USD   -3.43%
Absci to Participate in the B. Riley Securities' Life Sciences Tools Conference - Proteomics Setting the Blueprint for Innovative Drug Creation

03/23/2023 | 08:01am EDT
VANCOUVER, Wash. and NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci Corporation (Nasdaq: ABSI), a generative AI drug creation company, today announced the company will be participating virtually in the upcoming B. Riley Securities' Life Sciences Tools Conference - Proteomics Setting the Blueprint for Innovative Drug Creation.

Absci’s management is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion and a fireside chat, the details of which are below:

  • Panel: How to translate insights from proteomics and advances in AI into drug discovery and innovation?
    Thursday April 6th at 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time
  • Fireside Chat
    Thursday April 6th at 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Interested parties may access a live webcast of both sessions by registering for the conference via the following link: https://brileyproteomics23.sequireevents.com/.

About Absci

Absci is a generative AI drug creation company that combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create better biologics for patients, faster. Our Integrated Drug Creation™ platform unlocks the potential to accelerate time to clinic and increase the probability of success by simultaneously optimizing multiple drug characteristics important to both development and therapeutic benefit. With the data to train, the AI to create, and the wet lab to validate, we can screen billions of cells per week, allowing us to go from AI-designed antibodies to wet lab-validated candidates in as little as six weeks. Our vision is to deliver breakthrough therapeutics at the click of a button, for everyone. Absci’s headquarters is in Vancouver, WA, with our AI Research Lab in New York City and an Innovation Center in Zug, Switzerland. Visit www.absci.com and follow us on LinkedIn (@absci), Twitter (@Abscibio), and YouTube.

Availability of Other Information about Absci

Investors and others should note that we routinely communicate with investors and the public using our website (www.absci.com) and our investor relations website (investors.absci.com), including without limitation, through the posting of investor presentations, SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts on these websites, as well as on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube. The information that we post on these websites and social media outlets could be deemed to be material information. As a result, investors, the media, and others interested in Absci are encouraged to review this information on a regular basis. The contents of our website and social media postings, or any other website that may be accessed from our website or social media postings, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Investor Contact
investors@absci.com

Media Contact
press@absci.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9,27 M - -
Net income 2022 -108 M - -
Net cash 2022 157 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,46x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 156 M 156 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -0,08x
EV / Sales 2023 4,83x
Nbr of Employees 212
Free-Float 68,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,69 $
Average target price 12,00 $
Spread / Average Target 610%
Managers and Directors
Sean McClain President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory T. Schiffman Chief Financial Officer
Ivana Magovcevic-Liebisch Chairman
Zachariah Jonasson Independent Director
Karen K. McGinnis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABSCI CORPORATION-19.52%156
MODERNA, INC.-17.50%57 150
LONZA GROUP AG19.09%43 333
SEAGEN INC.54.36%37 118
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-7.26%35 289
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-20.16%23 553
