Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Absci Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABSI   US00091E1091

ABSCI CORPORATION

(ABSI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-14 pm EDT
1.680 USD   -1.18%
08:01aAbsci to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 2nd Annual Biotechnology AI Summit
GL
06/06Absci Corporation Appoints Frans Van Houten to Its Board of Directors
CI
06/06Absci Evolves its Board of Directors with HealthTech Luminary Frans van Houten, Former CEO of Philips
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Absci to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 2nd Annual Biotechnology AI Summit

06/15/2023 | 08:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, Wash. and NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci Corporation (Nasdaq: ABSI), a generative AI drug creation company, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming Morgan Stanley 2nd Annual Biotechnology AI Summit in New York, NY.

Absci management is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion on Thursday June 29th. Interested parties may contact their Morgan Stanley representative to request registration details for this live event.

About Absci

Absci is a generative AI drug creation company that combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create better biologics for patients, faster. Our Integrated Drug Creation™ platform unlocks the potential to accelerate time to clinic and increase the probability of success by simultaneously optimizing multiple drug characteristics important to both development and therapeutic benefit. With the data to train, the AI to create, and the wet lab to validate, we can screen billions of cells per week, allowing us to go from AI-designed antibodies to wet lab-validated candidates in as little as six weeks. Our vision is to deliver breakthrough therapeutics at the click of a button, for everyone. Absci’s headquarters is in Vancouver, WA, with our AI Research Lab in New York City and an Innovation Center in Zug, Switzerland. Visit www.absci.com and follow us on LinkedIn (@absci), Twitter (@Abscibio), and YouTube.

Availability of Other Information about Absci
Investors and others should note that we routinely communicate with investors and the public using our website (www.absci.com) and our investor relations website (investors.absci.com), including without limitation, through the posting of investor presentations, SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts on these websites, as well as on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube. The information that we post on these websites and social media outlets could be deemed to be material information. As a result, investors, the media, and others interested in Absci are encouraged to review this information on a regular basis. The contents of our website and social media postings, or any other website that may be accessed from our website or social media postings, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Investor Contact
investors@absci.com

Media Contact
press@absci.com


All news about ABSCI CORPORATION
08:01aAbsci to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 2nd Annual Biotechnology AI Summit
GL
06/06Absci Corporation Appoints Frans Van Houten to Its Board of Directors
CI
06/06Absci Evolves its Board of Directors with HealthTech Luminary Frans van Houten, Former ..
GL
05/15Absci Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
05/15Absci Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/15Earnings Flash (ABSI) ABSCI CORPORATION Posts Q1 Revenue $1.3M
MT
05/15Absci Reports Business Updates and First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results
GL
05/15Absci Reports Business Updates and First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results
AQ
05/11Absci Partners With University of Oxford's Kennedy Institute to Speed up AI-Driven Immu..
MT
05/11Kennedy Institute of Rheumatology Partners with Absci Corporation to Accelerate AI-Driv..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABSCI CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 12,4 M - -
Net income 2023 -87,6 M - -
Net cash 2023 110 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,77x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 155 M 155 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,62x
EV / Sales 2024 4,28x
Nbr of Employees 193
Free-Float 67,9%
Chart ABSCI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Absci Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABSCI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,68 $
Average target price 6,48 $
Spread / Average Target 286%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sean McClain Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory T. Schiffman Chief Financial Officer
Ivana Magovcevic-Liebisch Chairman
Zachariah Jonasson Independent Director
Karen K. McGinnis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABSCI CORPORATION-20.00%155
MODERNA, INC.-29.82%48 051
LONZA GROUP AG25.58%47 097
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.3.82%39 470
SEAGEN INC.52.68%36 790
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-16.88%24 717
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer