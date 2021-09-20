Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Absci Corporation - ABSI

09/20/2021 | 12:29am EDT
NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Absci Corporation ("Absci" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ABSI).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Absci and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On or around July 22, 2021, Absci conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), offering 12.5 million shares of common stock priced at $16.00 per share.  Then, on September 7, 2021, Absci issued a press release reporting its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2021.  Among other items, Absci reported earnings per share and revenue that both fell significantly short of consensus estimates. 

On this news, Absci's stock price fell $2.97 per share, or 17.22%, to close at $14.28 per share on September 8, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-absci-corporation---absi-301380098.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
