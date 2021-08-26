Log in
    ABSO   SE0006256558

ABSOLENT AIR CARE GROUP AB (PUBL)

(ABSO)
Absolent Air Care : strengthens Group Management

08/26/2021 | 09:01am EDT
Press release

Lidköping 2021-01-04

ABSOLENT RECRUITS A NEW CFO

Absolent Group AB has recruited Karin Brossing Lundqvist as a new CFO. Karin has an extensive background from executive positions in Finance and IS/IT in several industries spanning from FMCG to Automotive. Karin has a B Sc. In Business and Economics from Lunds university and is currently employed as CFO of the Swedish operation at DEKRA. She will join Absolent Group by mid-year 2021.

"Karin has experience from successfully leading global teams in a fast-paced environment both through restructuring and growth. She comes with a broad perspective from having worked as a CFO in family owned, private equity owned as well as publicly traded companies. Likewise, she has worked in various industries in a global context and have successfully driven change and created professional structures. Karin will be a strong and important addition to our team, and I look forward to working side by side with her in building Absolent Group to the next level." -says Axel Berntsson, President & CEO Absolent Group

Contact:

President & CEO Axel Berntsson

+46 510 - 48 40 00

Absolent Group AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Certified Adviser for Absolent Group AB is Erik Penser Bank AB. Phone +46 8 - 463 83 00. Email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Absolent Group AB (publ) | Staplaregatan 1 | SE-531 40 Lidköping Sverige

Org. nr: 556591-2986 | Tel: +46 (0) 510 48 40 00 | Fax: +46 (0) 510 48 40 29 | ir@absolentgroup.se

Disclaimer

Absolent Group AB published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 13:00:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
