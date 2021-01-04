Press release

Lidköping 2021-01-04

ABSOLENT RECRUITS A NEW CFO

Absolent Group AB has recruited Karin Brossing Lundqvist as a new CFO. Karin has an extensive background from executive positions in Finance and IS/IT in several industries spanning from FMCG to Automotive. Karin has a B Sc. In Business and Economics from Lunds university and is currently employed as CFO of the Swedish operation at DEKRA. She will join Absolent Group by mid-year 2021.

"Karin has experience from successfully leading global teams in a fast-paced environment both through restructuring and growth. She comes with a broad perspective from having worked as a CFO in family owned, private equity owned as well as publicly traded companies. Likewise, she has worked in various industries in a global context and have successfully driven change and created professional structures. Karin will be a strong and important addition to our team, and I look forward to working side by side with her in building Absolent Group to the next level." -says Axel Berntsson, President & CEO Absolent Group

Contact: President & CEO Axel Berntsson +46 510 - 48 40 00

Absolent Group AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Certified Adviser for Absolent Group AB is Erik Penser Bank AB. Phone +46 8 - 463 83 00. Email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

