ABSOLENT GROUP AB (PUBL)

(ABSO)
End-of-day quote NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM - 12/30
379 SEK   -2.57%
Absolent : recruits a new CFO

01/04/2021
Press release

Lidköping 2021-01-04

ABSOLENT RECRUITS A NEW CFO

Absolent Group AB has recruited Karin Brossing Lundqvist as a new CFO. Karin has an extensive background from executive positions in Finance and IS/IT in several industries spanning from FMCG to Automotive. Karin has a B Sc. In Business and Economics from Lunds university and is currently employed as CFO of the Swedish operation at DEKRA. She will join Absolent Group by mid-year 2021.

"Karin has experience from successfully leading global teams in a fast-paced environment both through restructuring and growth. She comes with a broad perspective from having worked as a CFO in family owned, private equity owned as well as publicly traded companies. Likewise, she has worked in various industries in a global context and have successfully driven change and created professional structures. Karin will be a strong and important addition to our team, and I look forward to working side by side with her in building Absolent Group to the next level." -says Axel Berntsson, President & CEO Absolent Group

Contact:

President & CEO Axel Berntsson

+46 510 - 48 40 00

Absolent Group AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Certified Adviser for Absolent Group AB is Erik Penser Bank AB. Phone +46 8 - 463 83 00. Email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Absolent Group AB (publ) | Staplaregatan 1 | SE-531 40 Lidköping Sverige

Org. nr: 556591-2986 | Tel: +46 (0) 510 48 40 00 | Fax: +46 (0) 510 48 40 29 | ir@absolentgroup.se

