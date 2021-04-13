Log in
Absolent Group AB (publ)    ABSO   SE0006256558

ABSOLENT GROUP AB (PUBL)

(ABSO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 04/12 10:12:04 am
389 SEK   +2.91%
ABSOLENT  : Publication of Annual Report 2020
PU
ABSOLENT  : cost reduction program follow-up
PU
ABSOLENT  : completes divestiture of Gallito Ltd in the UK
PU
Absolent : Publication of Annual Report 2020

04/13/2021 | 02:11am EDT
Press release

Lidköping 2021-04-13

Absolent Group AB publish the Annual Report for 2020

Absolent Group AB's annual report for 2020 is today available on the company's website

(https://absolentgroup.com/investors/annual-reports/).The Annual Report is distributed by mail to shareholders who request this information. The Annual Report can be ordered by mail, e-mail,or telephone through he contact information below.

Contact information: Absolent Group AB Staplaregatan 1

531 40 Lidköping

E-mail: ir@absolentgroup.se

Telefon: +46 510-48 40 00

Kontakt:

VD och koncernchef Axel Berntsson

+46 510 - 48 40 00

Absolent Group AB är listad på Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Certified Adviser för Absolent Group AB är Erik Penser Bank AB Tel. +46 8 - 463 83 00. Email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Absolent Group AB (publ) | Staplaregatan 1 | SE-531 40 Lidköping Sverige

Org. nr: 556591-2986 | Tel: +46 (0) 510 48 40 00 | Fax: +46 (0) 510 48 40 29 | ir@absolentgroup.se

Disclaimer

Absolent Group AB published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 06:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 896 M 104 M 104 M
Net income 2020 -55,1 M -6,42 M -6,42 M
Net Debt 2020 130 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -77,9x
Yield 2020 0,47%
Capitalization 4 404 M 514 M 513 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,73x
EV / Sales 2020 4,93x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Axel Berntsson Chief Executive Officer
Ola Burénius Chief Financial Officer
Lennart Mikael Ekdahl Chairman
Jan Berntsson Technical Manager
Joakim Westh Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABSOLENT GROUP AB (PUBL)2.64%514
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.7.39%7 525
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.3.37%3 295
FUJIAN LONGKING CO., LTD.0.00%1 432
WELLE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP CO.,LTD-2.25%909
ORGANO CORPORATION19.41%760
