Absolent : Publication of Annual Report 2020

Press release
Lidköping 2021-04-13
Absolent Group AB publish the Annual Report for 2020
Absolent Group AB's annual report for 2020 is today available on the company's website
(https://absolentgroup.com/investors/annual-reports/).The Annual Report is distributed by mail to shareholders who request this information. The Annual Report can be ordered by mail, e-mail,or telephone through he contact information below.
Contact information: Absolent Group AB Staplaregatan 1
531 40 Lidköping
E-mail: ir@absolentgroup.se
Telefon: +46 510-48 40 00
Kontakt:
VD och koncernchef Axel Berntsson
+46 510 - 48 40 00
Absolent Group AB är listad på Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
Certified Adviser för Absolent Group AB är Erik Penser Bank AB Tel. +46 8 - 463 83 00. Email: certifiedadviser@penser.se
