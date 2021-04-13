Absolent : Publication of Annual Report 2020

Press release

Lidköping 2021-04-13

Absolent Group AB publish the Annual Report for 2020

Absolent Group AB's annual report for 2020 is today available on the company's website

(https://absolentgroup.com/investors/annual-reports/).The Annual Report is distributed by mail to shareholders who request this information. The Annual Report can be ordered by mail, e-mail,or telephone through he contact information below.

Contact information: Absolent Group AB Staplaregatan 1

531 40 Lidköping

E-mail: ir@absolentgroup.se

Telefon: +46 510-48 40 00

Kontakt: VD och koncernchef Axel Berntsson +46 510 - 48 40 00

Absolent Group AB är listad på Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Certified Adviser för Absolent Group AB är Erik Penser Bank AB Tel. +46 8 - 463 83 00. Email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Absolent Group AB (publ) | Staplaregatan 1 | SE-531 40 Lidköping Sverige

Org. nr: 556591-2986 | Tel: +46 (0) 510 48 40 00 | Fax: +46 (0) 510 48 40 29 | ir@absolentgroup.se