Absolute Clean Energy Public : Notification of the Resolution of the Board of Directors Meeting Regarding the Share Repurchase Project for Financial Management Purpose (Treasury Stock)

- Translation -

No. ACE-NEWS-7/2565

June 15, 2022

Subject: Notification of the Resolution of the Board of Directors Meeting Regarding the Share Repurchase Project for Financial Management Purpose (Treasury Stock)

To: President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Enclosures: 1. Share Repurchase for Financial Management Purpose Disclosure Form (Form TS-1.2) 2. Shareholding Distribution Report

Absolute Clean Energy Public Company Limited would like to inform that the Board of Directors' Meeting No. 4/2022 on 15 June 2022 has passed the resolution to approve the Share Repurchase Project for Financial Management Purpose (Treasury Stock) in the amount of not exceeding Baht 1,000 million, number of shares to be repurchased not exceeding 400 million shares at par value of Baht 0.5 per share or not exceeding 3.93% of the total paid-up capital. Details are shown in the attached Share Repurchase for Financial Management Purpose Disclosure Form.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

-Tanachai Bunditvorapoom-

(Mr. Tanachai Bunditvorapoom)

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Authorized Information Reporter