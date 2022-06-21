Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Absolute Clean Energy Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACE   TH8906010005

ABSOLUTE CLEAN ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(ACE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-19
2.700 THB   +0.75%
02:24aABSOLUTE CLEAN ENERGY PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 10 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS
PU
06/17ABSOLUTE CLEAN ENERGY PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 11 Derivative warrants issued by KGI
PU
06/15ABSOLUTE CLEAN ENERGY PUBLIC : Notification of the Resolution of the Board of Directors Meeting Regarding the Share Repurchase Project for Financial Management Purpose (Treasury Stock)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Absolute Clean Energy Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 10 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS

06/21/2022 | 02:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

Resolution of the Exercise of 10 Derivative warrants issued by KKPS

Security Symbol:

ACE06C2206A, BCH06C2206K, BDMS06C2206A, CPN06C2206A, CRC06C2206K,

GLOB06C2206A, IVL06C2206A, KCE06C2206A, SCGP06C2206A, STGT06C2206A

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company

KIATNAKIN PHATRA SECURITIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 21-Jun-2022

Maturity date

17-Jun-2022

DW symbol

Number of subscribed DW (unit)

ACE06C2206A

0

BCH06C2206K

0

BDMS06C2206A

0

CPN06C2206A

0

CRC06C2206K

0

GLOB06C2206A

0

IVL06C2206A

0

KCE06C2206A

0

SCGP06C2206A

0

STGT06C2206A

0

Signature _________________

(Supachoke Supabundit)

President

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Absolute Clean Energy pcl published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 06:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ABSOLUTE CLEAN ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
02:24aABSOLUTE CLEAN ENERGY PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 10 Derivative warrants issued..
PU
06/17ABSOLUTE CLEAN ENERGY PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 11 Derivative w..
PU
06/15ABSOLUTE CLEAN ENERGY PUBLIC : Notification of the Resolution of the Board of Directors Me..
PU
06/15Absolute Clean Energy Public Company Limited announces an Equity Buyback for 400,000,00..
CI
06/15Absolute Clean Energy Public Company Limited authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
06/14SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : ACE28C2211A to be traded on June 15, 2022
PU
05/23ABSOLUTE CLEAN ENERGY PUBLIC : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of ..
PU
05/11Absolute Clean Energy Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Qua..
CI
04/29SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : ACE08C2209A to be traded on May 3, 2022
PU
04/28Absolute Clean Energy Public Company Limited Approves Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ende..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 11 262 M 319 M 319 M
Net income 2022 1 804 M 51,0 M 51,0 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,0x
Yield 2022 3,70%
Capitalization 27 475 M 777 M 777 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,44x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 836
Free-Float 23,3%
Chart ABSOLUTE CLEAN ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Absolute Clean Energy Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABSOLUTE CLEAN ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,70 THB
Average target price 4,10 THB
Spread / Average Target 51,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tanachai Bunditvorapoom Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tanavijit Ankapipatchai Executive Director
Monton Sudpresert Chairman
Teerawut Songmetta Executive Director
Meanmart Changin Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABSOLUTE CLEAN ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-22.86%777
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION-4.32%12 345
CORPORACIÓN ACCIONA ENERGÍAS RENOVABLES, S.A.8.59%11 941
ENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-12.76%8 753
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.12%4 130
ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-12.47%3 571