  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Absolute Clean Energy Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACE   TH8906010005

ABSOLUTE CLEAN ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(ACE)
03-09
3.14 THB   +0.64%
06:21aABSOLUTE CLEAN ENERGY PUBLIC : Right adjustment of ACE13C2206A
PU
06:21aABSOLUTE CLEAN ENERGY PUBLIC : Right adjustment of ACE13C2205A
PU
06:21aABSOLUTE CLEAN ENERGY PUBLIC : Right adjustment of ACE13C2204A
PU
Absolute Clean Energy Public : Right adjustment of ACE13C2206A

03/11/2022 | 06:21am EST
Date/Time
11 Mar 2022 17:51:57
Headline
Right adjustment of ACE13C2206A
Symbol
ACE13C2206A
Source
KGI
Full Detailed News 
                Right adjustment of DW / No right adjustment of DW

Subject                                  : Adjustment
Symbol                                   : ACE13C2206A
The Full name                            : DERIVATIVE CALL WARRANTS ON ABSOLUTE 
CLEAN ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED ISSUED BY KGI SECURITIES (THAILAND) PUBLIC
COMPANY LIMITED LAST TRADING IN JUNE 2022 # A
Before Exercise Price (THB/share)        : 3.98
After Exercise Price (THB/share)         : 3.954
Before Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW :   : 0.80 : 1
share)
After Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW :    : 0.79487 : 1
share)
After Adjustment Exercise Ratio          : 1.25806
(Calculate)
The reason for adjustment                : To ensure that the benefits of the 
Derivative Warrant holders are not less than the existing status according to
formula which is specified in the Term and Condition of Derivative Warrant
issuers and Derivative Warrant holders. The reasons for adjustment of this event
 are as follows:
 - dividend payment
Effective Date                           : 14-Mar-2022
Authorized Persons to Disclose           : MR. CHIH - HUNG LIN
Information
Position                                 : CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Absolute Clean Energy pcl published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 11:18:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 9 121 M 275 M 275 M
Net income 2022 1 831 M 55,3 M 55,3 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,5x
Yield 2022 3,18%
Capitalization 31 953 M 964 M 964 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,50x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 836
Free-Float 24,1%
Chart ABSOLUTE CLEAN ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Absolute Clean Energy Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABSOLUTE CLEAN ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,14 THB
Average target price 4,00 THB
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tanachai Bunditvorapoom Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tanavijit Ankapipatchai Executive Director
Monton Sudpresert Chairman
Teerawut Songmetta Executive Director
Meanmart Changin Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABSOLUTE CLEAN ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-10.29%964
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION17.72%15 509
ENERGY ABSOLUTE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-11.20%9 598
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.52%4 333
CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED-2.10%4 282
ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-1.73%3 952