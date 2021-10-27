Absolute Enables Customers' Shift to Work-from-Anywhere With the Industry's First Self-Healing Zero Trust Platform

Company announces first milestone of combined product portfolio as NetMotion’s ZTNA platform is made resilient and undeletable by Absolute’s Persistence technology

Absolute Software™ (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST), a leader in next generation Endpoint Resilience™ solutions, today announced it has completed the first combined product innovation milestone following its acquisition of NetMotion Software earlier this year, adding the self-healing power of its Application Persistence™ capabilities to NetMotion’s Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) products.

The global pandemic has added more complexity and a significantly expanded attack surface across enterprise, education and government organizations. IT and security teams have had to abruptly deal with tens of thousands of employees working remotely with each employee’s home office effectively becoming an extension of the corporate office. The pandemic unfolded at unprecedented speed and scale, and organizations had very little time to react and support this sudden change, creating an IT help desk support nightmare. In response, organizations have had to rethink their long-term strategies for managing the future of the employee experience and its effect on their security architecture.

“What began almost two years ago with employees being sent home to temporarily work remotely has now quickly accelerated into work-from-anywhere – forever,” said Christy Wyatt, President and CEO at Absolute. “Our unique Endpoint Resilience differentiation addresses the challenges of supporting hybrid workers by enabling critical security controls to remain undeletable while self-healing makes them immune to failures that would otherwise limit their ability to protect the user or their device. We’re just a little over 90 days into our integration of the NetMotion acquisition, and we are already rolling out the first wave of innovation by ensuring that the solution remains installed, healthy and protected from both malicious or unintended failures while also maintaining a highly persistent, performance optimized, secure connection to enterprise data and applications.”

Anchored by its firmware-embedded Persistence® capabilities residing in more than 500 million endpoints from nearly 30 global device manufacturers, Absolute provides an undeletable digital tether to every device to help ensure the highest levels of resiliency. Absolute’s Application Persistence capabilities leverage this unbreakable, two-way connection to monitor mission-critical security applications’ health and behavior, identify if those applications are missing or corrupted, and automatically repair or reinstall those components, all without human intervention. Now, by hardening the NetMotion by Absolute product portfolio with Absolute’s Persistence technology, customers can benefit from an incredibly resilient Zero Trust security product that keeps workers connected and safe on any network, all while avoiding the risks of software misconfiguration or removal, either inadvertently or by bad actors.

“Industry experts tell us that their customers’ number one concern is the failure of security controls and other mission-critical applications that can put them at risk of ransomware and other attacks,” said John Herrema, ​​Executive Vice President, Product and Strategy at Absolute. “As a result, it only takes one compromised computer to expose the entire organization. Because of this, devices and the applications deployed on them need to be resilient and self-healing in order to support a successful work-from-anywhere strategy.”

Since the acquisition of NetMotion in July 2021, Absolute has continued to deliver innovative solutions that meet genuine market needs. In August, Absolute launched DataExplorer™, a unique and flexible endpoint data exploration tool, enabling organizations to align Absolute’s expansive, on-demand endpoint insights with their evolving business requirements. In September the company announced enhanced geolocation capabilities that empower enterprise and education IT and security teams to quickly view the locations of their distributed endpoints, even when those endpoints are not GPS-enabled; identify potentially risky or out-of-policy device movement; and take swift action to ensure devices and data remain secure and compliant with organizational and regulatory requirements.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software is a leader in next generation Endpoint Resilience solutions, delivering a unique security platform that unites the power of self-healing devices, applications, and network connectivity. Absolute is the only endpoint security provider embedded in more than half a billion devices that offers a permanent digital connection to see, manage, secure, and automatically heal every device, and provides deep insights into the health of devices, applications, and network connections. We empower customers with the critical capabilities required in a zero-trust world — enabling them to achieve a secure employee experience, a more effective IT department and a more secure organization in the work from anywhere era.

