Absolute Software : 2021 Second Quarter Financial Metrics

Management Dashboard of Selected Metrics - Q2 F2021

Absolute Software's management has established this dashboard of selected operating and financial metrics across multiple periods that we believe is helpful in reviewing various performance measures for the business. This dashboard is not intended to establish or replace the key metrics for the company, as those metrics are set out in the section titled "Non-IFRS Measures and Key Metrics " of our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), or replace the financial information contained in our financial statements, which are available at www.absolute.com, under Absolute's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Please refer to our quarterly and annual financial statements and MD&A for complete disclosure relating to the company's operating and financial metrics.

Non-IFRS Measures

Absolute Software's management uses certain non-standard measures under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") that we believe are meaningful in the assessment of Absolute Software's performance. Please review the Definitions section below for a description of the IFRS and non-IFRS measures presented in this document. ARR, Total ARR, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS are metrics that do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. Please also review the reconciliations included in this document of (i) Adjusted EBITDA to IFRS net income after taxes, and (ii) Adjusted EPS to IFRS EPS. For further information, please refer to the section titled "Non-IFRS Measures and Key Metrics" of our most recent MD&A.

Definitions

Below are definitions for certain of the metrics included herein. Please refer to our quarterly and annual financial statements and MD&A for complete definitions and explanations of the company's operating and financial metrics. In addition, some of the metrics included herein have standardized meanings under IFRS.