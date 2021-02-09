Log in
Absolute Software : 2021 Second Quarter Financial Metrics

02/09/2021
Selected Operating & Financial Metrics | Q2 F2021

($ in USD; all amounts in 000s except per share)

F2020

F2021

February 9, 2021

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

F2020

Q1

Q2

ARR

Total ARR

99,134

100,293

101,444

108,338

108,338

111,748

117,471

yoy growth

6.5%

5.3%

6.6%

10.6%

10.6%

12.7%

17.1%

New Logo ARR

1,055

1,280

952

3,482

6,769

1,790

1,466

yoy growth

7.9%

24.5%

(11.7%)

67.7%

31.2%

69.7%

14.5%

Net Dollar Retention

101%

100%

101%

104%

104%

105%

109%

# of Active Endpoints

9,620

9,692

9,784

9,916

9,916

10,599

11,463

yoy growth

5.2%

7.4%

10.6%

11.1%

11.1%

10.2%

18.3%

TOTAL ARR BY VERTICAL

Enterprise & Government

67,010

69,555

70,648

74,060

74,060

75,013

77,561

yoy growth

11.4%

12.4%

13.5%

13.7%

13.7%

11.9%

11.5%

Education

32,125

30,738

30,796

34,278

34,278

36,736

39,910

yoy growth

(2.4%)

(7.9%)

(6.5%)

4.3%

4.3%

14.4%

29.8%

TOTAL ARR BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

86,692

87,362

87,780

93,565

93,565

95,069

98,930

yoy growth

4.4%

3.1%

4.2%

9.2%

9.2%

9.7%

13.2%

International

12,442

12,931

13,664

14,773

14,773

16,679

18,541

yoy growth

23.5%

23.2%

24.4%

19.9%

19.9%

34.1%

43.4%

REVENUE

Total Revenue

25,652

25,798

26,062

27,159

104,671

28,496

29,857

yoy growth

5.6%

5.5%

4.7%

7.4%

5.8%

11.1%

15.7%

Recurring Revenue

24,603

24,860

25,123

25,923

100,509

27,591

28,924

% of revenue

95.9%

96.4%

96.4%

95.4%

96.0%

96.8%

96.9%

yoy growth

6.1%

6.3%

4.9%

7.5%

6.2%

12.1%

16.3%

Cloud Services

23,602

23,846

24,069

24,817

96,334

26,380

27,668

yoy growth

5.8%

6.0%

4.4%

7.2%

5.9%

11.8%

16.0%

Managed Services

1,001

1,014

1,054

1,106

4,175

1,211

1,256

yoy growth

14.9%

14.2%

16.8%

14.7%

15.2%

21.0%

23.8%

Other Revenue

1,049

938

939

1,236

4,162

905

933

% of revenue

4.1%

3.6%

3.6%

4.6%

4.0%

3.2%

3.1%

yoy growth

(6.4%)

(11.4%)

0.7%

6.3%

(2.6%)

(13.7%)

(0.5%)

OTHER METRICS

Gross Margin

22,419

22,775

22,679

24,171

92,044

25,380

26,502

Margin %

87.4%

88.3%

87.0%

89.0%

87.9%

89.1%

88.8%

Adj. EBITDA (non-IFRS)

7,074

6,216

6,058

8,005

27,353

8,148

8,049

Margin %

27.6%

24.1%

23.2%

29.5%

26.1%

28.6%

27.0%

EPS

0.08

0.06

0.05

0.05

0.25

0.06

0.04

Adj. EPS (non-IFRS)

0.17

0.15

0.14

0.19

0.65

0.19

0.16

Diluted Shares

41,723

41,723

42,418

42,512

42,138

42,627

48,983

Fully Diluted Shares

44,170

43,859

44,845

45,229

44,746

45,832

52,246

Effective Tax Rate

25.6%

29.6%

32.3%

35.3%

30.2%

33.2%

27.9%

Cash From Operating Activities

7,478

2,174

3,735

11,570

24,957

14,707

13,410

yoy growth

87.5%

12.8%

328.8%

233.1%

143.2%

97%

516.8%

Cash and Short-Term Equivalents

38,947

38,561

38,861

47,078

47,078

58,241

131,984

yoy growth

12.5%

12.7%

9.5%

31.5%

31.5%

49.5%

242.3%

Total Deferred Revenue

130,782

128,806

127,609

142,603

142,603

148,444

154,089

yoy growth

(3.7%)

(2.2%)

(0.5%)

6.1%

6.1%

13.5%

19.6%

1

Adjusted EPS (non-IFRS) Reconciliation

F2020

F2021

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

F2020

Q1

Q2

Diluted EPS

$

0.08

$

0.06

$

0.05

$

0.05

$

0.25

$

0.06

$

0.04

Other income / expenses

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

0.01

$

0.01

Income taxes

$

0.03

$

0.03

$

0.03

$

0.03

$

0.11

$

0.03

$

0.01

Share-based compensation

$

0.03

$

0.03

$

0.03

$

0.08

$

0.16

$

0.06

$

0.05

Amortization of property and equipment and

$

0.03

$

0.03

$

0.03

$

0.03

$

0.13

$

0.03

$

0.03

right of use assets

Non-recurring items

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

0.02

Adjusted EPS (non-IFRS)

$

0.17

$

0.15

$

0.14

$

0.19

$

0.65

$

0.19

$

0.16

Adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS) Reconciliation

F2020

F2021

USD in 000s

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

F2020

Q1

Q2

Net income

$

3,451

$

2,710

$

2,258

$

2,215

$ 10,635

$

2,602

$

1,903

Income tax expense

1,186

1,137

1,077

1,207

4,607

1,294

736

Finance income, net

19

(2)

(111)

(43)

(137)

(22)

(3)

Interest expense, lease liability

-

-

226

135

361

139

143

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

13

40

(271)

18

(199)

186

300

Share-based compensation

1,167

1,070

1,398

3,137

6,772

2,593

2,554

Amortization of property and equipment

825

846

845

869

3,385

866

811

Amortization of right of use assets

413

413

637

467

1,930

490

607

Non-recurring items

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,000

Adjusted EBITDA

$

7,074

$

6,216

$

6,058

$

8,005

$ 27,353

$

8,148

$

8,049

2

Management Dashboard of Selected Metrics - Q2 F2021

Absolute Software's management has established this dashboard of selected operating and financial metrics across multiple periods that we believe is helpful in reviewing various performance measures for the business. This dashboard is not intended to establish or replace the key metrics for the company, as those metrics are set out in the section titled "Non-IFRS Measures and Key Metrics " of our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), or replace the financial information contained in our financial statements, which are available at www.absolute.com, under Absolute's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Please refer to our quarterly and annual financial statements and MD&A for complete disclosure relating to the company's operating and financial metrics.

Non-IFRS Measures

Absolute Software's management uses certain non-standard measures under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") that we believe are meaningful in the assessment of Absolute Software's performance. Please review the Definitions section below for a description of the IFRS and non-IFRS measures presented in this document. ARR, Total ARR, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS are metrics that do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. Please also review the reconciliations included in this document of (i) Adjusted EBITDA to IFRS net income after taxes, and (ii) Adjusted EPS to IFRS EPS. For further information, please refer to the section titled "Non-IFRS Measures and Key Metrics" of our most recent MD&A.

Definitions

Below are definitions for certain of the metrics included herein. Please refer to our quarterly and annual financial statements and MD&A for complete definitions and explanations of the company's operating and financial metrics. In addition, some of the metrics included herein have standardized meanings under IFRS.

Total ARR (or ARR)

New Logo ARR

Net Dollar Retention

  • of Active Endpoints Recurring Revenue

Adjusted EBITDA*

Adjusted EPS*

Cash and Short-Term Equivalents

As the majority of our customer contracts are sold under prepaid multi-year term licenses, there is typically a significant lag between the timing of the invoice and the associated revenue recognition. As a result, we focus on the aggregate annual recurring revenue of our subscriptions under contract and generating revenue, measured by Annual Recurring Revenue or ARR, as an indicator of our future recurring revenues.

Measures the addition to Total ARR from sales to new customers during a period.

Measures the percentage increase or decrease in Total ARR at the end of a year for customers that comprised Total ARR at the beginning of the year. This metric provides insight into the effectiveness of our activities to retain and expand the ARR of our existing customers.

Measures the number of computing devices that are activated with our cloud computing services globally at a point in time.

Represents revenue derived from Cloud Services and managed services.

Refers to net income before adding/deducting interest income or expense, income taxes, depreciation / amortization of intangible assets, property and equipment, and right of use assets, foreign exchange gains or losses, share-based compensation, restructuring or reorganization charges and post-retirement benefits and non-recurring items.

*Refer to the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to IFRS net income after taxes included in this document.

Calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding on a diluted basis.

*Refer to the reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to IFRS EPS included in this document.

Defined as cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments.

3

Disclaimer

Absolute Software Corporation published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 117 M - -
Net income 2021 6,92 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,28 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 113x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 869 M 683 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,40x
EV / Sales 2022 6,51x
Nbr of Employees 520
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Absolute Software Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 14,68 $
Last Close Price 17,70 $
Spread / Highest target 1,69%
Spread / Average Target -17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christy Wyatt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven H. Gatoff Chief Financial Officer
Daniel P. Ryan Chairman
Nicko van Someren Chief Technology Officer
William Morris Executive Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE CORPORATION17.03%681
ACCENTURE PLC-1.49%163 195
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES12.27%163 087
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-1.80%110 144
INFOSYS LIMITED3.80%75 875
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.06%71 860
