Absolute Software : 2021 Second Quarter Financial Metrics

Selected Operating & Financial Metrics | Q2 F2021
($ in USD; all amounts in 000s except per share)
F2020
F2021
February 9, 2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
F2020
Q1
Q2
ARR
Total ARR
99,134
100,293
101,444
108,338
108,338
111,748
117,471
yoy growth
6.5%
5.3%
6.6%
10.6%
10.6%
12.7%
17.1%
New Logo ARR
1,055
1,280
952
3,482
6,769
1,790
1,466
yoy growth
7.9%
24.5%
(11.7%)
67.7%
31.2%
69.7%
14.5%
Net Dollar Retention
101%
100%
101%
104%
104%
105%
109%
# of Active Endpoints
9,620
9,692
9,784
9,916
9,916
10,599
11,463
yoy growth
5.2%
7.4%
10.6%
11.1%
11.1%
10.2%
18.3%
TOTAL ARR BY VERTICAL
Enterprise & Government
67,010
69,555
70,648
74,060
74,060
75,013
77,561
yoy growth
11.4%
12.4%
13.5%
13.7%
13.7%
11.9%
11.5%
Education
32,125
30,738
30,796
34,278
34,278
36,736
39,910
yoy growth
(2.4%)
(7.9%)
(6.5%)
4.3%
4.3%
14.4%
29.8%
TOTAL ARR BY GEOGRAPHY
North America
86,692
87,362
87,780
93,565
93,565
95,069
98,930
yoy growth
4.4%
3.1%
4.2%
9.2%
9.2%
9.7%
13.2%
International
12,442
12,931
13,664
14,773
14,773
16,679
18,541
yoy growth
23.5%
23.2%
24.4%
19.9%
19.9%
34.1%
43.4%
REVENUE
Total Revenue
25,652
25,798
26,062
27,159
104,671
28,496
29,857
yoy growth
5.6%
5.5%
4.7%
7.4%
5.8%
11.1%
15.7%
Recurring Revenue
24,603
24,860
25,123
25,923
100,509
27,591
28,924
% of revenue
95.9%
96.4%
96.4%
95.4%
96.0%
96.8%
96.9%
yoy growth
6.1%
6.3%
4.9%
7.5%
6.2%
12.1%
16.3%
Cloud Services
23,602
23,846
24,069
24,817
96,334
26,380
27,668
yoy growth
5.8%
6.0%
4.4%
7.2%
5.9%
11.8%
16.0%
Managed Services
1,001
1,014
1,054
1,106
4,175
1,211
1,256
yoy growth
14.9%
14.2%
16.8%
14.7%
15.2%
21.0%
23.8%
Other Revenue
1,049
938
939
1,236
4,162
905
933
% of revenue
4.1%
3.6%
3.6%
4.6%
4.0%
3.2%
3.1%
yoy growth
(6.4%)
(11.4%)
0.7%
6.3%
(2.6%)
(13.7%)
(0.5%)
OTHER METRICS
Gross Margin
22,419
22,775
22,679
24,171
92,044
25,380
26,502
Margin %
87.4%
88.3%
87.0%
89.0%
87.9%
89.1%
88.8%
Adj. EBITDA (non-IFRS)
7,074
6,216
6,058
8,005
27,353
8,148
8,049
Margin %
27.6%
24.1%
23.2%
29.5%
26.1%
28.6%
27.0%
EPS
0.08
0.06
0.05
0.05
0.25
0.06
0.04
Adj. EPS (non-IFRS)
0.17
0.15
0.14
0.19
0.65
0.19
0.16
Diluted Shares
41,723
41,723
42,418
42,512
42,138
42,627
48,983
Fully Diluted Shares
44,170
43,859
44,845
45,229
44,746
45,832
52,246
Effective Tax Rate
25.6%
29.6%
32.3%
35.3%
30.2%
33.2%
27.9%
Cash From Operating Activities
7,478
2,174
3,735
11,570
24,957
14,707
13,410
yoy growth
87.5%
12.8%
328.8%
233.1%
143.2%
97%
516.8%
Cash and Short-Term Equivalents
38,947
38,561
38,861
47,078
47,078
58,241
131,984
yoy growth
12.5%
12.7%
9.5%
31.5%
31.5%
49.5%
242.3%
Total Deferred Revenue
130,782
128,806
127,609
142,603
142,603
148,444
154,089
yoy growth
(3.7%)
(2.2%)
(0.5%)
6.1%
6.1%
13.5%
19.6%
1
Adjusted EPS (non-IFRS) Reconciliation
F2020
F2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
F2020
Q1
Q2
Diluted EPS
$
0.08
$
0.06
$
0.05
$
0.05
$
0.25
$
0.06
$
0.04
Other income / expenses
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
0.01
$
0.01
Income taxes
$
0.03
$
0.03
$
0.03
$
0.03
$
0.11
$
0.03
$
0.01
Share-based compensation
$
0.03
$
0.03
$
0.03
$
0.08
$
0.16
$
0.06
$
0.05
Amortization of property and equipment and
$
0.03
$
0.03
$
0.03
$
0.03
$
0.13
$
0.03
$
0.03
right of use assets
Non-recurring items
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
0.02
Adjusted EPS (non-IFRS)
$
0.17
$
0.15
$
0.14
$
0.19
$
0.65
$
0.19
$
0.16
Adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS) Reconciliation
F2020
F2021
USD in 000s
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
F2020
Q1
Q2
Net income
$
3,451
$
2,710
$
2,258
$
2,215
$ 10,635
$
2,602
$
1,903
Income tax expense
1,186
1,137
1,077
1,207
4,607
1,294
736
Finance income, net
19
(2)
(111)
(43)
(137)
(22)
(3)
Interest expense, lease liability
-
-
226
135
361
139
143
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
13
40
(271)
18
(199)
186
300
Share-based compensation
1,167
1,070
1,398
3,137
6,772
2,593
2,554
Amortization of property and equipment
825
846
845
869
3,385
866
811
Amortization of right of use assets
413
413
637
467
1,930
490
607
Non-recurring items
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,000
Adjusted EBITDA
$
7,074
$
6,216
$
6,058
$
8,005
$ 27,353
$
8,148
$
8,049
2
Management Dashboard of Selected Metrics - Q2 F2021
Absolute Software's management has established this dashboard of selected operating and financial metrics across multiple periods that we believe is helpful in reviewing various performance measures for the business. This dashboard is not intended to establish or replace the key metrics for the company, as those metrics are set out in the section titled "Non-IFRS Measures and Key Metrics " of our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), or replace the financial information contained in our financial statements, which are available at www.absolute.com, under Absolute's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Please refer to our quarterly and annual financial statements and MD&A for complete disclosure relating to the company's operating and financial metrics.
Non-IFRS Measures
Absolute Software's management uses certain non-standard measures under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") that we believe are meaningful in the assessment of Absolute Software's performance. Please review the Definitions section below for a description of the IFRS and non-IFRS measures presented in this document. ARR, Total ARR, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS are metrics that do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. Please also review the reconciliations included in this document of (i) Adjusted EBITDA to IFRS net income after taxes, and (ii) Adjusted EPS to IFRS EPS. For further information, please refer to the section titled "Non-IFRS Measures and Key Metrics" of our most recent MD&A.
Definitions
Below are definitions for certain of the metrics included herein. Please refer to our quarterly and annual financial statements and MD&A for complete definitions and explanations of the company's operating and financial metrics. In addition, some of the metrics included herein have standardized meanings under IFRS.
Total ARR (or ARR)
New Logo ARR
Net Dollar Retention
of Active Endpoints Recurring Revenue
Adjusted EBITDA*
Adjusted EPS*
Cash and Short-Term Equivalents
As the majority of our customer contracts are sold under prepaid multi-year term licenses, there is typically a significant lag between the timing of the invoice and the associated revenue recognition. As a result, we focus on the aggregate annual recurring revenue of our subscriptions under contract and generating revenue, measured by Annual Recurring Revenue or ARR, as an indicator of our future recurring revenues.
Measures the addition to Total ARR from sales to new customers during a period.
Measures the percentage increase or decrease in Total ARR at the end of a year for customers that comprised Total ARR at the beginning of the year. This metric provides insight into the effectiveness of our activities to retain and expand the ARR of our existing customers.
Measures the number of computing devices that are activated with our cloud computing services globally at a point in time.
Represents revenue derived from Cloud Services and managed services.
Refers to net income before adding/deducting interest income or expense, income taxes, depreciation / amortization of intangible assets, property and equipment, and right of use assets, foreign exchange gains or losses, share-based compensation, restructuring or reorganization charges and post-retirement benefits and non-recurring items.
*Refer to the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to IFRS net income after taxes included in this document.
Calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding on a diluted basis.
*Refer to the reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to IFRS EPS included in this document.
Defined as cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments.
