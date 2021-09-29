Absolute Software : Announces NetMotion Platform Named a Leader in G2 Grid Report for Zero Trust Networking

Absolute Software™ (Nasdaq: ABST) (TSX: ABST), a leader in next generation Endpoint Resilience™ solutions, today announced that its NetMotion® solution has been named a Leader in the Fall 2021 Grid® Report for Zero Trust Networking published by G2, one of the world’s foremost business solutions review websites. In this latest report, the NetMotion by Absolute platform ranked in the highest quadrant amongst its peers alongside Zscaler and Pulse Secure in customer satisfaction, and earned the second highest ranking for quality of service based on verified feedback from G2 users.

G2 verifies each of these reviews using techniques such as product screenshots and LinkedIn profiles to validate their authenticity. Customers also complete detailed, structured assessments that provide valuable insight into different strengths and weaknesses of each product. With such a rich source of data, G2 compiles scores for each vendor, helping potential customers identify technologies that are worth considering. Achieving an overall ranking on the G2 website of 4.8 out of 5, NetMotion by Absolute garnered a 5-star rating from 97% of users.

One user shares that NetMotion by Absolute is “that rare product that ‘just works.’ It's reliable, even when the network isn't. Performed solidly when evaluated and now gets consistently good feedback from our end users. Good visibility into the status and activities of managed devices. Great relationship with account team, plus the direct access to a consistent support engineer makes for a great support experience as well.”

Another user also commented on the positive support experience. “Great support and great product. It’s an always-on solution that’s always on and just works. Flexible policies for connections. Easy server setup, easy redundancy configuration. Great onboarding process. Our account rep focuses on our vertical. Support is on a whole different level from all of our services.”

“It is very humbling and gratifying to receive such great feedback from our customers,” said Christopher Kenessey, Executive Vice President at Absolute. “Building a remote access solution like NetMotion by Absolute is like threading a needle. Our Zero Trust platform not only helps IT teams improve the security of data and devices across any network, but it manages it in a way that actually improves the user experience. That means fewer trouble tickets for IT, granular customization and policy controls, and easier troubleshooting whenever an issue comes up. Delivering this kind of customer satisfaction is what drives everything we do.”

The NetMotion by Absolute platform offers enterprise VPN, ZTNA and experience monitoring solutions that fit seamlessly into any organization’s plans to build a robust SASE framework. As the mobile workforce expands, Absolute is continuing to pioneer solutions that ensure endpoint resilience, with secure and optimized network connectivity experiences.

To see the results of the Fall 2021 Grid Report for Zero Trust Networking Software, download the report here. To see what G2 users have to say about NetMotion by Absolute, or to leave a review, visit here.

Absolute Software is a leader in next generation Endpoint Resilience solutions, delivering a unique security platform that unites the power of self-healing devices, applications, and network connectivity. Absolute is the only endpoint security provider embedded in more than half a billion devices that offers a permanent digital connection to see, manage, secure, and automatically heal every device, and provides deep insights into the health of devices, applications, and network connections. We empower customers with the critical capabilities required in a zero-trust world — enabling them to achieve a secure employee experience, a more effective IT department and a more secure organization in the work from anywhere era.

