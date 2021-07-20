Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Absolute Software Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABST   CA00386B1094

ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE CORPORATION

(ABST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Absolute Software : Declares Quarterly Dividend

07/20/2021 | 02:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Absolute Software™ (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of CAD$0.08 per share on its common shares, payable in cash on August 27, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 11, 2021.

Dividends are designated to be eligible dividends pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any applicable provincial legislation pertaining to eligible dividends.

About Absolute Software
Absolute Software is a leader in next generation Endpoint Resilience™ solutions, delivering a unique security platform that unites the power of self-healing devices, applications, and network connectivity. Absolute is the only endpoint security provider embedded in more than half a billion devices that offers a permanent digital connection to see, manage, secure, and automatically heal every device, and provides deep insights into the health of devices, applications, and network connections. We empower customers with the critical capabilities required in a zero-trust world – enabling them to achieve a secure employee experience, a more effective IT department and a more secure organization in the work from anywhere era. For the latest information, visit www.absolute.com and follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

©2021 Absolute Software Corporation. All rights reserved. ABSOLUTE and the ABSOLUTE logo are registered trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of Absolute or their respective owners. The absence of the symbols ™ and ® in proximity to each trademark, or at all, herein is not a disclaimer of ownership of the related trademark.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE CORPORATION
02:55pABSOLUTE SOFTWARE : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
07/13ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Financial..
BU
07/02Absolute Software Corporation Enters into Credit Agreement
CI
07/01ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE : Completes Acquisition of NetMotion to Deliver the Next Gener..
BU
07/01ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE CORPORATION COMPLE : Cg).
CI
06/14ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE : Dual Listed Absolute Software Taps Samsung Exec for Newly Cr..
MT
06/14Absolute Software Announces Appointment of Edward Choi as Senior Vice Preside..
CI
06/14ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE : Taps Edward Choi as Senior Vice President of Global Alliance..
BU
06/14ABSOLUTE BRIEF : Says Tapped Edward Choi as Senior Vice President of Global Alli..
MT
06/03ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE : Appoints Matt Schoenfeld as Chief Revenue Officer (Form 6-K)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 120 M - -
Net income 2021 9,05 M - -
Net cash 2021 132 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 78,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 674 M 674 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,53x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 530
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Absolute Software Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 13,64 $
Average target price 17,08 $
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christy Wyatt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven H. Gatoff Chief Financial Officer
Daniel P. Ryan Chairman
Nicko van Someren Chief Technology Officer
William Morris Executive Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE CORPORATION14.85%710
ACCENTURE PLC18.36%186 855
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.11.24%168 660
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION10.34%131 205
INFOSYS LIMITED22.77%90 140
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.16.69%83 980