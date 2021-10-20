Absolute Software : New Research From Absolute Software Confirms ‘Work From Anywhere' is the Future of Work

IT and Security leaders face continued struggle with managing risk, maintaining visibility across distributed workers while also delivering seamless, secure remote user experience

Absolute Software™ (NASDAQ:ABST) (TSX:ABST), a leader in next generation Endpoint Resilience™ solutions, today announced new insights into how organizations are rethinking and rebuilding their operating models after more than 18 months of remote work forced massive change and unprecedented digital transformation. The research report, titled ‘The Future of Work,’ shows that less than 20% of organizations surveyed plan to adopt a fully in-person or remote model in 2022, with the large majority planning to embrace a hybrid or ‘work from anywhere’ approach.

Absolute’s survey findings also revealed that IT and Security leaders continue to face significant challenges in managing and securing distributed work environments – notably, when it comes to balancing the need to minimize risk exposure with the need to provide seamless, secure employee access no matter where they are connecting from. More than half (54%) of IT leaders surveyed agree that the biggest challenge in managing risk is having the right technology tools in place to mitigate it. While a majority reported having clear visibility into device usage when their employees are in the office and connected to corporate networks, less than 40% said that their organizations have the same level of visibility and control over remote or distributed devices.

To strengthen security posture and significantly reduce the risk exposure in hybrid work environments, organizations need to shift away from perimeter-based security approaches in favor of modern security architectures that focus on zero trust network access, employee experience monitoring, and Endpoint Resilience. Embedded in the firmware of over half a billion devices, Absolute enables a permanent connection to every endpoint and delivers continuous visibility, control, and intelligence across devices, data, applications, and network connections.

“While it is nearly impossible to predict exactly what the future of work will look like, the one thing we know for certain is that remote and hybrid work is here to stay,” said Joel Windels, CMO of Absolute Software. “Every organization should be re-imagining their operating model from the top down – with a core focus on enabling the same user experience whether they are at their desk, at home, or on the road. Flexibility and security are not, and should not, be seen as competing priorities. With the right solutions and capabilities in place – things like zero trust network access, self-healing devices and controls, and network resilience – it is entirely possible to deliver on both.”

Other key findings from Absolute’s ‘Future of Work’ report include:

Forty two percent (42%) of IT and security leaders surveyed reported that managing risk is the biggest drawback of remote and hybrid working, while nearly the same percentage (40%) said their top concern was ensuring effective employee collaboration.

Nearly 60% of healthcare organizations surveyed said that not having the right tools and technologies is their barrier in managing risk and compliance with the shift to work-from-anywhere company policies. Absolute’s 2021 Endpoint Risk Report found that two in three healthcare devices analyzed contained sensitive data, over half of which was Protected Health Information (PHI).

Half of IT leaders surveyed (49%) worry that employees are less happy when working from the office or have more difficulty achieving work-life balance; their concerns about morale were equal to security, productivity and collaboration concerns combined.

Methodology

To develop this research report, Absolute conducted a survey of 400 IT and security leaders at organizations across the US and the UK.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software is a leader in next generation Endpoint Resilience solutions, delivering a unique security platform that unites the power of self-healing devices, applications, and network connectivity. Absolute is the only endpoint security provider embedded in more than half a billion devices that offers a permanent digital connection to see, manage, secure, and automatically heal every device, and provides deep insights into the health of devices, applications, and network connections. We empower customers with the critical capabilities required in a zero-trust world — enabling them to achieve a secure employee experience, a more effective IT department and a more secure organization in the work from anywhere era. For the latest information, visit www.absolute.com and follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

