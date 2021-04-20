Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Absolute Software Corporation
  News
  Summary
    ABST   CA00386B1094

ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE CORPORATION

(ABST)
  Report
Absolute Software : Declares Quarterly Dividend

04/20/2021 | 07:37pm BST
Absolute Software (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of CAD$0.08 per share on its common shares, payable in cash on May 28, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 14, 2021.

Dividends are designated to be eligible dividends pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any applicable provincial legislation pertaining to eligible dividends.

About Absolute Software
Absolute Software is a leader in Endpoint Resilience™ solutions and the industry’s only undeletable defense platform embedded in over a half-billion devices. Enabling a permanent digital tether between the endpoint and the enterprise who distributed it, Absolute provides IT and Security organizations with complete connectivity, visibility, and control, whether a device is on or off the corporate network, and empowers them with Self-Healing Endpoint™ security to help ensure mission-critical apps remain healthy and deliver intended value. For the latest information, visit www.absolute.com and follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

©2021 Absolute Software Corporation. All rights reserved. ABSOLUTE and the ABSOLUTE logo are registered trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of Absolute or their respective owners. The absence of the symbols ™ and ® in proximity to each trademark, or at all, herein is not a disclaimer of ownership of the related trademark.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 119 M - 85,1 M
Net income 2021 8,59 M - 6,15 M
Net cash 2021 130 M - 93,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 86,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 688 M 685 M 493 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,70x
EV / Sales 2022 4,07x
Nbr of Employees 526
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Absolute Software Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 15,37 $
Last Close Price 13,95 $
Spread / Highest target 18,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christy Wyatt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven H. Gatoff Chief Financial Officer
Daniel P. Ryan Chairman
Nicko van Someren Chief Technology Officer
William Morris Executive Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE CORPORATION15.31%689
ACCENTURE PLC9.70%182 138
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES10.45%156 193
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION6.12%118 955
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.9.50%82 485
INFOSYS LIMITED8.50%77 249
