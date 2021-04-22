Log in
    ABST   CA00386B1094

ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE CORPORATION

(ABST)
Absolute Software : Named a Leader in G2 Grid Report for Endpoint Management for Seven Consecutive Quarters

04/22/2021 | 08:07am EDT
Absolute Software™ (Nasdaq: ABST) (TSX: ABST), a leader in Endpoint Resilience™ solutions, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Spring 2021 Grid® Report for Endpoint Management published by G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website. For seven consecutive quarters, Absolute has been recognized as one of the top Endpoint Management solution providers based on high levels of customer satisfaction among G2’s verified users.

Many recent reviewers underscore the importance of the Absolute Resilience™ platform in achieving complete visibility and control over their endpoint devices in today’s widely distributed work and school environments. The features they highlight as being especially valuable include Absolute’s easy-to-use interface, endpoint tracking and inventory reporting, ability to freeze or lock devices, and detailed insights into device and application health.

One user shares that Absolute is “very powerful software that is invaluable to our IT posture. The ability to reach out and wipe a device or locate a stolen device is tremendous in our current environment.” Another recent reviewer says, “Since 90 percent of our workforce is now working remotely, there are so many more opportunities for an asset to be compromised. We can use Absolute to quickly wipe the device and prevent someone from accessing critical data on the device.”

“We are honored that our customers continue to recognize our commitment to delivering the flexible, innovative solutions they need to remain secure and agile as they work to define what the future of their business or school looks like,” said Matt Meanchoff, Executive Vice President of Customer Experience at Absolute Software. “Absolute is laser focused on empowering organizations to both keep employees connected no matter where they are, and ensure company devices and data remain protected – which is proving to be a critical capability in long-term remote and hybrid work environments.”

Anchored by its firmware-embedded position in more than half a billion endpoints, Absolute’s patented Persistence® technology enables an unbreakable two-way connection to devices, applications and data. The company’s autonomous, self-healing agent offers complete visibility across every device, both on and off the corporate network — assuring IT and security administrators their existing security controls are working properly and delivering their intended value.

To download the Spring 2021 Grid Report for Endpoint Management, visit here. To see what G2 users have to say about Absolute Software, or to leave a review, visit here.

To learn more about how Absolute’s undeletable defense platform enables always-connected visibility and Self-Healing Endpoint™ security, visit www.absolute.com.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software is a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions and the industry’s only undeletable defense platform embedded in over a half-billion devices. Enabling a permanent digital tether between the endpoint and the enterprise who distributed it, Absolute provides IT and Security organizations with complete connectivity, visibility, and control, whether a device is on or off the corporate network, and empowers them with Self-Healing Endpoint security to ensure mission-critical apps remain healthy and deliver intended value. For the latest information, visit www.absolute.com and follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

©2021 Absolute Software Corporation. All rights reserved. ABSOLUTE, the ABSOLUTE logo, and PERSISTENCE are registered trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of Absolute or their respective owners. The absence of the symbols ™ and ® in proximity to each trademark, or at all, herein is not a disclaimer of ownership of the related trademark.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 119 M - -
Net income 2021 8,59 M - -
Net cash 2021 130 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 89,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 697 M 698 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,78x
EV / Sales 2022 4,14x
Nbr of Employees 526
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Absolute Software Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 15,49 $
Last Close Price 14,41 $
Spread / Highest target 14,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,49%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christy Wyatt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven H. Gatoff Chief Financial Officer
Daniel P. Ryan Chairman
Nicko van Someren Chief Technology Officer
William Morris Executive Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE CORPORATION18.94%698
ACCENTURE PLC11.30%183 448
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.84%154 326
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION9.76%123 459
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.9.43%82 511
INFOSYS LIMITED7.61%76 114
