Absolute Software : Named a Leader in G2 Grid Report for Endpoint Management for Seven Consecutive Quarters

Absolute Software™ (Nasdaq: ABST) (TSX: ABST), a leader in Endpoint Resilience™ solutions, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Spring 2021 Grid® Report for Endpoint Management published by G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website. For seven consecutive quarters, Absolute has been recognized as one of the top Endpoint Management solution providers based on high levels of customer satisfaction among G2’s verified users.

Many recent reviewers underscore the importance of the Absolute Resilience™ platform in achieving complete visibility and control over their endpoint devices in today’s widely distributed work and school environments. The features they highlight as being especially valuable include Absolute’s easy-to-use interface, endpoint tracking and inventory reporting, ability to freeze or lock devices, and detailed insights into device and application health.

One user shares that Absolute is “very powerful software that is invaluable to our IT posture. The ability to reach out and wipe a device or locate a stolen device is tremendous in our current environment.” Another recent reviewer says, “Since 90 percent of our workforce is now working remotely, there are so many more opportunities for an asset to be compromised. We can use Absolute to quickly wipe the device and prevent someone from accessing critical data on the device.”

“We are honored that our customers continue to recognize our commitment to delivering the flexible, innovative solutions they need to remain secure and agile as they work to define what the future of their business or school looks like,” said Matt Meanchoff, Executive Vice President of Customer Experience at Absolute Software. “Absolute is laser focused on empowering organizations to both keep employees connected no matter where they are, and ensure company devices and data remain protected – which is proving to be a critical capability in long-term remote and hybrid work environments.”

Anchored by its firmware-embedded position in more than half a billion endpoints, Absolute’s patented Persistence® technology enables an unbreakable two-way connection to devices, applications and data. The company’s autonomous, self-healing agent offers complete visibility across every device, both on and off the corporate network — assuring IT and security administrators their existing security controls are working properly and delivering their intended value.

