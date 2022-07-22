Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Absolute Software Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABST   CA00386B1094

ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE CORPORATION

(ABST)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-07-21 pm EDT
12.17 CAD   +4.02%
08:16aAbsolute Software to Present at Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference
BU
07/21ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE : Declares Quarterly Dividend - Form 6-K
PU
07/20Absolute Software Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Absolute Software to Present at Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference

07/22/2022 | 08:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Absolute Software™ (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST), a leader in self-healing endpoint and secure access solutions, today announced the company will host a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 1:00PM Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available via the Absolute Investor Relations website.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST) is a leading provider of self-healing endpoint and secure access solutions, delivering truly resilient zero trust security for today’s distributed workforces. Absolute is the only endpoint platform embedded in more than half a billion devices, offering a permanent digital connection that intelligently and dynamically applies visibility, control and self-healing capabilities to endpoints, applications, and network connections - enabling customers to strengthen cyber resilience against the escalating threat of ransomware and malicious attacks. Trusted by nearly 16,000 customers, G2 recognized Absolute as a leader in Zero Trust Networking and Endpoint Management in the Winter of 2022.

©2022 Absolute ©2022 Absolute Software Corporation. All rights reserved. ABSOLUTE, the ABSOLUTE logo, and NETMOTION are registered trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of Absolute or their respective owners. The absence of the symbols ™️ and ® in proximity to each trademark, or at all, herein is not a disclaimer of ownership of the related trademark.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE CORPORATION
08:16aAbsolute Software to Present at Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference
BU
07/21ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE : Declares Quarterly Dividend - Form 6-K
PU
07/20Absolute Software Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
07/20Absolute Software Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on August 26, 2022
CI
07/20Absolute Software Cited in Future of Endpoint Management Report by Independent Research..
BU
07/20The Nuvias Group Extends Successful Partnership with Absolute Software Across European ..
AQ
07/13ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2022Financial Results on..
PU
07/12Absolute Software to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results ..
BU
07/12ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE : Adds Ivanti Neurons to Application Persistence Ecosystem - Form 6-K
PU
07/11Absolute Software Adds Ivanti Neurons to Application Persistence Ecosystem
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 207 M - -
Net income 2022 -23,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 189 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -21,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 482 M 482 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,24x
EV / Sales 2023 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 530
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Absolute Software Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 9,44 $
Average target price 9,27 $
Spread / Average Target -1,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christy Wyatt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald J. Fior Chief Financial Officer
Daniel P. Ryan Chairman
Nicko van Someren Chief Technology Officer
William Morris Executive Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE CORPORATION2.61%482
ACCENTURE PLC-30.52%182 180
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-15.01%145 581
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-12.38%91 106
INFOSYS LIMITED-18.80%80 503
SNOWFLAKE INC.-53.44%50 171