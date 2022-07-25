Absolute Software : to Present at Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference - Form 6-K

Absolute Software to Present at Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SAN JOSE, Calif. - July 22, 2022 -Absolute Software™ (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST), a leader in self-healing endpoint and secure access solutions, today announced the company will host a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 1:00PM Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available via the Absolute Investor Relations website.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST) is a leading provider of self-healing endpoint and secure access solutions, delivering truly resilient zero trust security for today's distributed workforces. Absolute is the only endpoint platform embedded in more than half a billion devices, offering a permanent digital connection that intelligently and dynamically applies visibility, control and self-healing capabilities to endpoints, applications, and network connections - enabling customers to strengthen cyber resilience against the escalating threat of ransomware and malicious attacks. Trusted by nearly 16,000 customers, G2 recognized Absolute as a leader in Zero Trust Networking and Endpoint Management in the Winter of 2022.





