Absolute Software to Present at TD Securities Virtual Technology Conference

Absolute Software™ (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST), a leader in next generation Endpoint Resilience™ solutions, today announced the company will present at the TD Securities Virtual Technology Conference during a fireside chat on November 15, 2021 at 2:50PM ET.

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available via the Absolute Investor Relations website.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software is a leader in next generation Endpoint Resilience solutions, delivering a unique security platform that unites the power of self-healing devices, applications, and network connectivity. Absolute is the only endpoint security provider embedded in more than half a billion devices that offers a permanent digital connection to see, manage, secure, and automatically heal every device, and provides deep insights into the health of devices, applications, and network connections. We empower customers with the critical capabilities required in a zero-trust world — enabling them to achieve a secure employee experience, a more effective IT department and a more secure organization in the work from anywhere era.

©2021 Absolute Software Corporation. All rights reserved. ABSOLUTE, the ABSOLUTE logo, ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE, NETMOTION, and ENDPOINT RESILIENCE are trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of Absolute or their respective owners. The absence of the symbols ™ and ® in proximity to each trademark, or at all, herein is not a disclaimer of ownership of the related trademark.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211102006137/en/