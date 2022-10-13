Advanced search
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-10-13 pm EDT
15.42 CAD   +2.05%
04:35pAbsolute Software to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on November 8, 2022
BU
10/11Absolute Software Chief Revenue Officer Matthew Schoenfeld Resigns; Mark Grace Named as CRO
MT
10/11Absolute Software Announces Management Changes
CI
Absolute Software to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on November 8, 2022

10/13/2022 | 04:35pm EDT

10/13/2022 | 04:35pm EDT
Absolute Software Corporation (Nasdaq: ABST) (TSX: ABST), the only provider of self-healing, intelligent security solutions, today announced that the company will release its financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2023 ended September 30, 2022 on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 after the financial markets close.

The quarterly financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis will be made available at www.absolute.com, and will be filed under Absolute’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

The company will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its results and business outlook. The call will be accessible by dialing 1-844-763-8274 or 1-412-717-9224; participants should ask to join the Absolute Software call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via the Absolute Investor Relations website.

The conference call will be archived for replay until Tuesday, November 15, 2022. To access the archived conference call, please dial 855-669-9658 or 1-877-344-7529 and enter the reservation code 6893160. To access using an international dial-in number, please use this link. An archived replay of the audio webcast will be available for one year.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST) is the only provider of self-healing, intelligent security solutions. Embedded in more than 600 million devices, Absolute is the only platform offering a permanent digital connection that intelligently and dynamically applies visibility, control and self-healing capabilities to endpoints, applications, and network connections - helping customers to strengthen cyber resilience against the escalating threat of ransomware and malicious attacks. Trusted by nearly 18,000 customers, G2 recognized Absolute as a leader for the eleventh consecutive quarter in the Fall 2022 Grid® Report for Endpoint Management and as a leader in the Grid Report for Zero Trust Networking.

©2022 Absolute Software Corporation. All rights reserved. ABSOLUTE, the ABSOLUTE logo, and NETMOTION are registered trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of Absolute or their respective owners. The absence of the symbols ™ and ® in proximity to each trademark, or at all, herein is not a disclaimer of ownership of the related trademark.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 244 M - -
Net income 2023 -10,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 163 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -53,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 564 M 564 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,98x
EV / Sales 2024 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 530
Free-Float 99,3%
Technical analysis trends ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 10,95 $
Average target price 11,56 $
Spread / Average Target 5,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christy Wyatt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald J. Fior Chief Financial Officer
Daniel P. Ryan Chairman
Nicko van Someren Chief Technology Officer
William Morris Executive Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE CORPORATION27.40%564
ACCENTURE PLC-39.68%158 181
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-17.06%137 906
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-12.04%106 187
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.11%93 071
INFOSYS LIMITED-24.32%72 842