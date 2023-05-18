Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Absolute Software Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABST   CA00386B1094

ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE CORPORATION

(ABST)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-05-18 pm EDT
15.28 CAD   +0.26%
05:21pInvestor Edenbrook Capital says Absolute Software's take-private deal undervalues company
RE
04:45pAbsolute Brief: Edenbrook Capital Has Ownership of Near 10.38% of Absolute
MT
04:44pAbsolute Brief: Edenbrook Capital Says Proposed Deal Allows Prospective New Owner to "Benefit From Share Price Erosion Caused By Company Missteps", While Public Shareholders Are "Left in the Lurch"
MT
Investor Edenbrook Capital says Absolute Software's take-private deal undervalues company

05/18/2023 | 05:21pm EDT
(Reuters) - Investment advisory firm Edenbrook Capital sent a letter to the board of Canada's Absolute Software Corp saying the deal for the company to be taken private by Crosspoint Capital Partners "significantly undervalues" the firm.

Edenbrook, which has a stake of 10.4% in Absolute Software, said on Thursday the "transaction is unfair to public shareholders".

Last week, Absolute Software agreed to be bought by Crosspoint for $657 mln and said its shareholders will receive $11.50 per share in cash.

Absolute Software and Crosspoint did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Shareholders are set to vote on the acquisition at a special meeting expected to be held in late June.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 232 M - -
Net income 2023 -21,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 205 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -26,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 601 M 599 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,48x
EV / Sales 2024 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 530
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Absolute Software Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 11,31 $
Average target price 11,49 $
Spread / Average Target 1,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christy Wyatt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James M. Lejeal Chief Financial Officer
Daniel P. Ryan Chairman
Nicko van Someren Chief Technology Officer
William Morris Executive Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE CORPORATION7.78%601
ACCENTURE PLC6.67%179 753
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.47%142 444
SIEMENS AG18.34%131 636
IBM-12.37%114 150
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-11.10%88 392
