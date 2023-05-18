Investor Edenbrook Capital says Absolute Software's take-private deal undervalues company

Edenbrook, which has a stake of 10.4% in Absolute Software, said on Thursday the "transaction is unfair to public shareholders".

Last week, Absolute Software agreed to be bought by Crosspoint for $657 mln and said its shareholders will receive $11.50 per share in cash.

Absolute Software and Crosspoint did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Shareholders are set to vote on the acquisition at a special meeting expected to be held in late June.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru)